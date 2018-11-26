Black Friday is here! All the big name retailers have plenty of savings on laptops, Chromebooks and ultraportables. It's time to grab a bargain in time for Christmas or as a treat for yourself.

If you're looking to save money on a laptop, keep coming back to this page as we'll be updating it with the biggest and best laptop deals we find through Black Friday and Cyber Monday as well as before and after Christmas in the Boxing Day and January Sales.

This is only a small selection of what each retailer offers, but we've picked out the best deals and left out the dross!

The big M is offering some top deals on Surface and there are more from retailers below.

• Surface Pro 6 - save 26%, now £749: This latest model Core i5/128GB Surface Pro is available with some very good money off. View the Surface Pro 6 deal

• Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch tablet with Type Cover: Save 10%, now £514: The Surface Go is a super portable 2-in-1 that's great as a second go-anywhere machine and Office 365 is included, too. We highly rated this tablet-laptop combo when we reviewed it recently. Click to view the offer

• Microsoft Surface Book 2: Save up £50: The latest Surface Book 2 with Core i5 and 128GB of storage has been discounted. Click to see the offer

There are some cracking Black Friday deals from Dell, too - although the Alienware deal has now gone.

• Dell XPS 13 - save £410, now £969, (was £1,379): And there's another Dell steal here with one of our favourite ultraportable laptops. Including the Core i7-8550U processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. See the Dell XPS deal

Here's our pick of the Amazon UK laptop deals. You can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here

• Asus Chromebook Flip deal 10.1-inch - save £151, now £199 (was £350): A top-deal on this flipscreen Chromebook with touch. View the Asus Chromebook Flip deal

• Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 15.6-Inch HD Notebook - save £160, now £370 (was £530): This platinum grey laptop featuring Intel Core i5-8250U, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD is a total steal. View this Lenovo deal

• Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook - save £150, now £600 (was £750): A stonking deal on a superb 15.6-inch gaming laptop with Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. View the Acer Aspire gaming deal

• Huawei MateBook X Pro - save £200, now £1,099.99, (was £1,299.99): This 13.9-inch powerhouse comes with Core i5, 8 GB RAM and 256GB of storage. See the MateBook X Pro deal

You can also get the Core i7 version for £1,399.99 - again £100 off.

• Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch tablet: Save £60, now £450 (was £500): The Surface Go is a super portable 2-in-1 that's great as a second go-anywhere machine. We highly rated this tablet-laptop combo when we reviewed it recently. Click to view the offer on Amazon

• Asus TUF FX705GE-EW096T 17.3 Inch Gaming Notebook - save £200, now £1,000 (was £1,200): A top deal on another superb gaming laptop with Intel Core i7-8750H, 8 GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 1TB hard drive. Also features Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB graphics. View the Asus gaming deal

John Lewis always has great deals on electronics and, of course, it is never knowingly undersold.

• Asus Chromebook C302ca: Save £100, now £400: This flexible Chromebook has plenty to offer including 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. Click to see the offer

• Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Series Convertible Laptop - save £200, now £530 (was £730): This 13.3-inch convertible laptop is well specified with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. View this deal

• Various Microsoft Surface Book models: Save up £370: A number of Surface Books have been discounted with various specs available at great prices. Click to see the offers at John Lewis

• 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar - save £200, now £1,599 (was £1,799): Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Pro graphics, Space grey. Two-year guarantee included. View the 2017 MacBook Pro offer

• Google Pixelbook: Save £300, now £699: The incredible Pixelbook is the ultra-premium Chromebook and represents the pinnacle of this design of tablet/laptop design. It's officially Google too, for those that care. Click to see the offer

Our pick of laptop deals from electronics specialist AO.com

• HP 14-cm0999na 14-inch Laptop - save £250, now £449 (was £699): Get this good-looking silver Core-i7-based laptop for an absolute steal. Also features a 256GB SSD for speedy storage. View the HP offer

• HP 15-da0051na 15.6-inch Laptop - save £200, now £599 (was £799): Get this good-looking silver Core-i7-based laptop for an absolute steal. Also features a 256GB SSD for speedy storage. View the HP offer

• Acer Aspire 3 A315-53 15.6-inch Laptop - save £130, now £369 (was £499): If you're after an everyday laptop but don't need something that's ultraportable, you couldn't do better than this Core i5-powered laptop with 1TB of storage. View the Acer deal

• Microsoft Surface Pro (2017 version) - Save £700, now £1,999: When we reviewed the Surface Pro we thought it was a really great device - well made, quiet and sophisticated too. View the Microsoft Surface Pro offer

• Huawei MateBook X Pro - save £100, now £1,199.99, (was £1,299.99): This 13.9-inch powerhouse comes with Core i5, 8 GB RAM and 256GB of storage. See the MateBook X Pro deal

Always a retailer to go big on Black Friday, there will be plenty of laptop deals from Currys PC World as part of its Black Tag event.

• Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop - save £200, now £299 (was £499). Get this all-rounder laptop featuring Intel Core i3, a 1TB hard drive and 4GB of memory. View this Acer Aspire deal

• HP Pavilion 14-ce0521sa 14-inch laptop - save £200, now £399 (was £599): A super value Core i3 laptop with a 128GB SSD. View the HP offer

• HP 15-da0596sa 15.6-laptop - save £200, now £399 (was £599): This super silver Intel Core i5 Laptop has a 1TB hard drive and is part of a raft of HP laptops on offer at Currys PC World. View the HP offer

• Lenovo Yoga 530 2-in-1: Save £100, now £899 (was £899): This 2-in-1 device is touchscreen foldable tablet/laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a fast AMD Ryzen processor. View the Lenovo Yoga 530 deal

• HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 tablet: Save £101, now £449 (was £550): A Windows-powered 2-in-1 tablet with 1TB of onboard storage and a full HD display for a great price. View this offer

• MacBook 12-inch Silver with Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Save £150, now £1,099 (was £1,249): Get the superthin 12-inch MacBook with 256GB of SSD storage from Currys PC World. Has 12 hours of battery life. View this MacBook deal

• MacBook 12-inch Rose Gold - save £100, now £1,449 (was £1,549): Go for extra speed with an Intel Core i5 processor on this MacBook, with a healthy sized 512GB SSD too. View this MacBook 512GB deal

There aren't stacks of laptops available on offer from Argos, but check out what's there as there are some decent deals.

• Surface Pro (5th Gen) - save £20, now £679 (was £679): The older Surface Pro may have been replaced, but this is still a killer second device for use on the go. View the Surface Pro deal

• Lenovo IdeaPad 330S - save £130, now £450 (was £580): Get this 15.6-inch laptop at a great price. It comes with Intel Core-i5, 8GB of RAM plus 256GB storage. View the deal

• HP 15.6 Inch E2 laptop - save £50, now £230 (was £280): Get this well-specified laptop with 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive based around the dual-core AMD E Series processor. View the HP deal



One of the UK's best laptop sellers, Laptops Direct ship over 1,000 laptops every day from their base in Huddersfield.

• Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar - save £590, now £1,700 (was £2,290): Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - a significant saving for a top-specification. View the MacBook Pro offer

• MSI GP73-625UK 17.3 Inch Leopard 8RF gaming laptop - save £470, now £1,400 (was £1,870): Get this super-powerful gaming laptop with a really decent saving. Specs includ the Core i7-8750H, 16GB memory, 1TB hard drive+256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. View this MSI deal

• Lenovo A9-9410 15.6-inch laptop: Save £100, now £250 (was £350): This AMD A9-based laptop has 4GB of RAM and a 128SSD so it's fairly small in terms of storage, but remains a steal at this price. View the Lenovo Yoga 530 deal

• 2017 MacBook Air Core i5 1.8GHz + 8GB 128GB 13-inch: Save £160, now £849.97 (was £1,009.97): If you are after the last generation MacBook Air, this is a great, cheap deal to get a great laptop for a lot less. See this MacBook Air deal on Laptops Direct

• 2017 MacBook Air Core i5 1.8GHz + 8GB 256GB 13-inch: Save £275.03, now £949.97 (was £1,225): Another last generation MacBook Air available with a great discount - this one sports a larger 256GB hard drive. View the MacBook Air 256GB deal on Laptops Direct

• New MacBook Air 13-inch dual Core i5 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB Space Grey: Save £119.90, now £1,079.10 (was £1,199): The new Retina MacBook Air in Space Grey and standard configuration is available in this great deal. See this MacBook Air 2018 deal on KRCS

• New MacBook Air 13-inch dual Core i5 1.6GHz/8GB/256GB Gold: Save £139.90, now £1259.10 (was £1,399): Get the Gold new MacBook Air with upgraded hard drive with almost £140 off. View this MacBook Air 256GB deal on KRCS here

• New MacBook Air 13-inch dual Core i5 1.6GHz/16GB/1.5TB Silver: Save £257.90, now £2,321.10 (was £2,579): The Silver MacBook Air with all the top-line specs is available on KRCS at a great deal until 2 December. View this MacBook Air with 1.5TB drive deal on KRCS

• MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar 2.3GHz i5 quad 8GB/256GB Space Grey: Save £174.90, now £1,574.10 (was £1,749): The standard MacBook Pro configuration with Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD. View this MacBook Pro deal on KRCS

• MacBook Pro 15-inch Touch Bar 2.2GHz i7 6-core 16GB/256GB Silver: Save £234.90, now £2,114.10 (was £2,349): If you're after a larger MacBook Pro with a 15-inch display, this is a great deal. See this 15-inch MacBook Pro deal on KRCS