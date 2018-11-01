Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

Decided you want an Apple laptop, but you're not sure which one is the right one for you? You've come to the right place. With several MacBook models available before you even consider configuration options, it's not an easy decision, or a simple one.

This feature rounds up all the MacBooks models offered through Apple, from the new MacBook Air to the 15-inch MacBook Pro, to help you work out what each model offers, how much they cost, how they can be configured and what their pros and cons are.

Read on to find out which Apple MacBook is the one for you.

The MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook available overall, and the lightest option for those after a little more power, larger screen and the convenience of an extra port. It also offers the longest battery life and following its redesign, it also offers Touch ID.

The MacBook is the smallest, lightest and most portable MacBook available, but it is also the most restrictive in terms of ports and power and it is more expensive than the new MacBook Air.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch without Touch Bar is lighter and smaller than the 2015 13-inch Pro model, while offering more storage as standard and a brighter display. It doesn't offer the Touch Bar or Touch ID, and although it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of a single USB Type-C port like the MacBook, it is still restrictive in the port department.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar is the model for those who want the power, a lighter design, Touch Bar and Touch ID functionality, as well as more Thunderbolt 3 ports. It comes at a cost though, with a starting price of £500 more than the model without the Touch Bar.

The MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar is the king of the MacBooks with the best power and largest storage options, biggest screen, latest design and the Touch Bar and Touch ID features. It is also the most expensive however and this probably isn't the MacBook you'll want if you're constantly on the move.

The MacBook Air got a design update in October 2018, though it retained the iconic wedge shape. The new model is thinner, lighter and it features Touch ID, along with a Retina Display, latest generation keyboard and a Force Touch trackpad however. Apple still offers the older model, which is the only laptop to start under the £1000 mark and retain useful ports like an SD card reader, but the new MacBook Air certainly improves the design.

The base model has a dual-core 1.6GHz 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the top-spec available has a dual-core 1.6GHz 8th-generation Intel Core i5 chip, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1.5TB of configurable storage. All models feature Intel UHD Graphics 617.

The new MacBook Air is a little more flexible than the MacBook (below) when it comes to ports, in that it offers an extra USB Type-C port, but it doesn't have the same flexibility as the older MacBook Air. For some, one port on the MacBook will be enough, for others it will be a pain, which is where the Air steps in, offering the ability to charge your device, whilst also performing another task using the other port.

The new MacBook Air comes in Silver, Space Grey and Gold and it features a 720p FaceTime HD camera, meaning video calls will be crisper than on the MacBook. For those with no more than £1000 to spend, it's worth still considering the old MacBook Air model which starts at £949.

Dimensions: 280.5 x 196.5 x 35-131mm, 920g

280.5 x 196.5 x 35-131mm, 920g Display: 12-inches, 2304 x 1440 (226ppi), 300nits brightness

12-inches, 2304 x 1440 (226ppi), 300nits brightness Connections: One USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack

One USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 10 hours

10 hours Price: From £1249 to £1864 on Apple UK | From $1299 to $1949 on Apple US

The MacBook is the smallest, lightest and most portable of the MacBook family, but it has the smallest display and it's not as powerful as the MacBook Air or any of the MacBook Pro models.

The base model features a 1.2GHz dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core m3 processor and 256GB of storage, while the highest spec available offers a dual-core 1.4GHz 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB of storage. All models have Intel HD Graphics 615 and are configurable with up to 16GB of RAM.

The MacBook only has one USB Type-C port, which supports charging, USB 3.1, Native DisplayPort 1.2 video output, VGA output and HDMI video output. This means it isn't the most convenient MacBook for those that need to connect lots of devices, whether that's a camera, or an adapter to allow for the transfer of images from an SD card.

It comes in Rose Gold, Space Grey, Gold and Silver colour options, all of which have a 480p FaceTime camera, Force Touch trackpad and stereo speakers.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar is the model for those who want the power, aren't fussed about the lack of ports and don't want the Touch Bar and Touch ID, or perhaps don't have the budget for them.

The base model has a dual-core 2.3GHz 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The top-of-the-range model has a dual-core 2.5GHz 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. All configurations have Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640.

Like the MacBook, this 13-inch MacBook Pro lacks in the port department, though it does have two Thunderbolt 3 ports over one USB Type-C port, meaning you'll at least be able to charge it, while connecting to another device as you can with the new MacBook Air.

The MacBook Pro without Touch Bar and Touch ID is available in Silver or Space Gray, comes with a 720p FaceTime HD camera like the MacBook Air and has two microphones.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar is for those who want the power and the latest features, but still in a compact and easily portable device.

The base model has a dual-core 2.3GHz 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The top-specced model has a dual-core 2.7GHz 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. All configurations have Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655.

Like all the new MacBooks, this 13-inch MacBook Pro says bye-bye to the ports. It does however offer more than the previous models, with four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You'll still need adapters to transfer images from an SD card for example, but the extra ports will allow you to do more simultaneously than you could do with the MacBook especially, but also the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

The MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID is available in Silver or Space Gray, comes with a 720p FaceTime HD camera and has three microphones.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID from 2017 is the MacBook for those after the power, the large screen and the latest and greatest features Apple has to offer. You'll need the budget for this one though.

The base model has a six-core 2.2GHz 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB of storage and Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 4GB memory. The top-specced model available has a six-core 2.9GHz 8th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 4TB of storage and Radeon Pro 560X graphics with 4GB of memory. All models can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM. New graphic options including Radeon Pro Vega 16 and Radeon Pro Vega 20 are also coming late November.

As with the 13-inch MacBook Pro, you'll need to make sure you allow for buying any adapters you might need because the ports are limited to just Thunderbolt 3, though you at least get a few extra compared to the MacBook's singular USB Type-C port and the two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

The MacBook Pro (2017) comes in Silver and Space Grey, has three microphones, and it has a 720p FaceTime HD camera, like all the other MacBooks, except the 12-inch MacBook.