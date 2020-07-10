Best wireless printer 2020: Wi-Fi network printing made easy

There's nothing like being asked if you can print something for work at home to throw you for a loop - rooting around for the cables to connect your modern laptop with a printer your parents bought a decade ago, or like many of us simply accepting that you don't own a printer at all.

If then, you're looking to pick up a reliable, high-quality printer, one of your top priorities is going to be the ability to print wirelessly, without worrying about any cables at all. We've rounded up some of the very best wireless printers on the market, to help you choose your next machine. Both laser and inkjet models are covered.

Canon Pixma TR8550

squirrel_widget_263902

Canon's Pixma line of printers goes right from the most entry-level of pricing and features to much more expensive, fully-featured models. The TR8550 is a nice blend of both of those, keeping the cost down nicely while still offering great connectivity and ease of use.

Brother MFC-J1300DW

squirrel_widget_263903

Amping up the budget a bit, Brother's MFC-J1300DW (printer names don't tend to roll off the tongue) might not look like a hugely svelte modern machine, but its performance is exemplary. It has Wi-Fi and NFC to let you print from multiple devices easily, and is an inkjet model, so can print nice and quickly.

With scanning, copying and even fax capabilities also on board, it's pretty fleshed-out and is impressive for how simple it is to use once you've set it up. It's not the cheapest, but as you'll see it's also far from at the top end of the budget scale.

Epson Expression Premium XP-6105

squirrel_widget_263904

Epson's printer is a great way of coming back down the pricing ladder a bit - you won't find much better performance than this for a double-figure price, as far as we're concerned. Its wireless printing comes via Wi-Fi connectivity, and Epson's app for mobile printing is easy to use, too.

HP LaserJet Pro M227fdw

The machine is compact and attractive and folds up into an even smaller and less obtrusive shape when not in use. Copying and scanning round out a great feature set.

Oki C844dnw

squirrel_widget_263948

Our final printer takes us into the pricing stratosphere - we recognise that for most people it'll be way outside their budget, but if you're looking for A3 printing in the smallest body anywhere on the market, Oki's got the model for you.

With Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, the C844dnw looks more like an A4 printer, given how compact it is, but is fully capable of making high-quality A3 prints, making it great for designers or artists who want to work on a slightly bigger scale. It's super fast and reliable, and might cost a bomb but will deliver undeniably superb prints.