(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to build your own gaming PC, or already have a machine that could use an upgrade, you're probably aware of how important finding a good GPU (or graphics card) can be to your rig's performance.

It's the beast that powers most of the graphical output you'll be hoping for, so if you want those dreamy combinations of resolution and frame rate, you'll want to make sure you pick up a good one. We've brought together some of the very best right here, at a range of price points.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB GAMING X TRIO

If you're looking for the absolute bleeding edge graphically, you'll find it in Nvidia's new line of cards, comprising the 3070, 3080, and enormous 3090. Of these, only the 3080 can reliably be found at the moment, and your best bet in our view is to get MSI's variant of it.

It's got astonishing performance to offer, including 4K mastery, and actually outperforms the stock card in some ways. It'll be out of many budgets, but this is almost as good as it gets right now.

XFX AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Triple Dissipation 8GB GDDR6

This is the GPU that's gracing our mid-range build, and we've been having a brilliant time with it. An AMD card, XFX has brought its design knowledge to the table with a three-fan system that makes for really impressive cooling.

It's more than enough to see you to the highest settings on newly-released games, meanwhile, although you might not find it the best for 4K, which needs a little more investment. For a powerful mid-range PC, though, this is just about perfect.

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming X

This chunky card from MSI is another great option that leverages Nvidia's still very powerful last-generation cards. We're hoping its price might also slide down over time since it's no longer on the cutting edge.

You get an absolute beast regardless, though, with more than enough power to crush new games and old alike, and some tasteful RGB lights also mean that it can really easily fit into your case's aesthetic.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6

Returning to more mid-range budgets, this is another really solid option for those looking to build a capable but not ultra-new gaming rig.

By going back a couple of generations in terms of Nvidia's GPU tech, you save a bunch of money but still get good performance, and 6GB of onboard memory is good for the price in our view. This is more than enough power to get you ray-tracing in your games, for example.

XFX RX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro 8GB GDDR6

XFX gets its second placement on this list with a lower-priced card that impresses us with its marriage of value and power.

You save a decent chunk compared to the 5700 XT above, but still you get 8GB of onboard memory and enough power to get your modern games looking stunning. Plus, it looks really nice in a case, too.

EVGA 06G-P4-1163-KR GTX 1660

This somewhat stubby GPU from EVGA might not be the biggest but packs a solid punch for a distinctly budget price.

Although it might have a slightly unique profile, the fact is that you'll get really impressive performance out of this 1660, and it'll also fit into smaller rigs nicely, so if you're working on a budget gaming PC it could be perfect for you.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.