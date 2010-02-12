  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news

LaCie rolls out rugged eSATA drive

|
  LaCie rolls out rugged eSATA drive
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy todayBy Mike Lowe

LaCie has announced the release of a ruggedised eSATA external hard drive - a new member of its rugged family of devices. The idea is to offer high speed connectivity in a device that's easy to carry around and resilient to the odd knock that it might get.

The casing is made of varnished, scratch-protected aluminium with a rubber casing that should defuse any short sharp shocks that it gets. As well as the outer squishiness, there's also internal anti-shock bumpers for added safety. Thanks to all that, LaCie reckons you can drop it from 2.2 metres and have it still work okay - so long as it's not transferring data at the time.

Previously LaCie offered rugged drives featuring Firewire 800 and 400, and USB 2.0 connectivity. The eSATA option will push speeds of up to 90MBps when hooked up to a Power eSATA port, and it's compatible with standard eSATA ports too.

The device will only be available in one capacity - 500GB at 7200rpm - and it can be found in LaCie's web store and from various resellers. It costs £130, and it's available right now.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. HP ProBook x360 440 G1 initial review: Slim, sleek and super secure
  2. Asus Precog initial review: Beautiful concept notebook with dual screens
  3. Asus VivoBook S13, S14, S15 and ZenBook S in photos
  4. Asus ZenBook Pro 15 initial review: Enter the age of the ScreenPad
  5. Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has a second touchscreen for a mousepad
  1. Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 850 processor for Always Connected Windows PCs
  2. MacOS Mojave: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
  3. Apple announces macOS Mojave as next major update, public beta coming late June
  4. 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
  5. Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
Comments