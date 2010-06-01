MSI Wind Pad - the 10-inch Windows 7 tablet
|
MSI is the latest company to throw its hat in the ring with the launch of a new internet tablet running Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system at Computex in Taipei.
The Wind Pad, as it will be known, sports a 10-inch screen, Intel's latest power-saving CPU platform, 8 hours of battery power, and multi-touch control for the preloaded Windows 7 operating system says MSI.
Weighing in at 800 grams, it will come with 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as USB and HDMI ports so you can connect either devices to it or connect it up to your TV to watch movies.
According to MSI "It's the perfect marriage of wireless urban entertainment and touch technology".
No word on price or availability as yet, but we will keep you posted.
