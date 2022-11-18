(Pocket-lint) - For Black Friday there are some nice discounts on Logitech peripherals to help get your game on. These are deals worth eyeing, no matter your favourite gaming style.

There are deals available in both the US and the UK. We're also expecting to see more over the next few days, so be sure to check back if you're after a gaming bargain.

US Logitech deals

Looking for a deal on an awesome mouse, headset or other Logitech peripheral? Then these are the deals worth checking out.

See the full Amazon hub for a range of deals at a glance with up to 40% off Logitech products. But our list below are products we've tried and would highly recommend.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED - save $30 now $119.99 now The Logitech G502 is one of our favourite gaming mice with a nice ergonomic design, clever weight adjustment system, 25,000 DPI and an infinite spinning scroll well. Now it's even more appealing. View offer

UK Logitech deals

UK gamers can save on Logitech peripherals too. There's a whole collection of awesome deals currently running on Amazon that you can see here.

Below are some of the best bargains we've found so far.

Logitech G Pro X - save £52.59, now £54.99 One of our favourite wired headsets, this is a frankly brilliant price that you shouldn't sleep on, and it'll work with almost any device. At this price it's unrivalled on the sound front. View offer

Logitech G PRO X Wireless - save £30.99 now £162 You can also grab the wireless version of Logitech's headset, although the savings are far more modest on it. It has DTX Headphone X surround sound and clever Blue Voice tech too. View offer

Logitech G915 TKL - save £95 now £124.99 The Logitech G915 TKL is one of our very favourite compact gaming keyboards. It's now even more appealing with a massive Black Friday discount. View offer

Logitech StreamCam - save £65 Logitech's StreamCam is an excellent webcam offering and one that's now even more appealing to this Black Friday discount. View offer

Writing by Adrian Willings.