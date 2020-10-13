(Pocket-lint) - If you're on the hunt for a new gaming keyboard, mouse, headset - or really anything with Razer's stamp of approval on - then you're in luck, with a certified horde of gear receiving a price snip as part of Amazon Prime Day.

For those with an Amazon Prime membership in the US, Razer wares will be discounted up to 50%, making it the ideal time to pull the trigger on that listing you've had in your 'save for later' pile. Unlike the majority of offers you'll see throughout Prime Day, as well, where just a couple of items have been given a reduced price tag, Razer has plenty to explore.

• View the entire discounted range of Razer gear at Amazon US

With so much to choose between, though, let's highlight some of the better deals - starting with the Razer Kraken headset. Even before the discount, which takes it from $80 to $49, this was one of the best value-for-money options you could pick from, and the fact you can pick it up on the cheap in any color is a bonus.

If you're more in the market for a mouse, the Razer Naga Trinity is a safe bet. It represents some great value, with the price being taken from $100 to $59.99, and is a top pick for gamers, thanks to the 19 interchangeable side buttons.

For those already set with their mouse and headset combination, desperately crying out for a keyboard, well, frankly, just relax. Among the crop of 'boards that have been taken to discount town for Prime Day is the Razer BlackWidow, seeing a reduction from $120 to $69.99. As one of the best entry-level mechanical keyboards for gaming, it's a great opportunity that's not to be missed.

Writing by Conor Allison.