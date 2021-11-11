(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales often bring some great deals for popular Chromebooks. These laptops are normally more affordable than Windows or Apple models, great for tasks that revolve around browser-based activities, like working with online apps - common for many schools.
The Black Friday deals will be starting in earnest on 26 November. But in the weeks before that date, you'll usually find the big discounts start and that's when you need to be looking.
We'll be keeping an eye on the deals and highlighting the best buying options right here. If you're looking for other laptops, we have a full selection of the best Black Friday laptop deals right here.
Where are the best Chromebook deals?
You'll find Chromebook deals from a wide range of retailers during the Black Friday sales period. We'll be highlighting the best deals below, but you can also jump straight to retailers and browse for what you want via the links below.
You'll find Chromebook deals from a wide range of retailers during the Black Friday sales period. We'll be highlighting the best deals below, but you can also jump straight to retailers and browse for what you want via the links below.
US Chromebook deals
UK Chromebook deals
You can click on the links below to jump to the section relevant to you.
Best US Chromebook deals | Best UK Chromebook deals
What to look for when buying a Chromebook
The thing to remember about Chromebooks is that you really want to look for a still-supported laptop with a minimum set of features and specs.
It should have access to Play Store apps and services. It should also have at least 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (32GB of storage is better, but not needed, and going for more usually drives up the price). You also want to look for an Intel processor. If it runs a MediaTek or something else, it'll still work perfectly fine; we just find Intel Chromebooks have more oomph to them.
Once you've found all that, you can get fancy and look for large touchscreen laptops or 2-in-1 convertibles with high-res displays. Or, you could go the other way ... say you're looking for a throwaway device to give to your destructive kid. Then, by all means, go for bare-bones, like 2GB of RAM, a smaller 11-inch "HD" screen, and a black, plastic body and traditional form factor.
Best Chromebook deals in the US
These are the best Chromebook deals we've found on US shores so far.
This Chromebook boasts a convertible design with four different display modes, a 13.3-inch Full HD display and 32GB of internal storage. All that plus a Black Friday discount.
The Chromebook Flex 5 offers as much as 10 hours of battery life, a 360-degree convertible design and a wonderfully low price for Black Friday too.
It might have a smaller 11.6-inch display, but the C330 certainly has some appeal with 64GB internal storage and a convertible design. The Black Friday discount is a bonus.
The 2021 model of Samsung's Chromebook is now even more appealing thanks to a 40% discount for Black Friday.
We highly recommended the Pixelbook Go when we reviewed it at the start of 2020. Now it's even more appealing with $100 off.
This Chromebook offers a 14-inch display, 64GB of memory and military-grade durability too. Now it comes with a nice saving for Black Friday as well.
If you're after a larger screen but without a hefty price tag, then this 15.6-inch Chromebook deal is well worth a look.
Best Chromebook deals in the UK
Below are some of the best Chromebook deals we've found in UK stores. Grab a nice discount on affordable Chromebooks now while the deals are hot!
A touchscreen Asus Chromebook, that's flippable and weighs just 1kg. So it's as light in the hand as it is on your wallet thanks to this deal.
This Chromebook Flip uses NanoEdge display tech to cram a much bigger screen into a smaller body making it one of the snazziest Chromebooks you'll see.
This Acer Chromebook has a 3:2 aspect ratio and promises more screen space than your average display as well as a 2560 x 1440 resolution. It's also discounted to its lowest price for Black Friday so an ideal purchase.