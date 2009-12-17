Packard Bell's Valentino Rossi netbook pictured
Packard Bell has released the first pictures of its forthcoming Valentino Rossi range of computers. This one's a netbook, and all the graphical elements have been designed by Aldo Drudi, Rossi's graphic designer.
There's no word on the internals - specs or features, but we can spot an HDMI-out, which could be overkill unless this really is packing some serious hardware. Packard Bell does say it'll "integrate the most advanced technologies available on the market".
But then the company also says the netbook has "A forceful style, swift and brimming with vitality, evokes the brightly coloured world of Valentino Rossi and the universe of Packard Bell users". If you want to be a part of that universe, then you'll have to wait a little longer for availability and pricing details - we'll get them to you as soon as we have them.
- Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
- Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
- How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
Comments