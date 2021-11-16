Grab some awesome savings on Razer's best peripherals

(Pocket-lint) - There are a number of discounts already popping up on Razer products. So if you're a gamer or are shopping for a gift for a gamer this Black Friday then these deals might be right up your street.
These deals include discounts on some of Razer's best products that we've tested and reviewed in the past including the excellent Basilisk Ultimate.
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a superb wireless gaming mouse with some awesome highlights. Now it's even better thanks to this Black Friday deal.
US Black Friday Razer deals
There are a number of great deals on Razer products in the run up to Black Friday. Here are some of the best we've found in the US so far.
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate seemingly has it all, but usually comes with a steep and no doubt, off-putting price tag. For Black Friday though, it's been nicely discounted with $40 off.
It's on our list as one of our favourite gaming mice to buy, the Basilisk Ultimate is a beautiful Razer mouse with loads of awesome features. Those include 2.4 GHz HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity, 20,000 max DPI adjustable in five different levels, textured grips and an ergonomic design, 11 programmable buttons and more.
It's a premium gaming mouse that's an absolute joy to use. Highlights of this mouse include 100 hours of battery life, a nifty replaceable Multi-function paddle and 14 customisable lighting zones too.
One of Razer's best and most affordable headsets is now discounted for Black Friday so it's even more appealing.
THX audio, Chroma RGB lighting and a noise-cancelling mic too. All with the added bonus of $40 off for Black Friday!
Choose from Razer's green clicky or yellow linear and silent switches and grab a discount of $50 this Black Friday.
A super lightweight gaming mouse with plenty to offer. This mouse is even more appealing with 33% knocked of its usual asking price.
Need more buttons for your favourite MMO? Then the Naga X may well be worth a look, especially at this price.
UK Razer Black Friday deals
There are already a number of different deals in the UK that Razer fans are bound to love.
See the Razer hub on Amazon for a whole load of them and our round-up of the best below.
Optical mechanical switches and that classic Razer style but now with a discount. The Hunstman Elite is now at its lowest price for Black Friday.
A super lightweight gaming mouse with plenty to offer including a convenient charging dock. The Viper Ultimate is heavily discounted and well worth a look with £104 off the usual price!
Like your mice on the small side? Look no further than the Razer Viper Mini. A tiny mouse that now has a tiny price tag too. This is the lowest price this mouse has seen.