(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales often bring some great deals for popular Chromebooks. These laptops are normally more affordable than Windows or Apple models, great for tasks that revolve around browser-based activities, like working with online apps - common for many schools.

The Black Friday deals will be starting in earnest on 25 November. But in the weeks before that date, you'll usually find the big discounts start and that's when you need to be looking.

We'll be keeping an eye on the deals and highlighting the best buying options right here. If you're looking for other laptops, we have a full selection of the best Black Friday laptop deals right here.

Where are the best Chromebook deals?

You'll find Chromebook deals from a wide range of retailers during the Black Friday sales period. We'll be highlighting the best deals below, but you can also jump straight to retailers and browse for what you want via the links below.

US Chromebook deals

UK Chromebook deals

What to look for when buying a Chromebook

The thing to remember about Chromebooks is that you really want to look for a still-supported laptop with a minimum set of features and specs.

It should have access to Play Store apps and services. It should also have at least 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (32GB of storage is better, but not needed, and going for more usually drives up the price). You also want to look for an Intel processor. If it runs a MediaTek or something else, it'll still work perfectly fine; we just find Intel Chromebooks have more oomph to them.

Once you've found all that, you can get fancy and look for large touchscreen laptops or 2-in-1 convertibles with high-res displays. Or, you could go the other way ... say you're looking for a throwaway device to give to your destructive kid. Then, by all means, go for bare-bones, like 2GB of RAM, a smaller 11-inch "HD" screen, and a black, plastic body and traditional form factor.

Best Chromebook deals in the US

These are the best Chromebook deals we've found on US shores so far.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 - save $100 now $327 The Chromebook Flex 5 offers as much as 10 hours of battery life, a 360-degree convertible design and a wonderfully low price for Black Friday too. View offer

Acer Chromebook R 13 - Save $84 now $315 This Chromebook boasts a convertible design with four different display modes, a 13.3-inch Full HD display and 32GB of internal storage. All that plus a Black Friday discount. View offer

Asus CX22NA Chromebook - save $110 now $109 This might be one of the most affordable Chromebooks on our list and that alone makes it appealing. The discount is certainly a good one as well. View offer

Best Chromebook deals in the UK

Below are some of the best Chromebook deals we've found in UK stores. Grab a nice discount on affordable Chromebooks now while the deals are hot!

ASUS C523NA - save £100, now £199 Another Asus Chromebook made all the more affordable thanks to Black Friday. 10 hours battery life and a 15.6-inch display are certainly the selling points here. View offer

Asus C434 - save £70 now £374.99 This Chromebook Flip uses NanoEdge display tech to cram a much bigger screen into a smaller body making it one of the snazziest Chromebooks you'll see. View offer

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Adrian Willings.