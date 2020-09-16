Best 500GB SSDs 2020: Get a sizeable solid state drive

(Pocket-lint) - If you've decided that you need a bit more storage space, chances are you're not thinking of just a few gigabytes - you'll want a few hundred, at least. That makes a 500GB drive a great shout, a size that'll get you plenty more capacity without getting too expensive.

You may also have decided to go for solid state drive as your storage of choice, a sort of drive that's far faster and smaller than a traditional hard drive, although generally a bit more expensive at the same time. We've brought together a selection of the very best 500GB SSDs around for you, right here.

Samsung T7 Touch

Samsung's created an absolutely superb drive in the form of the T7 Touch, with the name hinting at its big new addition - a fingerprint scanner. That makes the drive biometrically secure, which we love.

It's also got really impressive read and write speeds, making for smooth and quick transfers, creating an overall package that'll be ideal for most people.

SanDisk Extreme Portable

This tiny little drive is a brilliant companion if you think your SSD is likely to take some wear and tear as you use it out and about.

It's nice and durable, plus has a handy loop in the body that makes it easy to hook onto clips or keyrings to make sure that it's always ready at hand. Price-wise it's also really competitive.

Seagate One Touch SSD

If you want to keep your costs down, while still sticking to brands that are tried-and-tested, Seagate's got a great solution with this SSD.

It's got a really nice design, with a textured fabric finish that we think is really handsome, and is absolutely tiny, making it perfect for sticking in a backpack for school or work.

Gtech D-Drive 500GB

Gtech's drive is also a pretty rugged one, making sure that you don't have to worry if you need to use it outdoors, and manages to come in at a pretty nice price, too.

Its design is pretty unique and distinctive and has drop, water and shock resistance to ensure that clumsiness on your part won't risk any of your precious files or data.

Samsung X5 500GB Thunderbolt3

If you're looking for the absolute best of the best, and don't mind paying over the odds in terms of storage space, this drive from Samsung will get you absolutely bleeding-edge transfer speeds.

It'll noticeably outpace even the other drives on this list, which makes it perfect if you work in an environment where you need to transfer big files as quickly as feasibly possible.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.