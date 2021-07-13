Microsoft Surface Go 2 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's cheapest Surface is the Surface Go. But how does the lower-end Surface Go 2 compare with the Surface Pro 7?

The Pro 7 made its debut in late 2019 alongside the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro X and the Surface Duo.

Surface Pro 7 comes with Windows 10 Pro while Surface Go 2 comes mainly with Windows 10 Home (although business customers can choose Windows 10 Pro). All are upgradable to Windows 11.

Here's how the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 stacks up against the Surface Go 2.

Surface Pro 7: 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm, 775g

Surface Go 2: 245 x 175 x 8.3mm, 544g

The Surface Pro 7 is heavier and thicker than the Surface Go 2 thanks to the larger display (see below) and footprint.

Both the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Go 2 look similar to their predecessors and offer a solid metal body. The kickstand on the Pro 7 now folds even flatter than on early generations so it can be used like a Surface Studio at a flat angle. Both devices have a connector at the base so you can connect up the Type Cover.

The Surface Pro 7 is available in platinum and matte black. The Surface Go 2 isn't available in black, so you've only got the choice of platinum.

The weight doesn't include extras such as the Microsoft Type Cover keyboard which is available separately for each model.

Surface Pro 7: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 resolution, 267ppi

Surface Go 2: 10.5-inch, 1,920 x 1,280 resolution, 220ppi

The Surface Pro 7 has the same size screen as previous Surface Pros, meaning it offers a 12.3-inch PixelSense display. The resolution is 2,736 x 1,824 pixels, which results in a pixel density of 267ppi.

Surface Go 2 has a 10.5-inch display which is an increase in size from 10-inches from the original Surface Go. It's significantly lower-resolution than the Pro 7 at 1,920 x 1,280 (220ppi).

Both touchscreens that measure pressure, meaning they will both work with a stylus - Surface Pen which enables you to navigate, draw, write and annotate. Both screens also have a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Surface Pro 7: 10th generation Intel Core i3, i5, i7; 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage, 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB RAM, no 4G LTE option yet

Surface Go 2: Intel Pentium Gold and Core m3 options; 64GB eMMC or 128GB storage; 4/8GB RAM, 4G LTE option

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features Intel Core 10th-generation processors, with the base model offering the Core i3, an upgrade from older models. It's also configurable all the way up to Core i7 which offers a significant amount of grunt.

In terms of RAM, the entry-level Surface Pro 7 has 4GB RAM (not recommended, it's not enough) while storage options start at 128GB SSD, through 256GB, 512GB, and even a maximum 1TB option.

Surface Go 2 adds a Core m3 option to the range this time around as well as a slightly upgraded Intel Pentium Gold Processor (4425Y rather than the 4415Y used in the original Surface Go). It's available in two trim levels - 4GB of RAM/64GB of eMMC storage or 8GB of RAM/128GB SSD storage.

Both have a microSD card slot but while the Surface Go 2 has a 4G LTE option, theSurface Pro 7 does not (the more expensive Qualcomm-powered Surface Pro X does, however).

The camera setup on both are pretty much the same with a 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, which is capable of Full HD 1080p video recording. They're also compatible with Windows Hello for facial recognition log on.

Both devices have stereo speakers. The cited battery life of both is around 10 hours depending on use.

Surface Pro 7: microSD, 1 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, headphone jack

Surface Go 2: microSD, 1 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, headphone jack

Both feature USB-C at last in addition to the older USB-A standard and a very welcome microSD card reader. While the original Surface Go had USB-C, the Surface Pro 7 was the first Surface Pro to support it.

As such there's no longer a Mini DisplayPort connection and Microsoft has now announced a Surface Go Dock 2 which has USB-C instead of the Mini DisplayPort - though it still connects to the Surface using Surface Connect. Both have a Type Cover port to connect up the keyboard.

Both have Type Cover and Surface Pen accessories

All accessories cost extra with none included in the box. Surface Pro 7 has matching Type Cover and Surface Pen accessories in four colours. The Surface Pen offers four times the sensitivity of its predecessor. The Surface Go 2 also has a Signature Type Cover available in Black, Platinum, Burgundy and Cobalt Blue.

Clearly Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the more expensive of these two devices, but it is also the better choice for those actually after a laptop replacement. It has more powerful processors and can be configured with varying levels of memory and storage.

Surface Go 2 is still powerful and can be used as a laptop substitute but is more likely to be a second device rather than the main one.

Both devices can run the full gamut of Windows 10 apps, but the Surface Pro 7 is the choice if you want full-on performance. We wouldn't recommend Surface Go 2 for performance or pro apps, but it'll be fine for web browsing and Microsoft Office work, for example.