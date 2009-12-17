Packard Bell's Valentino Rossi netbook pictured

Packard Bell has released the first pictures of its forthcoming Valentino Rossi range of computers. This one's a netbook, and all the graphical elements have been designed by Aldo Drudi, Rossi's graphic designer.

There's no word on the internals - specs or features, but we can spot an HDMI-out, which could be overkill unless this really is packing some serious hardware. Packard Bell does say it'll "integrate the most advanced technologies available on the market".

But then the company also says the netbook has "A forceful style, swift and brimming with vitality, evokes the brightly coloured world of Valentino Rossi and the universe of Packard Bell users". If you want to be a part of that universe, then you'll have to wait a little longer for availability and pricing details - we'll get them to you as soon as we have them.