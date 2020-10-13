Best monitor deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020: 4K, HDR, fast refresh rates and more

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is here, so if you've been hoping for a bargain on a monitor then now might be the time to treat yourself.

Prime Day is running on 13 and 14 October, with various time-limited deals appearing on all sorts of products. We've had a hunt around and found some of the best deals on gaming monitors worth considering.

You can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here.

We're rounding up both US and UK deals below, so be sure to check them out if you're hunting for a bargain.

Most of these deals require an Amazon Prime account and the discount will only apply once you reach the checkout, so keep an eye out for that.

• ASUS ROG SWIFT PG35VQ, 35 Inch UWQHD (3440 x 1440) Gaming Monitor - save £700, was £2,499, now £1,799: This ultra-wide gaming monitor from Asus seemingly has it all. HDR1000, G-Sync Ultimate certification, 200Hz refresh rate and more. Now it has a great price tag as well. Click to see this discount on Amazon.

• Acer Predator Z35P 35 Inch WQHD Curved 1800R Gaming Monitor - save 30 per cent, was £899, now just £629.99: Another classic Predator monitor with a decent discount. A VA panel with G-Sync, 100Hz refresh rate and 1800R curve. Click to see this discount on Amazon.

• Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz 27 Inch WQHD Gaming Monitor - save £210, now £489: If you're after a smaller but fast screen with a high refresh rate and eye-pleasing visuals then look no further than this deal. Click to see this discount on Amazon.

• HP OMEN X 25f 240 Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor - save 20 per cent, was £349, now £279: A 1080p panel with an insanely high refresh rate and a low price. Click to see this discount on Amazon.

These are the best US monitor deals we've found. Be sure to check back as we'll be regularly updating them with new ones.

• Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor - save 35 per cent, now just $974.99: If you have the space on your desk (or wall) this gargantuan monitor is well worth a look. A magnificent gaming panel that offers a thoroughly immersive experience. One of our favourites and a real eye-pleaser. See this deal on Amazon.

• ALIENWARE AW3420DW 34-inch curved monitor - save 29 per cent, now just $849.15: A gorgeous Alienware monitor with please WQHD visuals and a much more reasonable price tag this Prime Day. See this deal on Amazon.

• LG 34GN850-B 34 Inch 21: 9 UltraGear Curved QHD (3440 x 1440) 1ms Nano IPS Gaming Monitor - save 30 per cent, now just $699: If you're after a Nano IPS panel, then this LG UltraGear monitor is bound to please. See this deal on Amazon.

• Samsung 34-inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor - save 36 per cent, now $574.99: If you need a monitor that's less gamer, more designer, then this may be the one for you. See this deal on Amazon.

Writing by Adrian Willings.