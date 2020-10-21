(Pocket-lint) - Figuring out what the best gaming monitor is can be a tough decision - specs often vary significantly, even in the same price bracket, and adding a curved screen into the equation means there's yet another thing to wrap your head around.

While the concept of a curved TV has a gimmicky feel to it, since you're almost always sitting too far away for it to matter, it's a very different proposition with a smaller monitor. You'll often be much closer to the screen, particularly if you're gaming, and therefore the bow helps match the shape of your eye more accurately and effectively.

Curved monitors are measured between 1500R and 4000R, with lower numbers indicating a more pronounced bend. There are positives and minuses to leaning more to one side of the scale, but don't forget there's also the other main specs to consider, too, including resolution, response time and refresh rate.

Once you've got your checklist of the ideal specs you want for your curved gaming monitor, and also the price you're willing to stretch to, it's about finding the best available - and that's where we come in. Below, we've outlined some of the top curved displays for gaming to help make your quest run a little smoother.

ASUS TUF Gaming VG32VQ1B (32-inch)

squirrel_widget_3360307

Asus' VG32VQ1B isn't just one of the best curved gaming monitors, it's one of the best full-stop.

There's plenty of options within the range, but the 31.5-inch, 1500R curved option offers the perfect blend of specs. Put simply, there's just not many 2560 x 1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response curved monitors at this price.

FreeSync Premium is also supported through the DisplayPort and the two HDMI 2.0 ports. HDR 10 makes an appearance, too, but, like most monitors at this price range, just be aware it doesn't necessarily excel.

AOC C24G1A (24-inch)

squirrel_widget_3360042

AOC's C24G1A is an ideal pick for those who want something a bit smaller side or affordable, and therefore don't necessarily mind gaming in 1920 x 1080.

It's certainly good enough to get by, with the 1500R curved design excelling due to its excellent refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a rapid 1ms response time.

FreeSync Premium is also supported inside the very neat design, which can also swivel and tilt to your heart's content. For the money, this a very solid pickup.

Sceptre C248B (24-inch)

squirrel_widget_3360422

Sceptre's C248B is another great example of how bigger doesn't necessarily mean better, with its 24-inch, 1800R monitor offering a great mix of specs.

It's perhaps not quite as strong on paper as AOC's 24-inch monitor, but those who want a slightly less curved display - while still getting 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time - have a top option to explore here.

Those who play a lot of FPS and RTS games can also tap into the custom display settings to really enhance the experience.

Acer Curved ED242QR

squirrel_widget_3360688

Monitor design is perhaps an underrated factor, generally speaking, with internal specs often dominating the conversation.

The fact is, though, whatever monitor you pick still has to fit in with your wider decor - and Acer's white ED242QR arguably does that much better than the typical starship-style gaming monitors.

Don't go thinking it's a slouch, though - it more than matches up to the other 24-inch options listed here.

There's a 1920 x 1080 resolution present on the 1500R display, with a response time of 4ms, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync.

Just be aware that there is only an HDMI and VGA port here - which is undoubtedly a bit of a downside.

Samsung C27F398 (27-inch)

squirrel_widget_3360689

This Samsung 1800R curved monitor is another well-performing 27-inch model, giving you an attractive finish to place at the heart of your setup.

While it doesn't necessarily compete with the more expensive options at this size, which often boast 2K resolutions, Full HD is still solid, and the 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate are good enough for those who want a monitor to mix some console gaming and a bit of office work.

With AMD FreeSync support also on board, joined by the HDMI and DisplayPort, the C27F398 is a nice pickup.

LG UtraGear 34GN850-B (34-inch)

squirrel_widget_304474

If you're serious about upgrading your gaming setup with a curved monitor, LG's 34-inch ultrawide is a fantastic choice.

It's definitely on the pricey side, but for those who want to make the leap from 16:9 to 21:9, as well as reap the benefits of 2560 x 1440 resolution, 1ms response time, and a 160Hz refresh rate, there are few 1800R monitors that can compete.

In terms of inputs, you also have an HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.