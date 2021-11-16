Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop deals
  4. Razer laptop deals

Grab some awesome savings on Razer's best peripherals

Author image, Contributing editor ·  Updated  ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Grab some awesome savings on Razer's best peripherals
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - There are a number of discounts already popping up on Razer products. So if you're a gamer or are shopping for a gift for a gamer this Black Friday then these deals might be right up your street. 

These deals include discounts on some of Razer's best products that we've tested and reviewed in the past including the excellent Basilisk Ultimate. 

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a superb wireless gaming mouse with some awesome highlights. Now it's even better thanks to this Black Friday deal.

US Black Friday Razer deals

There are a number of great deals on Razer products in the run up to Black Friday. Here are some of the best we've found in the US so far. 

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed - save $40 now $109

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed - save $40 now $109

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate seemingly has it all, but usually comes with a steep and no doubt, off-putting price tag. For Black Friday though, it's been nicely discounted with $40 off. 

It's on our list as one of our favourite gaming mice to buy, the Basilisk Ultimate is a beautiful Razer mouse with loads of awesome features. Those include 2.4 GHz HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity, 20,000 max DPI adjustable in five different levels, textured grips and an ergonomic design, 11 programmable buttons and more. 

It's a premium gaming mouse that's an absolute joy to use. Highlights of this mouse include 100 hours of battery life, a nifty replaceable Multi-function paddle and 14 customisable lighting zones too. 

Razer BlackShark V2 X - save $20 now just $39.99

Razer BlackShark V2 X - save $20 now just $39.99

One of Razer's best and most affordable headsets is now discounted for Black Friday so it's even more appealing. 

Razer Kraken Ultimate headset - save 40%, now $89.85

Razer Kraken Ultimate headset - save 40%, now $89.85

THX audio, Chroma RGB lighting and a noise-cancelling mic too. All with the added bonus of $40 off for Black Friday! 

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro - save $50 now $179.99

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro - save $50 now $179.99

Choose from Razer's green clicky or yellow linear and silent switches and grab a discount of $50 this Black Friday. 

Razer Viper Ultimate - save 33%, now $99.99

Razer Viper Ultimate - save 33%, now $99.99

A super lightweight gaming mouse with plenty to offer. This mouse is even more appealing with 33% knocked of its usual asking price. 

Razer Naga X Wired - save $20 now $59.99

Razer Naga X Wired - save $20 now $59.99

Need more buttons for your favourite MMO? Then the Naga X may well be worth a look, especially at this price.

UK Razer Black Friday deals

There are already a number of different deals in the UK that Razer fans are bound to love. 

See the Razer hub on Amazon for a whole load of them and our round-up of the best below. 

Razer Huntsman Elite - save £75, now £124.99

Razer Huntsman Elite - save £75, now £124.99

Optical mechanical switches and that classic Razer style but now with a discount. The Hunstman Elite is now at its lowest price for Black Friday. 

Razer Viper Ultimate - save 51% now £65.99

Razer Viper Ultimate - save 51% now £65.99

A super lightweight gaming mouse with plenty to offer including a convenient charging dock. The Viper Ultimate is heavily discounted and well worth a look with £104 off the usual price! 

Razer Viper Mini - save £18 now £21.99

Razer Viper Mini - save £18 now £21.99

Like your mice on the small side? Look no further than the Razer Viper Mini. A tiny mouse that now has a tiny price tag too. This is the lowest price this mouse has seen. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 24 November 2020.
Recommended for you
Grab some awesome savings on Razer's best peripherals
Grab some awesome savings on Razer's best peripherals By Adrian Willings · · Updated
HP's early Black Friday deals have some really impressive savings to offer
HP's early Black Friday deals have some really impressive savings to offer By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
Best Chromebook deals for Black Friday 2021 - Snap up a bargain
Best Chromebook deals for Black Friday 2021 - Snap up a bargain By Maggie Tillman ·
Best laptop deals for Black Friday 2021: Big savings on Asus, LG, HP Omen and more
Best laptop deals for Black Friday 2021: Big savings on Asus, LG, HP Omen and more By Luke Baker ·
Best gaming laptops 2021: Top options to game on no matter your budget
Best gaming laptops 2021: Top options to game on no matter your budget By Luke Baker ·
What is DLSS? Nvidia's AI-powered graphics tech explained
What is DLSS? Nvidia's AI-powered graphics tech explained By Adrian Willings ·