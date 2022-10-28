(Pocket-lint) - All the big-name retailers are expected to have plenty of savings on laptops, Chromebooks and ultraportables for Black Friday, making it a great time to grab a bargain in time for Christmas or as a treat for yourself.

The Black Friday sales are taking place very soon and with big-ticket items like a new laptop, it's worth taking your time and ensuring that you're going to get the best deal out there. There are usually a wide range of choices for laptop deals in the seasonal sales with reductions from big names like Apple and Dell, as well as across Chromebooks and other models.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, which is always on a Thursday. For 2022, that's Friday 25 November, with Cyber Monday then taking place on 28 November.

Cyber Monday is often associated with tech deals online, but in truth, the discounts all start much earlier.

In previous years we've seen sales events starting in early November, giving laptop hunters a couple of weeks to see the deals and grab the device they're after. Some savings will be limited to the Black Friday weekend, but the smart shoppers will know what they want to buy and keep an eye on the action from the middle of November onwards.

If you're looking to save money on a laptop, keep coming back to this page as we'll be updating it with the biggest and best laptop deals we find.

What laptop deals are we expecting?

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up a new laptop, with a range of manufacturers offering serious discounts on everything from budget notebooks to high-end gaming machines.

Last year we saw some incredible discounts, with some of the higher-end gaming machines having over $1000 slashed off their MSRP.

You can see some of our top picks from 2021 below so you can get an idea of what kind of offers there were last year.

The best US Black Friday deals 2021

Gigabyte Aero OLED - save $650 This slim and light gaming machine has some serious power with its RTX 3060, Core i7 processor and 1TB SSD. Paired with a gorgeous 4k OLED panel made by Samsung, it's a dream for both gaming and content creation. Now just $1,249.99. View offer

MSI GP66 Leopard - save $500 This is an incredible price for an RTX 3080 laptop. Combined with an 11th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD the GP66 Leopard is a high-performance gaming companion. Was $2,299, now $1,799 after rebate. View offer

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go - only $549 Microsoft's gorgeous Surface Laptop Go looks and feels like it should cost twice the asking price. Very light at just 1.1 kg but still brings great battery life and solid performance thanks to its Core i5 processor. A great purchase at $549. View offer

MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop - down to $499 Any gaming laptop under $500 is a crazy deal, you're not going to get the highest performance machine around, but with great construction and a thin and light design this one is a good buy. Perfect for MOBAs, RTS and casual gaming, with over $300 off, it's now just $499. View offer

Razer Blade 15 Advanced 2080 Super - save $1,400 We love the Razer Blade 15, it's one of the most well built gaming laptops money can buy. This one's a bit of a belter with an RTX 2080 Super, Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM - more than powerful enough to blast through any game you can think of. With $1,400 off it's a real bargain at $1,599.99. View offer

Razer Blade 15 Advanced 2070 Super - save $1,200 Another deal on the Razer Blade 15, this time with a 2070 super graphics card. It might be last-gen but it's still a beast, and of course, has all the same great features as the other Razer Blade 15 models. An absolutely fantastic price at $1,399.99 down from $2,599.99. View offer

Asus TUF 17.3 inch gaming laptop - just $679.99 With a giant 17.3 inch display that runs at 1080p 144Hz, this Asus TUF laptop is a great option for esports titles like CSGO. The RTX 3050 will power through less graphically demanding games with ease, you might have to turn some settings down when it comes to AAA titles though. A great buy at just $679.99. View offer

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 - Save $300 This one is a beast of a laptop, sporting an RTX 3070 and Ryzen 9 processor with a 165Hz 1440p QHD screen. Combined with a surprisingly sleek chassis and top notch build quality, we've got a great gaming laptop on our hands. Now down to $1,549.99. View offer

Best UK Black Friday deals 2021

Best laptop deals under £500

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go - Down to £476.10 Microsoft's gorgeous Surface Laptop Go looks and feels like it should cost twice the asking price. Very light at just 1.1 kg but still brings great battery life and solid performance thanks to its Core i5 processor. Down from £699, now at £476.10. View offer

Acer Swift 1 - Just £279 A fairly basic laptop, but well built and stylish as well as lightweight and portable. For basic tasks like emails, online shopping and watching videos you can't go wrong with the Acer Swift 1. Quoted 15 hour Battery life keeps you going all day too, a great deal with £120 off at £279. View offer

Best laptop deals under £1,000

Apple MacBook Air M1 - £110 off Apple's thin and light MacBook Air is better than ever thanks to the new M1 processor. It's faster, has better battery life and remains silent thanks to its fanless design. Apple products rarely see big discounts, so this is a solid deal at £889. View offer

Huawei MateBook 14 - save £250 The Huawei MateBook 14 has a gorgeous 2K touchscreen display with 100 per cent sRGB colour accuracy. It uses a handy 65W USB C charger (that works with phones too) no more lugging around a cumbersome power brick. It's incredible value at just £699.99 View offer

HP Envy 13.3" - down to £999.99 The HP Envy is a portable creation station, ready for you to churn out content on the go. With an 11th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a dedicated Nvidia MX450 it's a great choice for video editing and photoshop users. With £200 off it's only £999.99. View offer

Dell XPS 13 - just £721 The Dell XPS 13 is lightweight laptop royalty, it's just about as good as it gets. With a near bezel-free display and a strudy carbon fibre composite construction its the perfect productivity companion. Just add code BF15 at checkout for an incredible deal at £721. View offer

Huawei MateBook 14s - £250 off The MateBook 14s is lightweight at just 1.43 kg but boasts a 2.5K touchscreen display with 400 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. It's got a beefy 11th gen Core i7 processor so it's ready for some serious computing. A fantastic buy at £949.99. View offer

IdeaPad Gaming 3 15 - Down to £679.99 With a full HD IPS screen fueled by an RTX 3050 and Ryzen 5 Processor, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a great budget option for multiplayer and esports titles. It's got a capable 8GB of RAM, speedy 512GB NVMe SSD and WiFi 6 - a great deal at £679.99. View offer

Asus TUF Gaming Laptop - only £799 This Asus TUF gaming laptop is powered by an RTX 3050 and Intel Core i5. It's got a 144Hz G-sync display too, so you'll be ready for the most competitive esports titles. This kind of gaming power is rare at this price! Was £899 now £799. View offer

Best laptop deals over £1,000

Razer Blade Pro 17 - over £880 off Razer's gorgeous Blade Pro 17 has received a massive discount. This configuration nets you a 17-inch 300Hz display, Core i7 processor and an RTX 2070. It's a bit of an older model, but with a discount like this, it's a fantastic buy at £1,399.97 View offer

Alienware m15 R4 - £1080 off If you need an absolute monster of a laptop with the added benefit of it looking like it came from outer space, look no further. With an RTX 3080, Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB this one is outrageously powerful. Was £3,349, now a great deal at £2,269. View offer

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 inch - Save £191 The Surface Laptop 4 could be described as the MacBook of Windows laptops, with its exceptional build quality and minimalist aesthetic. This one features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor so it'll be blazing fast for even the most demanding users . Was £1,469.00, now just £1,278.00. View offer

Acer Predator Triton 300SE - £200 off It may look pretty sensible, but make no mistake the Triton 300SE is ready to game. With an RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and a Core i7 processor the Triton will chomp through any game you can throw at it. An absolute steal at £1,199.99. View offer

Writing by Luke Baker.