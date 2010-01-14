  1. Home
ATI announces HD 5670 graphics card

|
AMD has announced the ATI Radeon HD 5670, a mid-to-low range graphics card for the mass market of people who want to pump up their gaming performance a little but don't want to pay through the nose for it.

It supports ATI's Eyefinity technology, meaning that you can play games across three monitors at ridiculous resolutions like 5760 x 1200. It also allows hardware acceleration of Flash video, and can accelerate transcoding tasks (swapping around video formats and resolutions).

The Radeon HD 5670 is a DirectX 11, which adds greater detail and realism to games which support it. A few DirectX 11 games, like DiRT2 and BattleForge, are already out in the wild, and several more are on the way this year. It's not clear yet whether it'll take off or falter like DirectX 10.

The card will be coming soon to the UK through ATI's partners. As it costs $99 in the USA, we'd hope for a £79 or so price point, but given how technology is often repriced for the European market, we wouldn't be surprised to see it at £99 either. As soon as there's more definite pricing, we'll let you know.

Update: Some pricing details - The TUL HD 5670 is available from Overclockers UK retailing at £88.99 for the 1024MB model and £75.99 for the 512MB model. Cheaper than we thought!

