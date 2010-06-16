MSI Wind Top AE2400 gets official airing

MSI had a busy old time at Computex 2010. They went launch crazy in fact. One of the stand-out machines on display was the all-in-one desktop PC, the MSI Wind Top AE2400 and now MSI has officially announced the device.

It's an HD media heavy machine, with a 23.6-inch, 1080p, display with HDMI-in as well. There's an ATI Radeon HD5730 graphics chip with 1GB DDR3 VRAM to handle all of your high-def videos, backed up by a Intel Pentium E5400 2.7GHz processor. Gaming should also be enhanced due to the new 3D engine of the ATI Radeon chip.

There's a whopping 1TB hard drive to store all of your media, as well as 4GB of DDR3 RAM and a Blu-ray optical drive.

In terms of ports you've got VGA-out , six USBs, eSATA, RJ45, HDMI-in and SPDIF out. Plus, there's a 6-in-1 multicard reader.

It comes with two 5W speakers and a 10W subwoofer that are all powered by MSI's Premium Sound Technology with SRS.

The multi-touch panel promises to "bring more power to your fingertips" with "precision controls and a faster response time".

If you're looking for a high-end all-in-one without breaking the bank (the AE2400 is a penny shy of £950) then you may just want to consider checking out this machine. You might want to wait until you've read our review first though, which will be coming soon.

The MSI Wind Top AE2400 is out in July, and will cost £949.99.