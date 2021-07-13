This feature focuses on Apple's current MacBook models, with information on price, specs, features and what kind of user each model is best for.

If you're looking for an Apple MacBook, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we'll help you decide which is best for your needs.

When hunting for your next Apple laptop, the first thing to decide is which of the two lines you want to go down, the professional-focused MacBook Pro or entry-level MacBook Air. From there, you can then start looking at the different configurations and prices.

We've rounded up everything from the MacBook Air (M1) to the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2), to help you work out what each model offers, how much they cost, how they can be configured and what their pros and cons are.

In short, it's an interesting and exciting time to buy a MacBook. Apple made the transition to its own processors - Apple Silicon - and away from Intel in 2020, and the devices running the M chips are seriously powerful. The company has also corrected many of the widely acknowledged mistakes it's brought to the line over the last half-decade, such as the reintroduction of ports.

Read on to find out which Apple laptop is the one for you.

Best Apple MacBook: Summary

Apple MacBook Air

The MacBook Air (M1) is the cheapest MacBook available, and a great pick for most everyday users. It's not the most powerful model available but it is compact and highly portable. In 2022, Apple updated the MacBook Air with the MacBook Air (M2) which has a different design and more power. It is also a touch lighter, with a slightly larger but notched display. The M2 MacBook Air is a fantastic device with an exceptional battery, but it's also more expensive than the M1 model, naturally.

Apple MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is a more substantial MacBook compared to the MacBook Air and will suit those that require more performance, such as content creators and video editors. There are several models available, including the MacBook Pro 13-inch with the M2 chip that is very similar to the MacBook Air (M2) in terms of price, performance and specs, as well as the more recent - and more powerful - MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch, both of which run the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips. There's also the M1 2020 MacBook Pro (13-in), which is still available and marks the entry point for the MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon.

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Fantastic all-rounder 10.0 / 10 The Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) is a superb machine with a fabulous lightweight design, excellent and fluid performance and very, very little (basically nothing) to complain about. If you are after an all-rounder laptop, you are looking right at it. Pros Super slim and light

Excellent performance

Superb battery life Cons Speaker performance not amazing

No Face ID

The Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display in its 304.1 x 113 x 21.5mm body. It weighs just 1.24kg, making it lovely and portable, whilst under the hood, you'll find the very powerful M2 chip. The MacBook Air has a design very similar to the MacBook Pro, though with a couple less ports, offering MagSafe charging, along with two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It promises a battery life of up to 18 hours, though we've managed plenty more hours than that performing various tasks. Its battery life is superb and while the speakers aren't as powerful as the MacBook Pro models, the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) is a truly fantastic machine overall. The base model has up to 8GB of RAM, configurable up to 16GB or 24GB, while there's 256GB SSD, configurable up to 512GB, 1TB or 2TB.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Great value If you're looking for an excuse to upgrade and you can't quite justify the extra cost for the newer Air with its new design and M2 chip, the M1 MacBook Air still offers excellent performance and a great battery life. Pros Not a bank-breaker

Super-fast performance

Excellent keyboard Cons Maximum memory of 16GB

Large bezels a little dated

The Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is the cheapest way to get your hands on a MacBook, and while it offers an older design compared to the 2022 MacBook Air model, it's still a great design (if you ignore the large bezels around the display). Speaking of displays, there's a 13.3-inch screen within its 304 x 212 x 41-161mm body and the M1 MacBook Air weighs just 1.29kg, which although makes it heavier than the newer model, it's still very light and portable.

There are two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port and a 3.5mm audio jack, while the battery promise is 15 hours, and it's solid in its performance. The M1 chip brings plenty of power too, with 8GB of RAM in the base model, configurable up to 16GB, and 256GB SSD, configurable up to 512GB, 1TB or 2TB. Students, teachers and professionals who don't have task-heavy apps and platforms to work on will be very well catered for with this model.

Apple MacBook Pro, 13.3-inch (M2, 2022)

Apple MacBook Pro 13in (M2, 2022) Touch Bar and performance The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) is still a very good laptop, but it's not the best value in Apple's portfolio. It's of course very powerful, but we'd recommend considering the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) instead, or the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021) so you get some extra ports and features. Pros Great performance

Excellent battery life

Functional design Cons Older design

Minimal ports

The MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) launched alongside the redesigned MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and while it didn't get a face lift - featuring the same design as the 2020 MacBook Pro model with Touch Bar and minimal ports - it did get a performance boost to the M2 chip, which is excellent in use. RAM is configurable from 8GB to 24GB, with SSD options from 256GB to 2TB.

The 156 x 304.1 x 212.4mm body weighs 1.4kg and features a 13.3-inch display with 500nits max brightness - quite a bit less than the latest MacBook Pro models below. There's also no ProMotion on board, and the FaceTime HD camera is 720p compared to the 1080p sensor on the 2021 MacBook Pro models, whilst also offering less ports. Consider this model if your budget absolutely doesn't allow for the MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2021), you really want the Touch Bar or you really need a fan so the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) isn't an option. It's one of the cheapest MacBook Pro models offered by Apple, though it's not the best value.

Apple MacBook Pro, 14-inch (M2 Pro/Max, 2023)

Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M2, 2023) Excellent for heavy users The 14-inch MacBook Pro leaves little - if anything - to be desired. It's an incredible laptop with more power and performance than most will ever need or utilise, a fantastic build quality, an incredible display and a great battery life - though not quite as great as the MacBook Air (M2, 2022). Pros Excellent performance

Great battery life

Solid design Cons No Face ID

Expensive

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro/Max, 2023) is one of the latest models in the Pro lineup, delivering exceptional performance, a great design and brilliant battery. If you're a heavy duty user and you want the best Apple has to offer, the MacBook Pro (M2 Pro/Max) is exactly that.

The 155 x 312.6 x 221.1mm body weighs 1.6kg and features a stunning 14.2-inch XDR display with a brightness up to 1600nits and ProMotion. It can be configured with the M2 Pro chip or the M2 Max chip, with the latter offering up to a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU, along with up to 96GB RAM and storage options up to 8TB. There's so much power here, most people will struggle to test the full capabilities of the MacBook Pro (M2 Pro/Max, 2023).

Apple MacBook Pro, 16-inch (M2 Pro/Max, 2023)

Apple MacBook Pro 16in (M2, 2023) Big display, big performance Like the smaller 14-inch model, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a phenomenal machine with a huge amount of power, an excellent design and very little to be desired. You pay the extra for the larger display and the larger battery, but if you have the cash, this laptop will not disappoint. Pros Excellent performance

Great battery life

Solid design Cons No Face ID

Expensive

The 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro/Max) is pretty much identical to its smaller 14-inch sibling above, though it of course offers a larger chassis, larger screen and a larger battery. The 168 x 355.7 x 248.1mm body weighs 2.1kg, so it's almost double the weight of the MacBook Air (M2, 2022). There's a huge - and excellent - 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display on board with a notch at the top offering a 1080p camera and there's a maximum 1600nits brightness on board too.

Under the hood, like the 14-inch model, there's the option of the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors - both of which deliver an insane amount of power. The M2 Max chip is configurable up to 12-core CPU and up to 38-core GPU, along with up to 96GB RAM and 8TB SSD. You'll of course pay the price for the upgrades, and you'll pay a premium for the larger screen too but this is a laptop that won't disappoint, even if your wallet won't thank you.

Apple MacBook Pro, 14-inch (M1 Pro/Max, 2021)

Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M1, 2021) Excellent performance It's no longer the latest model but this MacBook Pro still has plenty to give. It isn't a device that's merely there to enjoy surfing the web or writing the odd document though, this is a machine that wants to be pushed to the limit - and can handle the limit too. Pros M1 Pro/Max processor power are immense

Ports are back - including SD card slot and HDMI

14.2-inch screen with ProMotion 120Hz looks great Cons Heavy

Expensive when you start upgrading RAM and SSD

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro/Max, 2021) model might be a couple of years old and succeeded by the MacBook Pro 14-inch (m2 Pro/Max, 2023) models but it's still well worthy of consideration. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips offering a maximum 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU are very powerful and deliver sterling performance, even two years on, while you get a very similar design to the 2023 models, which means ports! There's an SDXC slot, HDMI port, MagSafe charging and three USB-C ports.

The 155 x 312.6 x 221.2mm body weighs 1.5kg and it features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There's a lovely super slim bezel around the screen with a notch at the top, housing an upgraded 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The M1 Max chip can be configured with a maximum of 64GB RAM, with storage ranging between 512GB to a whopping 8TB, but, as you would expect, the price tag very quickly starts to rise with these upgrades.

Apple MacBook Pro, 16-inch (M1 Pro/Max, 2021)

Apple MacBook Pro 16in (M1, 2021) Big display and performance Like its 14-inch sibling, this is a MacBook Pro for heavy professional users that can't justify the cost of the 2023's M2 Pro and M2 Max models but still want an exceptionally capable machine, and in this case, one with a bigger display and battery. Pros M1 Pro/Max processor power are immense

Ports are back - including SD card slot and HDMI

16.2-inch screen with ProMotion 120Hz looks great Cons Very heavy

Expensive when you start upgrading RAM and SSD

You're getting pretty much an identical package to the 14-inch MacBook Pro model detailed above here in the MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro/Max, 2021), except for an improved battery life and a larger display, with a 16.2-inch screen on board here. The body is larger too at 168 x 355.7 x 248.1mm - and heavier at 2.1kg - but you get the same design and ports as the smaller model.

Both the M1 Pro chip and M1 Max chip deliver excellent performance, despite no longer being the latest, and like the 14-inch model, there's the same choice of 16GB, 32GB or 64GB (only with M1 Max) RAM, as well as the choice to go all the way from a 512GB SSD to an 8TB option. You'll of course pay more for the larger display and battery compared to the 14-inch model, but if want plenty of power and a big screen but the 2023 models are just too much, this is an excellent option.

Apple MacBook Pro, 13-inch (M1, 2020)

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) Entry point to MacBook Pro The MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) is a few years old now but it still runs the Apple M1 chip, which delivers good performance and this model therefore represents the entry point for those interested in a MacBook Pro running Apple Silicon. If you can't justify the extra for the MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) then this laptop will deliver, but you might want to seriously consider the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) instead, Pros Great screen

Fast and powerful

Excellent battery Cons No Face ID

Design a little tired

The issue for this MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) is that it costs around the same as the MacBook Air (M2, 2022), which is more powerful and a really great option, whilst also offering less ports than the 2021 MacBook Pro models and an inferior display. There's a 13.3-inch screen within the 156 x 304.1 x 212mm body that weighs 1.4kg and you'll find just two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack so you'll be needing some adapters.

Like the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022), this machine retains Apple's Touch Bar, though it takes a slight step down in performance, with the M1 chip under the hood in place of the M2. The onboard SSD can be upgraded anywhere from the standard 256GB up to 2TB, though RAM is capped at 16GB. The 2020 MacBook Pro is still a great machine - particularly, for those who want a laptop for mixed professional use and occasional personal use - but we would recommend considering the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) unless you really need a fan.