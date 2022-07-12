Various Corsair keyboards are discounted for Prime Day including the awesome K100

(Pocket-lint) - Corsair's keyboards are known for being high-quality gaming peripherals. We've enjoyed a lot of them over the years, but the more premium devices often come with a hefty price tag.
Luckily some of them are now nicely discounted for Prime Day. Here are some of the best deals on Corsair keyboards we've seen that are worth checking out.
Best Corsair keyboard deals for Prime Day in the US
Some of our favourite keyboards from Corsair have been nicely discounted for Prime Day, making them even more appealing than before. If you're a fan of Corsair products, it's also worth checking out the company's hub page.
The K70 offers some serious gaming prowess thanks to Cherry MX Speed Switches and a superb style to match.
One of the best-looking 60 per cent gaming keyboards we've seen is now more affordable thanks to Prime Day.
This is a high-end gaming keyboard with all the features a gamer could want. An aircraft-grade brushed aluminium frame, USB-passthrough connectivity, convenient media and macro keys, easy profile switching and decent RGB lighting too.
Best Corsair keyboard deals for Prime Day in the UK
We've been keeping an eye out for the best gaming keyboard deals on British shores and we've seen a few Corsair keyboards worth looking at.
It's also worth heading over to the Corsair official Amazon store for deals on other peripherals too.
This is Corsair's current flagship keyboard, complete with optical switches and plenty of other awesome features. Now with a more appealing price tag.
If membrane keyboards are more your thing then this deal is worth considering. Comfortable, quiet and more affordable too.
Compact and capable, the K65 RGB Rapidfire is a favourite among many and with Speed switches it lives up to its name. Now nicely affordable.
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals
- Fire TV stick: Save 58% now $16.99
- Echo Show 8: Get $55 off at $54.99
- Echo Dot 4th gen: 60% off to $19.99
- Echo Show 5: Down by 59%, now $34.99
- Blink mini: 14% discount to $29.99
- Echo 4th gen w/music unlimited: Get $90+ saving at $59.99
- Blink video doorbell: $30 discount to $34.99
- Echo 4th gen: Reduced by $40, now $59.99
- Blink outdoor camera: $59.99 with 40% off
- Fire TV cube: Get $60 off RRP, now $59.99
- Fire 7 tablet: Discounted by 40% to $29.99
- Amazon Halo: 44% off fitness tracker
- Fire 7 kids tablet: Save $50 now just $49.99
- Amazon smart thermostat: 30% discount to $41.99
- Blink indoor camera: $59.99 with 31% saving
- Amazon smart plug: 48% off at $12.99
- Echo Dot kids: Down by 58% to $24.99
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals
- Fire TV Cube: Save £55, now just £54.99
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 42% off, down to £29
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Discounted by 28% at £35.99
- Echo Dot (3rd gen): Reduced by 40% to £24
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £30 saving, now £44.99
- Ring video doorbell: 33% off, down to £59.99
- Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet: Now £39.99, with 60% off
- Echo Dot with clock (4th gen): 33% off, now £39.99
- Blink Mini: 33% discount to £19.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 4: Save £50, down to £129.99
- Ring Indoor camera: Reduced by 20% at £39.99
- Blink Outdoor 1-Cam: 50% off, now £44.99
- Ring Spotlight Camera: £60 off to £119.99
- Echo Dot kids (4th gen): Discounted by 43% to £34