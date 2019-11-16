Looking for a new Chromebook? Chromebooks have been getting more and more successful, and are available from many big names in laptops including HP, Acer and Asus.

Education has also been a big market for the devices, but they're also great for a simple home laptop for Gmail, Google Docs and web browsing.

Can't decide whether to choose between a Chromebook and a standard Windows or Mac laptop? Then check out Chromebook vs laptop: Which should you buy?

Chrome OS is Google's alternative to Windows and, essentially, is a more complex version of the Chrome browser with a desktop. It's ridiculously simple to use, updates itself and lacks the confusion and complexity that often hobbles Windows and macOS. That said, it is less capable for professional use than the other operating systems. But for most users at home or in education it provides more than enough functionality.

Here's our list of of the best Chrome OS laptops and we'll be adding more in as time goes on.

There's no doubt that the Pixelbook is a visually stunning piece of hardware. But many non-pro users, who by-and-large only need to access the web, some mobile apps, email, Google Docs and Netflix, could save a lot of money by going with a cheaper Chromebook.

Sure, that'd mean a crappier display, no Pixel Pen or built-in Google Assistant, but they'd still be able to get done what they need to do.

Ultimately, Google made Pixelbook to flex its design and hardware muscle. And it's succeeded. But it hasn't succeeded in making a Chromebook that's truly worth a grand. Not yet, anyway.

Read our full Google Pixelbook review

If you're impressed by the Pixelbook line but have a tighter budget, the Pixelbook Go is a hugely impressive entry at a lower price-point (though it's still pricey for a Chromebook). It's a uniquely-designed machine that makes some brilliant choices, such as the ripple texture on the unit's bottom side.

It's got impressive power under the hood, too, to make sure that you'll feel like you're using a more premium machine than its price suggests, and we comfortably rate it as one of the best Chromebooks we've ever used.

Read our full Pixelbook Go review

If you're looking at the budget end of the market then a Chromebook is a savvy choice. The Chrome OS operating system has developed considerably over the course of time, with both online and offline use possible, including the option to run Play Store apps.

Sure, the Acer Chromebook 11 isn't going to bring design excitement with its plastic finish, but it's befitting of the price point. Besides, it's smartly made, portable has a 360-degree hinge so the screen can be positioned as you please, and it works for many hours at a time too.

If your school or college season is incoming and you don't have heaps of cash then this is a savvy buy to crack on with your homework.

Read our full Acer Chromebook 11 review

The Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA is a Chromebook that feels like a £1000 laptop in many respects.

The all-day battery life, decent typing experience, good screen quality for the price and prospective future potential from Google Play make the Flip among the most interesting Chromebooks available today.

Its all-metal case and low weight make it a good choice for those tempted by a MacBook or Windows machine for work while travelling, who just don't have the spare cashflow.

A plastic trackpad does cheapen the Flip's feel a little, but you'll have to decide just how picky you are.

Read our full Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA review

A more recent entry in Asus's line of Chromebooks, the Flip C434 is a great 2-in-1 that feels really premium while still undercutting the Pixelbook's price nicely. It's got the holy triumvirate for a laptop, in a solid screen, great keyboard and impressive battery life.

The trackpad lets the team down a little bit, but it runs really nicely and has great ports. Plus, with the option to use it like a tablet, it's really adaptable and useful in different scenarios.

Read our full Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review

There’s nothing better for portable productivity than the Chromebook 14 G5. This machine deploys the secure, intuitive Chrome OS to deliver seamless compatibility with Google’s apps, and the HD webcam and noise-cancelling microphone gives you confidence when collaborating.

The Chromebook has a responsive, spill-resistant keyboard, 802.11ac wireless networking and 8GB of memory – and it’s powered by Intel’s latest generation of Celeron processor.

The Acer Chromebook 15 is the perfect example of how Chromebooks have progressed over recent years. No longer does the word 'Chromebook' dictate an ultra-budget look and feel, with the Acer 15's aluminium panel finish paving the way for this future of this product type.

As an almost-portable desktop replacement proposition, the combination of its decent screen, stacks of ports, and premium design ensure it's a king of productivity.

With a 10-hour battery life and budget price point, there's lots to like about this Chromebook. The base model boasts 2GB of memory plus 16GB of storage so there should be enough for all the files you have on your device. As with every Chrome OS laptop, though, most of your data is stored in the cloud on Google Drive. And, at a mere 1.2kg, it is effortlessly portable, too.

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 is a good Chromebook for those who'd rather have a laptop that feels hard as nails rather than looks that tell those nearby it's worth stealing. It must be one of the sturdiest laptops in the world at this price.

The special sauce in this particular Acer Chromebook 11 is its strength. Military-grade ruggedness means the N7 can pretty much survive being thrown through a wall.

It's a great little typing machine, the screen is only just about fine but if you just want a computer for the basics this is a good choice.