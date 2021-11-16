Grab some awesome savings on Razer's best peripherals

(Pocket-lint) - There are a number of discounts already popping up on Razer products. So if you're a gamer or are shopping for a gift for a gamer this Black Friday then these deals might be right up your street.

These deals include discounts on some of Razer's best products that we've tested and reviewed in the past including the excellent Basilisk Ultimate.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a superb wireless gaming mouse with some awesome highlights. Now it's even better thanks to this Black Friday deal.

US Black Friday Razer deals

There are a number of great deals on Razer products in the run up to Black Friday. Here are some of the best we've found in the US so far.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed - save $40 now $109 The Razer Basilisk Ultimate seemingly has it all, but usually comes with a steep and no doubt, off-putting price tag. For Black Friday though, it's been nicely discounted with $40 off. View offer

It's on our list as one of our favourite gaming mice to buy, the Basilisk Ultimate is a beautiful Razer mouse with loads of awesome features. Those include 2.4 GHz HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity, 20,000 max DPI adjustable in five different levels, textured grips and an ergonomic design, 11 programmable buttons and more.

It's a premium gaming mouse that's an absolute joy to use. Highlights of this mouse include 100 hours of battery life, a nifty replaceable Multi-function paddle and 14 customisable lighting zones too.

UK Razer Black Friday deals

There are already a number of different deals in the UK that Razer fans are bound to love.

See the Razer hub on Amazon for a whole load of them and our round-up of the best below.

Razer Huntsman Elite - save £75, now £124.99 Optical mechanical switches and that classic Razer style but now with a discount. The Hunstman Elite is now at its lowest price for Black Friday. View offer

Razer Viper Ultimate - save 51% now £65.99 A super lightweight gaming mouse with plenty to offer including a convenient charging dock. The Viper Ultimate is heavily discounted and well worth a look with £104 off the usual price! View offer

Razer Viper Mini - save £18 now £21.99 Like your mice on the small side? Look no further than the Razer Viper Mini. A tiny mouse that now has a tiny price tag too. This is the lowest price this mouse has seen. View offer