If you're looking to pick one up, Amazon's Prime Day sale is a great time to grab a bargain, with many models seeing great offers in previous years.

Here's everything you need to know about the deals we're expecting for Prime Day 2022.

Amazon has confirmed that this year's Prime Day sale will be taking place on 12-13 July 2022.

As is usually the case, it's going to be a 48-hour event. However, some discounts will take place early, starting from 21 June. The early discounts are mainly restricted to Amazon's own devices, so we expect the best Chromebook deals will happen during the actual event.

The Prime Day sales naturally balance the year against the Black Friday sales. It allows Amazon to sell through some stock in a mid-year sale and, more importantly, it gives people the chance to find a great bargain.

Last year, we saw discounts across most of the major Chromebook manufacturers including Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Asus.

Samsung's models saw some of the largest discounts, so we've got our fingers crossed for more of the same this year.

Acer's excellent 360-degree hinged Spin series also saw some massive discounts, so it's worth keeping an eye on those, too.

We've seen discounts on everything from the high-end performance Chromebooks to the budget-oriented models. So whatever you're looking for, it'll be worth checking this page to find the best deals.

It's always worth being careful, as sometimes discounts can be exaggerated, especially if a device was already selling under MSRP before the sale.

That said, historically, we've seen some of the best deals of the year on Prime Day, only rivalled by the Black Friday sales.

Keep in mind, that you'll need to be decisive when the Prime Day action begins, It's a short event and if you don't purchase during the discounted window, you might find your favourite Chromebook is back at its normal selling price.

We'd recommend checking out our guide to the best Chromebooks available, so you're armed with the right knowledge when it all starts happening.

Best US Chromebook deals | Best UK Chromebook deals

That's the only catch, if you want to get in on all the discounts, you'll need to be a Prime subscriber. If you've not signed up yet, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, so you can see what all the fuss is about - it offers free speedy delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more. We think it's one of the best deals around.

• Samsung Galaxy Chromebook - save $400 now $599: Grab this snazzy fiesta red Chromebook with a massive discount this Black Friday. View this deal here

• Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 - save $100 now $327: The Chromebook Flex 5 offers as much as 10 hours of battery life and a 360-degree convertible design. View this deal here

• Acer Chromebook R 13 - save $84 now $315: This Chromebook boasts a convertible design with four different display modes. View this deal here

• Google Pixelbook Go - save $126 now $722: We highly recommended the Pixelbook Go when we reviewed it at the start of 2020. View this deal here

• Asus C523NA - save £100, now £199: 10 hours of battery life and a 15.6-inch display are certainly the selling points. View this deal here

• Asus C434 - save £70 now £374.99: This Chromebook Flip uses NanoEdge display tech to cram a much bigger screen into a smaller body. View this deal here

