Link up your smartphone or laptop to a monitor, TV or projector with one of these clever adapters or cables.

Picking up a solid USB to HDMI cable can open up a new world of connectivity, whether you want to link your computer, tablet, or smartphone and expand your screen space.

In most cases, you simply want to use an adapter to sync up these portable devices with a monitor or TV for better viewing. Thankfully, both HDMI and USB - particularly USB-C, which features heavily in this guide - are ubiquitous connection standards that the latest tech is generally equipped to handle.

Even still, not all of these linkers are the same. Some will be long cables that join the two devices together, while others are smaller adapters that allow you to feed an HDMI to HDMI cable into. For those who want to squeeze in a few more connections, the odd adapter will act as a base station for USB-A and SD cards, too.

To help you decide on your HDMI/USB connector, we've detailed some of the best picks that we've used.

Our Top Pick:

Uni Uni USB C to HDMI Cable 1. Best Buy Great reliability A long, high-performance cable that can deliver fast connections between your devices. Pros Great size variations

Very capable connection Cons Chunky design See at Amazon

If you're after a USB-C to HDMI cable, Uni's 6ft cord is an excellent pick to consider.

You'll no longer need to cast from your devices to a TV or monitor, with this direct line capable of delivering up to 4k resolution at 30Hz and 2k resolution at 165Hz.

Since the design is also made from braided nylon, it should remain durable and free from fraying.

If you need a longer connection between your devices, there are also 10ft and 15ft variations to explore.

USB to HDMI cables we also recommend

There are many different needs for a USB to HDMI connector, which is why the option above won't fit everyone's requirements. To help find the right cable, also check out the four options below.

QGeeM QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter 2. Runner Up Ideal for monitors A handy adapter that can deliver decent performance from your USB-C device to a monitor or TV. Pros Neat and sturdy design Cons Not the best transfer capabilities See at Amazon

Another USB-C to HDMI adapter is available from QGeeM, which is able to deliver 4k resolution at 30Hz.

Naturally, it's compatible with everything from newer Macbook devices to Android smartphones, with no software or driver installation required for it.

The design is also fairly durable, with the short cable made from woven nylon and the connection itself coming gold-plated.

Mokin Mokin USB C Hub HDMI Adapter 3. A Top Pick Superb accessory The ideal hub for connection-dry users who regularly need to dock their laptops. Pros Ideal for gaining connections Cons Quite an ugly attachment See at Amazon

If you require an adapter with plenty of additional ports, Mokin's 5-in-1 hub is an excellent choice.

It can link up your USB-C and HDMI 2.0 gadgets with 4k resolutions at 30Hz, with ports also on the side for an SD card, TF memory card, and two USB-A 3.0 connections.

It's the perfect complement to a MacBook with few connections, and can neatly provide you with a way to project onto a bigger screen.

Syntech Syntech USB C to HDMI Cable 4. Strong Contender Perfect for TVs Deliver content from your USB-C device to HDMI with this high-speed cable. Pros Decent speeds Cons Relatively expensive See at Amazon

Syntech's 6ft USB-C to HDMI cable is one of the top options you can consider, delivering up to 4k resolution at 60Hz.

Since it's a simple cable connection, there are no drivers or software downloads required for use, with it able to pretty much act as a plug-and-play solution for any compatible smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

The braided nylon design also means that it should hold up over time and avoid fraying.

Ablewe Ablewe USB to HDMI Adapter 5. Also Great Old school solution A solid adapter for those with USB 3.0 ports that want to project to a bigger screen. Pros Nice solution for older gadgets Cons Only compatible with Windows See at Amazon

Most of the options on this list are USB-C connections, but Ablewe's adapter is instead for users with a USB 3.0 port on their device.

Ideal for syncing with a monitor, TV, or projector, the connector is able to deliver 1080p resolution at 60Hz.

Just keep in mind that it will only support Windows and Windows XP devices, not Mac or Chrome OS.

How to choose a USB to HDMI cable

As we've alluded to throughout this guide, there are plenty of different reasons to require a USB to HDMI connector. Since you may not have thought of everything, though, here are some key considerations.

Check the refresh rate capabilities

Typically, USB to HDMI cables are able to deliver 4K content at 60Hz - and that'll do for pretty much every occasion. However, on the off chance you have something running more than 60Hz - or more than 4K - you'll need to find a cable that can actually deliver that. Naturally, the devices you're using on either side of a connector also play a role in delivering the picture you desire.

Do you actually need a USB hub?

Perhaps you don't need a connector at all. If you're looking to improve the number of connections you have coming from your computer, a USB hub (that includes an HDMI port) is exactly what you need. This can result in your device perhaps receiving an HDMI to HDMI connection, then feeding it through your laptop, for example. As well as the options above, we also have plenty more to check out in our dedicated USB-C hub guide.

What USB type do you require?

As we've already detailed, almost all USB connections nowadays will favour USB-C - and for good reason, of course. However, if you're looking to connect an older device, or you have an open slot available, consider looking for a connector with USB 3.0 connector.