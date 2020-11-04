(Pocket-lint) - Choosing a top USB to HDMI cable can open up a new world of connectivity, whether you want to link your computer, tablet, or smartphone to another device.

In most cases, users simply want to use an adapter to sync up these portable devices with a monitor or TV for better viewing. Thankfully, both HDMI and USB - particularly USB-C, which features heavily in this guide - are ubiquitous connection standards that the latest tech are generally equipped to handle.

Even still, though, not all of these linkers are the same. Some will be long cables that join the two devices together, while others are smaller adapters that allow you to feed an HDMI to HDMI cable into. For those who want to squeeze in a few more connections, the odd adapter will act as a base station for USB-A and SD cards, too.

To help you decide on your HDMI/USB connector, we've detailed some of the best picks.

Uni USB C to HDMI Cable

If you're after a USB-C to HDMI cable, Uni's 6ft cord is an excellent pick to consider.

You'll no longer need to cast from your devices to a TV or monitor, with this direct line capable of delivering up to 4k resolution at 60Hz and 2k resolution at 165Hz.

Since the design is also made from braided nylon, it should remain durable and free from fraying.

If you need a longer connection between your devices, there are also 10ft and 15ft variations to explore.

QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter

Another USB-C to HDMI adapter is available from QGeeM, which is able to deliver 4k resolution at 30Hz.

Naturally, it's compatible with everything from newer Macbook devices to Android smartphones, with no software or driver installation required for it.

The design is also fairly durable, with the short cable made from woven nylon and the connection itself coming gold-plated.

Mokin USB C Hub HDMI Adapter

If you require an adapter with plenty of additional ports, Mokin's 5-in-1 hub is an excellent choice.

It can link up your USB-C and HDMI 2.0 gadgets with 4k resolutions at 30Hz, with ports also on the side on the side for an SD card, TF memory card, and two USB-A 3.0 connections.

It's the perfect complement to a MacBook with few connections, and can neatly provide you with a way to project onto a bigger screen.

Syntech USB C to HDMI Cable

Syntech's 6ft USB-C to HDMI cable is one of the top options you can consider, delivering up to 4k resolution at 60Hz.

Since it's a simple cable connection, there are no drivers or software downloads required for use, with it able to pretty much act as a plug-and-play solution for any compatible smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

The braided nylon design also means that it should hold up over time and avoid fraying.

Ablewe USB to HDMI Adapter

Most of the options on this list are USB-C connections, but Ablewe's adapter is instead for users with a USB 3.0 port on their device.

Ideal for syncing with a monitor, TV, or projector, the connector is able to deliver 1080p resolution at 60Hz.

Just keep in mind that it will only support Windows and Windows XP devices, not Mac or Chrome OS.

Uoeos USB C to HDMI Cable 4K Adapter

It's not all about adapters, remember, with cables like Uoeos' able to provide a direct connection between your two devices.

Since you're hooked up through just a cable, it's plug-and-play, with no drivers or software required. And, given you have the corresponding devices, you're able to use it to reach 4k resolution at 30Hz, and compatibility 2k, 100p, and 720p.

To ensure you're able to actually reach your USB device, the cable is also 6ft and remains relatively durable thanks to the braided nylon design.

Choetech USB C to HDMI Cable

Choetech is another great way to link up your USB-C and HDMI devices, offering you the chance to achieve 4k or 2k resolution at 60Hz.

The 6ft cable is widely compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops (including newer iPad and Macbook models), giving you the chance to mirror your screen or extend it, and is also backward compatible at 1080p.

If you just want a simple way to connect your devices, this is a top cable to consider, even if it doesn't offer the braided nylon design of other alternatives.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.