MSI Wind Top AE2220 Hi-Fi all-in-one PC launches

MSI has launched the Wind Top AE2220 Hi-Fi all-in-one PC with the "Hi-Fi" bit coming in what MSI calls its "ground-up acoustic concept" with a "special emphasis on strengthening the SRS virtual surround technology, as well as MSI's exclusive Premium Sound Technology".

The AE2220 gets two full-range 5-Watt hi-fi speakers mounted through an acoustic suspension system and a magnesium-aluminium alloy membrane and MSI's patented noise-cancelling tech so, MSI says, you won't need to splash out for a separate PC speaker system.

Powered by NVIDIA ION graphics and the latest Intel Core 2 Duo processor, with a 21.5-inch, Full HD, 16:9 multi-touch display, the system offers Windows 7 Home Premium, 4GB RAM, a TV tuner, VGA and HDMI inputs, 6 USB 2.0 ports, a 6-in-1 card reader, a built-in 1.3-megapixel webcam and a Blu-ray drive.

The AE2220 is available now priced at £799.99.

