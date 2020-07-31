(Pocket-lint) - One of the things that laptops have going for them in a big way, alongside their portability, is simplicity - you get everything in one package, and don't have to worry about buying a separate display or speakers.

Thankfully, though, there's a wide range of desktop computers which manage the same trick, bringing the guts of their machine into one unit with their display, and creating an all-in-one package that's super easy to use and doesn't take up much space.

They're perfect for homes, offices and home offices, which is why we've gathered together the best of the best to form this list of highlights.

Apple iMac

We know that it's a bit of cliché, and we're not going to pretend that it represents the best value in the world, but most families and individuals that own one love Apple's latest version of the iMac.

It's got the trademark excellent design and build quality, with that superb display and specs that can be upgraded to really impressive degrees. You may need to get used to Apple's macOS if you're used to Windows, but once you're in the ecosystem it's a superb place to be.

HP Envy 32

HP also has some great all-in-ones to consider, and our favourite is this one from the Envy line, not least because of the tie-in it boasts with speaker mavens Bang & Olufsen.

That means it's got great sound, making it perfect not just for video calling but also media viewing. Solid specs all round, in fact, make it a great workstation as well.

Inspiron 27 7790

Dell has been making sensible home computers for absolutely donkey's years, and it's no surprise that its current crop has come great machines.

The Inspiron 27 7000 is great as a family computer, with a nice screen and a design that's actually pretty funky. It won't power your professional or gaming needs too far, but for documents and emailing, or indeed using the web, it's perfect.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

This is a seriously impressive bit of tech from Microsoft, creating an adaptable, hinged display that can become a touch-surface at any angle or a traditional display as you need it.

Perfect for graphic designers or artists, it feels a little like the future of home computing when it's on song, but it's let down by what is an inescapably sky-high price tag. Still, if you're curious this all-in-one won't disappoint.

Apple iMac Pro

If, again, you're looking to get an all-in-one that can stretch its legs and crunch through serious tasks, whether it's video processing or graphics work, then Apple's professional version of the iMac might suit you.

It's a bit more subdued in design, and can get mighty expensive once you start kitting it out with top-class internals, but this gives you the option of a seriously powerful all-in-one Mac.

