(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is one of the most popular brands for PC storage, and Its NVMe drives are widely regarded as some of the best money can buy.
If you're in the market for one, it's a great time to pick one up. Most of the brand's NVMe drives are already on offer in the US in the run-up to Black Friday 2022.
These drives are a great way to boost your storage space or improve your load speeds and upgrade your gaming experience too.
Here are some of the best NVMe deals that we've found so far.
With read/write speed as fast as 3,500MB/s this drive will see both your PC and games load in the blink of an eye, it's a steal with a $60 discount.
Large and in charge. This is not only a great NVMe drive, it's also a large capacity one with a large $340 saving too.
With a professional grade warranty and lightning speeds, the 980 Pro is an appealing option. The massive 2TB version is discounted with a $200 saving.
