Best laptop under $500/£500: Amazing budget and mid-range notebooks for 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Now more than ever, a solid laptop feels like an essential part of our belongings - letting us do anything from stream entertainment to get work done with ease. Still, though, with the market dominated by the likes of Apple's MacBooks and other ultra-portable all-metal numbers, it's easy to overlook that many of us don't want to spend that much on a machine.

The good news is that there are loads of far more reasonably-priced devices out there, many of which offer really excellent value for money. We've gathered together a selection of the very best budget laptops on the market, sticking to a price limit of £500 for the sake of consistency. See what you think, below.

Acer Swift 1

squirrel_widget_246608

Acer has managed to make a nice, really slim laptop here at an impressive price.

Its SSD will keep your files zipping around nice and quickly, and while its processor is far from cutting-edge, it will get the job done, especially if you're not likely to be trying to edit high-resolution videos or anything.

If you're looking for a nicely designed laptop, then, this is a great shout, and its price sees it come in well below the £500 mark, which is not to be sniffed at by any means.

HP Stream 11

The 11.6-inch Stream 11 is a little basic for adults due to its Celeron processor, but for children it's ideal.

Storage is a little lacking at 32GB - it's designed for people storing documents rather than a complete library of photos - but at this price point you can't really complain.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

squirrel_widget_238273

Now, it's important to note immediately that the Surface Go 2 doesn't come with a keyboard by default; you'll have to buy one, which will see the price likely tick up to the very border of the £500 mark.

At its core, though, the Surface Go 2 is a great 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid, and most people will really enjoy using it seamlessly as both devices.

We recognise that it won't be to everyone's tastes, and in an ideal world you'd upgrade the processor to the better version available, which sadly increases the cost still further, but if you want a 2-in-1 with some style, the Surface Go 2 is a really nice new option.

HP 250 G7

We'll be open on this one - sometimes you'll see the 250 G7 under £500 and sometimes you won't.

That's just about good enough for us, and lets us include what is an impressive machine, even at its most basic spec. It's a nice, simple design that will fit into an office or classroom without drawing much attention.

Its battery life is singularly impressive, as its build quality, which is nice and solid, and while it's not exactly the most lightweight model on the market, it's a workhorse that will be able to tackle most of what you throw at it.

The core, after all, is that for under £500 you won't get specs much better than what it offers up (if you can find it!).

Asus C433 Chromebook Flip

squirrel_widget_246595

Chromebooks might not be to everyone's taste - there's no getting around the fact that it'll take some getting used to Google's OS, and you are slightly limited in what you can with the machine as a result.

But if you're likely to be web browsing, word processing and media streaming, it's sure to be a good fit, and the ASUS C433 is a superb little Chromebook at its price.

It's solid and premium feeling and has a full-swing hinge to let you view it in multiple modes and use the touchscreen to the fullest, which is a nice addition. Plus, it's solidly specced, with a great display - if you're happy to use Chrome OS, this is a great pick.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3

squirrel_widget_333717

Lenovo's selection of budget laptops is second-to-none and this great value Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is one of the best options around if you want a Chromebook.

It's also a 2-in-1 so will convert - ideal for watching YouTube content, for example.

With Intel Celeron, 64GB of storage and 4GB of memory it's not the most powerful option but it offers a lot for the meagre asking price.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.