  MSI launches GX640 and GX740 gaming notebooks

MSI has announced that two new models are to launch into its GX gaming notebook series in Europe, with the 15-inch GX640 and the 17-inch GX740 due to go on sale in the UK in March.

Powered by the latest Intel Core i5 processor the GX series boasts "obscene performance into an extremely agile chassis", with slim and light claims with the GX740 weighing in at 3.2kg and at 2.8cm thick.

The portable gaming machines offer ATi Mobility Radeon HD5870 and HD5850 3D discrete graphics cards with full support for DirectX 11 and GDDR5 memory, SRS 7.1 Channel audio output, 4GB RAM, 640GB hard drives, Blu-ray drives and card readers.

As far as sound goes, the GX740 is the model to beat with five speakers - two hi-fi 3D speakers above the keyboard, two more along the front and a woofer for the claim of deep, bass explosions in the laptop's base.

MSI's "Cinema Pro" tech offers an HD movie watching mode while five power management levels adjust the image brightness to suit the task.

Pricing for the series starts at £999 with more info ahead of their March debut to be found at http://uk.msi.com.