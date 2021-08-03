Apple's MacBooks are some of the most ubiquitous laptops in the world, with their silvery designs and Apple logos scattered throughout offices, libraries, schools and homes with abandon.
They're superb machines, but they're also pretty pricey, so chances are that you don't want to just chuck them in your bag with whatever else is in there when you're on the move. Thankfully, their standard 13-inch sizing (for the normal MacBook Pro and MacBook Air) means that there are countless options out there, as far as cases are concerned.
Setting aside other size options like the massive 16-inch Macbook Pro, we've gathered together some of the best 13-inch Macbook cases around.
Our Top Pick: Best 13-inch MacBook Case
Harber London Slim Leather Sleeve1. Best Buy
Woolnut Leather & Wool Sleeve2. Runner Up
Apple Leather Sleeve3. A Top Pick
Incase Textured Hardshell Case4. Strong Contender
Moshi iGlaze Hardshell Case5. Also Great
Harber London Slim Leather Sleeve
Luxurious simplicity
Clean minimalist looks combined with premium craftsmanship make this an irresistible option.
- Precise fit
- Full-grain leather
- Colour options are a little limited
Harber London offers a wide variety of MacBook sleeves, but our favourite is the minimalistic Slim Leather Sleeve. It's made from wonderfully soft full-grain leather and the inside is lined with wool felt to keep your pride and joy free from scratches.
The design is as simple as they come, but the combination of a precise snug fit, easy side-entry and space-saving slimness make this our go-to option for keeping our 13-inch MacBook in top shape.
Woolnut Leather & Wool Sleeve
Simply beautiful
This is gorgeous, soft and stunning, which is quite the combination.
- Beautiful minimal design
- High-quality materials
- More affordable options are available
A similar option, this time from Swedish company Woolnut, keeps things simple with a premium leather MacBook sleeve. It's delightfully pared-back, just a snug leather cover to slide your computer into vertically, but it's crafted with obvious care and precision.
A woolen interior can ensure no scratching as you take it in and out, while the leather outside is soft but firm enough to offer proper protection in your bag. We've got the green colour and think it's a delightful look, but others are available to help you tailor the case to your taste.
Apple Leather Sleeve
Straight from the source
The company's own offering is another really nice option if you want an outstanding finish.
- First-party design ensures perfect fit
- Internal microfibre lining
- Really expensive
While it certainly doesn't come cheap, there's no denying that Apple's own leather sleeves are superb when paired with its laptops. This is the definition of sleek, and there are multiple colours to suit your style, though this subtle blue is our favourite.
It's a slipcase, meaning there's no fussing around with zippers or anything, while an internal microfibre lining will keep your laptop snug and clean. The affordability might not be there, but this is a superb case.
Incase Textured Hardshell Case
Material world
We love the coatings used in this case, from its durability down to its weight.
- Unique textured finish
- Repels moisture
- Edges are prone to wear
Apple sells a range of Incase hardshell snap-on cases through the Apple Store, and our personal favourite is this delightful textured option, which obscures the Apple logo on your Macbook but gives a unique look to your machine.
It's textured with Woolenex and is nicely resistant to dings and scratches, and repels moisture and odours to keep your machine clean. If you prefer, though, there are transparent and semi-clouded plastic options instead.
Moshi iGlaze Hardshell Case
Tough in the face of adversity
Snap-on cases are great for minimising the bulk of your computer.
- Grippy texture
- Fingerprint-resistant
- The bottom doesn't fit at perfectly as the top
If a hardshell case takes your fancy, another great option is offered up by Moshi, with a clip-on design and a few colours to pick from. It's in the same ballpark as Incase's options price-wise, but with slightly different finishes, so it's mostly down to your taste in terms of your preference.
We favour this Stealth Black finish, which gives your MacBook a more low-key look and has a matte finish that we like for its grip and fingerprint-repellent nature.