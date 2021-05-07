(Pocket-lint) - Having the right 144Hz monitor can really elevate your entire setup, whether you're gaming from a PC, Xbox Series X/S or a PlayStation 5.

While PC gamers have been able to enjoy high refresh rates for some time, the traditional console makers are finally catching up - and so are the industry's biggest titles. This means that smoother action, requiring less eye strain, is more accessible than ever.

So, since these monitors are now in higher demand - often from first-time buyers - it's important to point out that there's plenty to understand before you place one at the heart of your setup.

One key consideration is resolution, with the most common and affordable models offering 1080p. As ever, better resolutions, lower response times and bigger display sizes are all available with a 144Hz refresh rate, too, but the first step is figuring out what your machine is capable of, as well as which games can actually support high refresh rates.

Once you have this, you can then delve a little deeper into the details regarding specs - and perhaps whether you would prefer a curved, ultra-wide or traditional flat panel display.

In order to take some of the thinking out, we've highlighted a few of the top 144Hz gaming monitors on the market.

Sceptre 24-Inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor

Sceptre's C248B is a great example of how bigger doesn't necessarily mean better, with its 24-inch, curved monitor featuring an excellent mix of specs.

There are definitely more advanced 144Hz monitors on the market, but the subtle 1800R curve, 1920 x 1080 resolution and 3ms response time make it a top option to explore here.

For those who enjoy FPS and RTS games, the custom display settings really help improve the experience, too.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor

For those looking for a truly budget 144Hz option, BenQ's Zowie XL2411P is definitely one to consider.

Its major drawback is the fact the HDMI output maxes out at 60Hz - meaning it's not really an option for Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 owners - but PC fans using a DisplayPort or DVI-D craving 1ms response time are in luck here.

The design isn't the sexiest around, granted, but it certainly does the job for those who aren't fussy.

Viotek GN24CB 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

It may not have the name-power of other brands on this list, but don't rule out Viotek's 24-inch curved gaming monitor.

It features a beautiful bezel-less, curved design, with the 1920 x 1080p resolution backed up by a solid 3ms response time, AMD FreeSync and that all-important 144Hz refresh rate.

It's also great for consoles, with HDMI 2.0, HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 all featuring on the rear - as well as built-in speakers, which is obviously a bit of a rarity for monitors.

AOC C24G1A 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

AOC's C24G1A is an ideal pick for those who want something a bit smaller side or affordable, and therefore don't necessarily mind gaming in 1920 x 1080.

It's certainly good enough to get by, with the 1500R curved design excelling due to its excellent refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a rapid 1ms response time.

FreeSync Premium is also supported inside the very neat design, which can also swivel and tilt to your heart's content. For the money, this a very solid pickup.

Asus VG278QR 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

Asus has tons of great gaming monitors to delve into, but this particular 27-inch variant offers a really solid blend between affordability and specs.

It may only offer 1920 x 1080 resolution, but the 165Hz refresh rate paired with the sub-1ms response time makes it an excellent choice for gamers. In order to combat tearing, it also supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync via the HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2.

It's adaptable to your setup, as well, with the height and tilting angle both able to be swivelled and pivoted into the perfect position.

LG 34GP83A-B 34-Inch UltraGear Curved Monitor

If you're committed to gaming with an ultrawide monitor and still want to experience high refresh rates and resolution, LG's 34-inch model is as good as it gets.

You'll have to shell out for the privilege, naturally, but, for those who want to make the leap from 16:9 to 21:9, as well as reap the benefits of 3440 x 1440 resolution, 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate, there are few monitors that can compete.

You also get HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.