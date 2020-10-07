Best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020: Dell, HP, Huawei, Chromebooks and more

(Pocket-lint) - Looking for a great deal on a new laptop?

Amazon Prime Day is taking place on 13-14 October, with the online retailer slashing prices across its store - meaning you can snap up the latest ultraportables, 2-in-1s and Macs for less.

These deals will be time-limited, so snap them up while you can.

We'll bring you the best Prime Day 2020 laptop deals when we can, but here's a sneak preview of what happened in 2019:

Get heaps off selected laptops this Amazon Prime Day

• MSI GV62 8RD-276 15. 6-inch performance gaming laptop - save 20%, now $799: TwoMSI is another well-known brand in the gaming laptop space. This beast is loaded with mid-level specs and should be plenty for most PC gamers. View the MSI GV62 8RD-276 15. 6-inch Performance gaming laptop deal.

• Razer Blade 15 - save 31%, now $1,034: Razer's smallest gaming laptop is cheaper than ever. This machine is thin, with micro bezels, and yet it's loaded with drool-worthy specs any gamer would love. View the Razer Blade 15 deal.

• Acer Chromebook R 11 convertible laptop - save 33%, now $199.99: Acer's laptop runs Chrome OS, has an 11. 6-inch HD touchscreen, and can be used as a tablet while on the go. View the Acer Chromebook R 11 deal.

• Asus C223NA-DH02-RD Chromebook (11. 6-inch, Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor) - save 26%, now $169.99: Asus makes Chromebooks, too, including this lightweight model with 4GB of RAM and an 11. 6-inch HD display. View the Asus C223NA-DH02-RD Chromebook deal.

• HP Chromebook 14-inch - save 40%, now $179: One of the first popular Chromebooks on the market, this model has a massive 14-inch screen, comes in a minimalist white colour, and has an AMD processor inside. View the HP Chromebook 14-inch deal.

• Lenovo Chromebook S330 - save 50%, now $144.99: This is one of the cheapest Chromebooks we found! It's fast, simple, and offers a 10-hour battery life. View the Lenovo Chromebook S330 deal.

Get up to 33 percent off selected laptops this Amazon Prime Day.

• Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch - save £279, now £749.99: This silver Surface comes with the usual base-level spec but at a truly ace price. There's an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128 GB SSD and a type cover, too. View the Surface deal

• Asus VivoBook Slim S330FA 13.3-inch Full HD NanoEdge Laptop - save £300, now £699.99: This is an absolute steal for such a thin-and-light laptop with the specs listed - Intel i7-8565 Processor, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Windows 10. View the Asus VivoBook deal

• HP 15-dc1011na Omen 15.6-inch Full HD gaming laptop - save 20%, now £1,439.99: Although there's only a Full HD display, you get a lot of performance here, with an Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive plus a 256GB SSD to improve performance. There's also powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics plus Windows 10 Home. View this deal

• HP Omen 15-dc0029na 15.6-inch gaming laptop - save 21%, now £1,259: Another powerful laptop that's even more of steal, with Intel's Core i7-8750H, 8 GB RAM, 1TB plus a 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and Windows 10 Home). See this HP deal

• HP Omen 15-dc0003na 15.6-inch gaming laptop - save 24%, now £799: Another great-value Intel i7-8750H, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Plus 128 GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics, 4 GB GDDR5 Dedicated, Windows 10 Home). See this HP deal

• Huawei MateBook D 14-inch laptop - save 23%, now £464.99: This AMD Ryzen 5 2500U-powered notebook has a lot of oomph for the price with 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage and Dolby-enhanced sound. View this deal

• Huawei MateBook D 15.6-inch laptop - save 24%, now £399.99: Also great value is this Full HD thin-and-light PC with Intel's Core i3-8130U, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage plus Windows 10 Home. See this Huawei deal

• Huawei MateBook 13-inch laptop - save 9%, now £679.99: - Powered by the Intel Core i5, there's plenty on offer here including 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. View this deal

• Dell Chromebook 11 3000 11.6-inch HD laptop - save 25%, now £149.99: This budget Chromebook is an absolute steal, with the Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB RAM, 16 GB stprage and, of course, Chrome OS. See this Dell deal

• HP Chromebook 11-v001na 11.5-inch laptop - save 25%, now £139.99: A slightly different version of the above with similar specs, but this time by HP. View this deal

Writing by Dan Grabham.