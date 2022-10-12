(Pocket-lint) - The Razer Blade 15 is one of our favourite gaming laptops, and this configuration has over 40 per cent off in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

It's undoubtedly the best price we've seen on this model so far, and it's a good spec, too. It boasts an 11th Gen Intel i7, RTX 3060 and 16GB of RAM.

We've always loved the Razer Blade series of laptops and their subtle MacBook-esque aesthetic. These machines provide some of the best build quality in the gaming laptop space.

It's not the top-of-the-line model, but this specification will still chomp through modern AAA games with ease.

Plus if you fancy yourself the next esports pro, a 144Hz refresh rate will keep you ahead of the action.

This deal is only live in the UK, but if you're in the US, you might want to check out this deal on the Razer Blade 14 with a Ryzen 9 and RTX 3080.

Writing by Luke Baker.