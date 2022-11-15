Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop deals
  4. Black Friday laptop deals

Grab an ultra-fast bargain with these Samsung NVMe SSD deals

Author image, Contributing editor ·   Updated  ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Grab an ultra-fast bargain with these Samsung NVMe SSD deals
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is one of the most popular brands for PC storage, and Its NVMe drives are widely regarded as some of the best money can buy.

If you're in the market for one, it's a great time to pick one up. Most of the brand's NVMe drives are already on offer in the US in the run-up to Black Friday 2022

These drives are a great way to boost your storage space or improve your load speeds and upgrade your gaming experience too. 

Here are some of the best NVMe deals that we've found so far.

Best VPN 2022: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2022: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

Whether you are looking to use a VPN keep you secure online or geo-unlocked sites, we've got you covered from NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark and more

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY
Save $60 on the Samsung 980 SSD - now $79.99

Save $60 on the Samsung 980 SSD - now $79.99

With read/write speed as fast as 3,500MB/s this drive will see both your PC and games load in the blink of an eye, it's a steal with a $60 discount.

Save $340 on Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - now $159.99

Save $340 on Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - now $159.99

Large and in charge. This is not only a great NVMe drive, it's also a large capacity one with a large $340 saving too.

Save $200 on Samsung 980 PRO 2TB - now $179.99

Save $200 on Samsung 980 PRO 2TB - now $179.99

With a professional grade warranty and lightning speeds, the 980 Pro is an appealing option. The massive 2TB version is discounted with a $200 saving.

More Black Friday 2022 US deals

We've rounded up some other great deals, below:

Writing by Luke Baker.