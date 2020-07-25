Apple's diminutive little Macbook, the smallest laptop it's made, is a godsend when it comes to truly portable productivity, even if Apple has discontinued it. It's so small that you can fit it into even small bags - but, that said, you will risk scratching or denting it if you're not careful.

Getting a case for your notebook is a sensible choice, in that light, and there are a plethora to choose from on the market. Here's a selection of the best MacBook cases around.

Apple Leather Sleeve

Apple makes a "Leather Sleeve" for MacBook in "Saddle Brown" or "Midnight Blue". It features an etched Apple logo and costs comes at a pretty steep price. It's pretty basic, with no bells and whistles, such as hidden flaps or areas to store earphones. But it looks sleek, and will do the job.

Incase

If you don't fancy spending quite as much as that, Apple also stocks a hardshell case from Incase that costs far less and should get the job done, too. It's translucent and classy, with a small range of colours to choose from, and won't compromise your laptop's portability.

Snugg

If you're looking for a waterproof, durable, yet lightweight case, consider the Snugg MacBook 12 sleeve. It has PU leather outer panels, a nubuck interior, is also splash-proof, and comes with a magnetic element that keeps your MacBook tucked safely inside. There's also a slot under the flap to hold business cards, and you can get the sleeve in eleven different colours, ranging from black to red.

Inateck

Prefer soft flannel or felt to leather? The Inatack MacBook sleeve has a flannel inside with a grey felt on the outside. It's made from "environmentally friendly" materials and comes with a compartment for your MacBook as well as a second for any accessories.

Twelve South

Twelve South's BookBook looks like a vintage hardcover book that you'd store on a bookshelf, which you can. It's handcrafted with genuine leather outer panels, has reinforced corners, a cushioned spine, and a soft interior. You can pick it up in "Classic" and "Rutledge" finishes.

Incase

The Icon Tensaerlite sleeve has upper and lower "neoprene compression" panels with "shock-absorbing Tensaerlite" bumpers. The interior is made from a soft faux-fur lining, while its magnetic enclosure secures your MacBook and keeps it from ever falling out.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills and Elyse Betters.