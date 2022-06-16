Best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day: Apple, Acer, Asus, HP and more

(Pocket-lint) - Looking for a great deal on a new laptop? Then this might be the right time of year to shop for one.

During Prime Day, Amazon regularly has a number of hefty discounts on laptops. The online retailer slashes prices across its store - meaning you can snap up the latest ultraportables, 2-in-1s and Macs for less.

These laptop deals are time-limited though, so you need to be quick if you want to grab a bargain.

If you've been holding out for a bargain or have had your eye on a new laptop, then this time of year can be a great time to buy.

Prime Day deals on laptops are only available for a short period of time so it's pretty important you know when it's happening so you don't miss out.

Otherwise, you'll likely need to wait for Black Friday. When is Prime Day happening though?

Prime Day has been confirmed as starting on 12 July this year and running for two days. With deals kicking off at midnight, there should be plenty of time to grab a bargain.

It's worth noting that there are other deals starting from 21 June as well. So keep an eye out for a decent discount but expect the best ones to happen during Prime Day itself.

Best US laptop deals | Best UK laptop deals

We've seen a fair few discounts on various laptops of different price ranges over the last few years.

Amazon Prime day can be a great time to get a discount. The prices can fluctuate a lot though, with laptop prices going up and down during the deal period.

If you have a particular model in mind then keep an eye out on this page to see if it's listed. We'll be regularly updating this article and others with the best deals we've found to save you the bother.

To get the best prices and take advantage of the laptop deals this Prime Day you need a Prime membership.

With that membership, you not only get access to the benefits you'd normally get with Prime (including free delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, etc) but also access to the discounts.

Sign up for Prime now and then dive into the deals to suck up a bargain.

squirrel_widget_157589

Below are some of the deals we found on laptops last Prime Day.

• Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - save 17 percent, now $299 (was $360). 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 4GB DDR4 memory, 128GB SSD storage, AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics, Windows 10. Get this Lenovo deal.

• New 2021 HP Stream - now $329. 14-inch display, Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, Windows 10. Get this HP Stream deal.

• Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible - save 20 percent, now $225 (was $499). 11.6-inch HD touchscreen, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome OS. Get this Acer Chromebook Spin 311 deal.

• HP 15 Laptop - save 24 percent, now $449 (was $589). 15.6-inch 1,366 x 768 HD display, AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, HD Display, Windows 10 Home. Get this HP 15 deal.

• Acer Swift 3 - save 28 percent, now $499 (was $689). 14-inch Full HD IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U octa-core processor with Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4 memory, 512GB NVMe SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 10. Get this Acer Swift 3 deal.

• Lenovo Flex 5 - save 23 percent, now $499 (was $649). 14.0-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor, 16GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Digital Pen Included, Windows 10. Get this Lenovo deal.

• MSI Prestige 14 EVO - save 26 percent, now $850 (was $1,149). 14-inch Full HD thin-bezel display, Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Thunderbolt 4, Windows 10 Home. Get this MSI Prestige deal.

Best VPN 2022: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer · 18 June 2022

• Dell Inspiron 13 5310 - save 23 percent, now $850 (was $1,100). 13.3 Inch QHD (Quad High Definition) Non-Touch Laptop - Intel Core i7-11370H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GDDR6, Platinum Silver. Get this Dell deal.

• Apple MacBook Air M1 - save 5 percent, now $949 (was $999). Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-inch display, space grey. Check out this MacBook Air deal.

• Asus ZenBook Flip 13 - save 13 percent, now $1,049 (was $1,200). 13.3-inch OLED Full HD touchscreen, Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro. Get this Asus deal.

• Apple MacBook Pro M1 - save 15 percent, now $1,099.99 (was $1,299). Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13-inch display, space grey. Check out this MacBook Pro deal.

• Dell XPS 13 9310 - save 20 percent, now $1,299 (was $1,629). 13.3 Inch touchscreen, Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 2Yr OnSite, 6 months Dell Migrate, Windows 10 Pro. Get this Dell deal.

• Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 - save 17 percent, now $1,999.99 (was $2,299.99). 15.6-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge Touch Display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, GeForce RTX 2060, ScreenPad Plus, Windows 10 Pro. Get this Asus deal.

Below are some of the deals we found on laptops last Prime Day.

• HP Chromebook 14-db0003na - save £60 , now £179.99 (was £239). AMD Radeon graphics, Chrome OS, 14-inch display. Get this cheap HP Chromebook deal

• Asus VivoBook S413JA - save 20 percent, now £399.99 (was £499.99). 14-inch display, Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB storage, 8GB memory, Windows 10 Home. Get this Asus VivoBook deal

• Asus VivoBook M513UA - save 17 percent, now £499.99 (was £599.99). 15.6-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 512GB storage, 8GB memory, Windows 10 Home. Get this Asus VivoBook deal

• HP Chromebook X360 14c-ca0003na - save 20 percent, now £479.99 (was £599). 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, Intel Pentium Gold 6405U, 4GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC. Get this HP Chromebook deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Book S - save £450, now £549 (was £999). 13.3-inch, 8GB, Intel Core i5 laptop, Mercury Grey. Check out the Galaxy Book S deal here.

• Microsoft Surface Go - save £120, now £579 (was £699). 12.4-inch touchscreen laptop, Platinum, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 2020 Edition. Check out this Surface Go deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Book Ion - save 50 percent, now £649 (was £1,299). 15.6-inch 8GB memory, Intel Core i5-10210U processor, Aura Silver. Check out this deal

• Samsung Galaxy Book Flex - save 44 percent, now £749 (was £1,299). 13.3-inch, 8GB memory Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, Royal Blue. Get this Galaxy Book Flex deal

• Apple MacBook Air M1 - save 10 percent, now £893 (was £999). Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-inch display, space grey. Check out this MacBook Air deal.

• Apple MacBook Pro M1 - save 12 percent, now £1,313.97 (was £1,499). Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13-inch display, space grey. Check out this MacBook Pro deal.

• Dell New XPS 13 7390 - save 15 percent, now £1,444 (was £1,699). 13.4 Inch FHD WLED, Platinum Silver, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home. Check out this Dell XPS 13 deal.

• Microsoft Surface Book 3 - save 27 percent, now £1,969 (was £2,699). Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1660Ti NVIDIA Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 2020 Model. Check out this Surface Book 3 deal.

• Dell New XPS 17 9700 - save 15 percent, now £2,719 (was £3,199). 17-inch 4K UHD+ Laptop, Intel Core i9-10885H(10th Gen), 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, Windows 10 Home. Check out this Dell XPS 17 deal.

• Alienware m15 R4- save 15 percent, now £2,464 (was £2,799). 15.6 Inch Full HD Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-10870H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 8 GB GDDR6, 32 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10. Check out this Alienware deal.

Writing by Dan Grabham. Editing by Adrian Willings.