Upgrade your home office for less with these Dell monitor deals

Black Friday is fast approaching and there are already plenty of awesome deals popping up early. Those deals now include several discounts on Dell monitors of varying sizes and specs, both in the US and UK.

• Dell U2719D Ultrasharp Monitor: Save £74.25, was £371.25, now £297 - A QHD (2560x1440 pixel) 27-inch monitor from Dell that sports 99% sRGB coverage, 99% Rec709 and 85% DCI-P3 colour coverage meaning you'll see consistent, vibrant colours and an awesome display from the IPS panel. See this deal at Dell

• Dell U2720Q UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor: Save £131, was £655, now £524 - This Dell monitor promises "Colour like no other" with a 4K UHD (3840 X 2160) resolution panel, 163ppi, VESA DisplayHDR 400 and factory calibration at 99% sRGB. See this deal at Dell

• Dell SE2216H 21.5-inch monitor: Just £63.28 - if you're looking for something that's small in size and small in price too, then this is the deal for you. A tiny but mighty 1080p monitor at an absolute steal. See this deal at Dell

• Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor: AW5520QF: Save £593, was £2,967, now £2,375: A 55-inch OLED gaming monitor with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible technology and more. See this deal at Dell

• Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor: Save £323.84, was £1,073, now £749.91: This is a 21:9, 1440p gaming monitor with IPS tech, 2ms response time and a superb price tag for Black Friday. See the deal at Dell

• Dell U2415 UltraSharp 24-inch: Save $130, now $199.99: An LED-backlit LCD monitor with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare coating, 16:10 aspect ratio and a great price for Black Friday. See the deal at Dell

• Dell U2719D UltraSharp 27-inch monitor: Save $140, was $499, now $359.99: This monitor deal not only includes a fantastic 27-inch screen but also comes with a $150 Dell Promo eGift Card. See the deal at Dell

• Dell U3419W UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Monitor: save $240, was $959, now $719: 3440 x 1440 at 60Hz, 21:9 aspect ratio, IPS tech and a great discount for Black Friday. See the deal at Dell

• Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor: save $690, now just $829.99: This is a 21:9, 1440p gaming monitor with IPS tech, 2ms response time and a superb price tag for Black Friday. See the deal at Dell

