Apple's MacBooks are some of the most ubiquitous laptops in the world, with their silvery designs and Apple logos scattered throughout offices, libraries, schools and homes with abandon.

They're superb machines, but they're also pretty pricey, so chances are that you don't want to just chuck them in your bag with whatever else is in there when you're on the move. Thankfully, their standard 13-inch sizing (for the normal MacBook Pro and MacBook Air) means that there are countless options out there, as far as cases are concerned.

Setting aside other size options like the massive 16-inch Macbook Pro, we've gathered together some of the best 13-inch Macbook cases around.

Our Top Pick: Best 13-inch MacBook Case

Pocket-lint Harber London Slim Leather Sleeve 1. Best Buy Luxurious simplicity Clean minimalist looks combined with premium craftsmanship make this an irresistible option. Pros Precise fit

Full-grain leather Cons Colour options are a little limited See at Amazon

Harber London offers a wide variety of MacBook sleeves, but our favourite is the minimalistic Slim Leather Sleeve. It's made from wonderfully soft full-grain leather and the inside is lined with wool felt to keep your pride and joy free from scratches.

The design is as simple as they come, but the combination of a precise snug fit, easy side-entry and space-saving slimness make this our go-to option for keeping our 13-inch MacBook in top shape.

Pocket-lint Woolnut Leather & Wool Sleeve 2. Runner Up Simply beautiful This is gorgeous, soft and stunning, which is quite the combination. Pros Beautiful minimal design

High-quality materials Cons More affordable options are available See at Amazon

A similar option, this time from Swedish company Woolnut, keeps things simple with a premium leather MacBook sleeve. It's delightfully pared-back, just a snug leather cover to slide your computer into vertically, but it's crafted with obvious care and precision.

A woolen interior can ensure no scratching as you take it in and out, while the leather outside is soft but firm enough to offer proper protection in your bag. We've got the green colour and think it's a delightful look, but others are available to help you tailor the case to your taste.

Apple Apple Leather Sleeve 3. A Top Pick Straight from the source The company's own offering is another really nice option if you want an outstanding finish. Pros First-party design ensures perfect fit

Internal microfibre lining Cons Really expensive See at Amazon

While it certainly doesn't come cheap, there's no denying that Apple's own leather sleeves are superb when paired with its laptops. This is the definition of sleek, and there are multiple colours to suit your style, though this subtle blue is our favourite.

It's a slipcase, meaning there's no fussing around with zippers or anything, while an internal microfibre lining will keep your laptop snug and clean. The affordability might not be there, but this is a superb case.

Incase Incase Textured Hardshell Case 4. Strong Contender Material world We love the coatings used in this case, from its durability down to its weight. Pros Unique textured finish

Repels moisture Cons Edges are prone to wear See at Amazon

Apple sells a range of Incase hardshell snap-on cases through the Apple Store, and our personal favourite is this delightful textured option, which obscures the Apple logo on your Macbook but gives a unique look to your machine.

It's textured with Woolenex and is nicely resistant to dings and scratches, and repels moisture and odours to keep your machine clean. If you prefer, though, there are transparent and semi-clouded plastic options instead.

Moshi Moshi iGlaze Hardshell Case 5. Also Great Tough in the face of adversity Snap-on cases are great for minimising the bulk of your computer. Pros Grippy texture

Fingerprint-resistant Cons The bottom doesn't fit at perfectly as the top See at Amazon

If a hardshell case takes your fancy, another great option is offered up by Moshi, with a clip-on design and a few colours to pick from. It's in the same ballpark as Incase's options price-wise, but with slightly different finishes, so it's mostly down to your taste in terms of your preference.

We favour this Stealth Black finish, which gives your MacBook a more low-key look and has a matte finish that we like for its grip and fingerprint-repellent nature.