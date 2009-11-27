  Kensington launches Pro Fit mouse family

Kensington has released a new range of mices with the introduction of the plug and play Pro Fit family of input devices.



In the words of Kensington, the Pro Fit range is "designed to fulfil businesses demand for reliability, performance and comfort".



The Kensington Pro Fit USB/PS2 Wired Full-Size Mouse is a right-handed effort with an optical sensor for £14.99.



The Kensington Pro Fit Retractable Mobile Mouse instantly retracts its cord that stores inside the body of the mouse and also offers an optical sensor for £14.99.



The Kensington Pro Fit 2.4 GHz Wireless Full-Size Mouse is another right-hander on offer for £19.99.



The Kensington Pro Fit 2.4 GHz Wireless Desktop Set is made up of a full-sized keyboard and mouse, said to be able to withstand drops and spills, for £29.99.