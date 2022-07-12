Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Various Corsair keyboards are discounted for Prime Day including the awesome K100

(Pocket-lint) - Corsair's keyboards are known for being high-quality gaming peripherals. We've enjoyed a lot of them over the years, but the more premium devices often come with a hefty price tag.

Luckily some of them are now nicely discounted for Prime Day. Here are some of the best deals on Corsair keyboards we've seen that are worth checking out. 

Best Corsair keyboard deals for Prime Day in the US

Some of our favourite keyboards from Corsair have been nicely discounted for Prime Day, making them even more appealing than before. If you're a fan of Corsair products, it's also worth checking out the company's hub page

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 SE - save $60

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 SE - save $60

The K70 offers some serious gaming prowess thanks to Cherry MX Speed Switches and a superb style to match. 

Corsair K65 RGB MINI - save $30

Corsair K65 RGB MINI - save $30

One of the best-looking 60 per cent gaming keyboards we've seen is now more affordable thanks to Prime Day. 

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT - save $35

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT - save $35

This is a high-end gaming keyboard with all the features a gamer could want. An aircraft-grade brushed aluminium frame, USB-passthrough connectivity, convenient media and macro keys, easy profile switching and decent RGB lighting too. 

Best Corsair keyboard deals for Prime Day in the UK

We've been keeping an eye out for the best gaming keyboard deals on British shores and we've seen a few Corsair keyboards worth looking at. 

It's also worth heading over to the Corsair official Amazon store for deals on other peripherals too. 

Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical - save £80

Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical - save £80

This is Corsair's current flagship keyboard, complete with optical switches and plenty of other awesome features. Now with a more appealing price tag. 

Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT - save £29

Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT - save £29

If membrane keyboards are more your thing then this deal is worth considering. Comfortable, quiet and more affordable too. 

Corsair K65 RGB RAPIDFIRE - save £40

Corsair K65 RGB RAPIDFIRE - save £40

Compact and capable, the K65 RGB Rapidfire is a favourite among many and with Speed switches it lives up to its name. Now nicely affordable. 

