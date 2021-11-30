Laptop trackpads get better every year. But many still find a mouse far better for accurate pointing when sat at a desk

There's nothing wrong with a trackpad, per se, but let's be honest - even if they're getting better every year, there's still nothing quite like using an actual mouse for your computer - especially if you work from home.

If you're finally tired of living that trackpad life, you might be on the lookout for a new mouse that doesn't necessarily assume you're a hardcore gamer whose biggest priority is stacks of function keys and flashing lights. In fact, most of us just want something compact that we can use on the move, or something accurate but simple for use at a desk.

We've taken a detailed look at the market and here's our roundup of mice to help you consider what mouse is perfect for you, and have tested all of these options to ascertain which are the most comfortable and reliable.

Our Top Pick: Best Mouse

Pocket-lint Logitech MX Master 3S 1. Best Buy Superb choice Logitech's mouse is an absolute master. It's comfortable and well-designed in a host of different ways. Pros Superb comfort

Great battery life

Superb control Cons Quite expensive See at Amazon

Logitech only released the MX Master 3S recently, but it's quickly rocketed up to the top of our list - this is an absolutely superb mouse used by at least two of the Pocket-lint team. It's weighty in the right way, while still retaining a gliding feeling of control that's hard to beat.

It's also wireless, which isn't completely essential, as this list will demonstrate, but does help with the feeling that you can use it in whatever way you like. The ergonomic design is easy to hold, the clicks of its buttons are satisfying but incredibly quiet; it's the whole package. The only hesitation is that it won't work for left-handers, an all-too-common malaise in the world of the computer mouse.

You can use it with Logitech's Unifying USB receiver or with Bluetooth.

How to choose a mouse for your PC or Mac

There are a lot of options out there when it comes to pointers for your computer, but we've got some helpful questions to help you narrow things down.

Pocket-lint Logitech MX Anywhere 3 2. Runner Up Compact option An incredibly good mouse for anyone who wants a slightly smaller fit. Pros Silky smooth scrolling

Smaller form

Great battery life Cons Also pricey See at Amazon

If you want a more compact mouse that still has a lot of the brilliant touches that make the MX Master 3 so good, the Anywhere 3 could be perfect. It's great for smaller hands or a workplace that moves around a lot.

You also get superb ergonomics, great clicking and an uneatably good scroll-wheel, just like on the larger version. It's available in a few colours to suit your taste, and battery life is stellar too, rechargeable by USB-C.

Pocket-lint Logitech G203 Lightsync 3. A Top Pick Ideal for gamers A great mouse that might be gaming-branded but is really easy on the eye. Pros Great for gaming

Well-priced

Reliable Cons Wired See at Amazon

It won't be the last on this list, but while the G203 Lightsync might be branded as a gaming mouse, we think it's subtle enough and usable enough to believe that tag.

The fact that it's wired keeps the price really low for this device, and the performance you get from it is hard to argue with. It's lightweight and glides nicely, and has six buttons that you can reprogram if needed, for example, to open your most-used applications. Although it does have some LED lighting that is a little "gamery", it's pretty subtle and can be controlled to suit your taste, and the white version we've been using is particularly handsome.

Microsoft Microsoft Intellimouse Pro 4. Strong Contender Perfect for work With a design so classic it might take you a second to work out it's also good, Microsoft's Intellimouse Pro is a super mouse. Pros Really simple

Reliable

Comfortable Cons Quite ugly See at Amazon

That's right, your eyes don't deceive you. Chances are you remember the above design from somewhere, whether it's a school IT lab, an office, or a front desk. Well, wherever that place was, their bosses haven't scrimped on equipment, because despite its austere looks, the Intellimouse is a seriously great mouse.

With a subtle but effective ergonomic curve, and no unnecessary bells and whistles, there's a reason why Microsoft's mouse design hasn't changed much down the years.

Pocket-lint Logitech Pebble 5. Also Great Truly portable Convenience ramped up to the maximum, the Pebble is a great option for those who don't want to worry too much about their mouse working. Pros Truly portable

Works nicely Cons Pretty flimsy

Not always that comfortable See at Amazon

If you're working remotely, or if you have a working commute — or even if you just take the odd work trip, you'll know the value of portability. Logitech, which you might be noticing as a bit of a repeat feature on this list, has a great option for those who want a more diminutive, easily transported mouse.

The Pebble is nice and tiny, but still really comfortable to use, and has Bluetooth for easy pairing. It's got a great clicking action for such a small mouse, and is really silent, which we have a lot of time for. If you're in the need for a mouse that travels, Logitech has got you covered here, and at a really impressive price, too.

Do you need a wireless mouse?

Back in the good old days every mouse had a cable attached to actually connect it to a device, but wireless options are on top now. Most people will probably want a wireless mouse ideally, to free them up as much as possible, but think about whether that applies to you!

After all, someone like a gamer who wants minimal response times may opt instead for a wired device for that unbeatable responsiveness.

What shape suits your hand?

Another big variable between the options we've highlighted here is the shape of the mouse - some are bigger, others are smaller, and some like our top pick have an ergonomic ridge to them that takes some getting used to. While we think they'll all suit most people, if you've used a shape of mouse that you've either particularly liked or disliked previously, that'll be well worth remembering.

Are you left-handed?

One big thing to consider (and you probably already have done) is what hand you use dominantly. While most mouse options, in particular those from Logitech, let you swap button mapping around, they're not all built for left-handers and right-handers both, which means that a more symmetrical mouse might work out.

What's your budget?

Of course, there are some big gaps in the prices of some of the mice we've highlighted, and while we believe the more expensive options are worth it in the long run, it's a good idea to know how much you're planning to spend so that you don't find yourself going into debt just for the sake of a nicer mouse.

Is portability important?

Another question that will determine what sort of mouse you want is around whether you'll be using to work on the move - if you're sticking to one desk, life's easy, but for anyone who moves around a bunch, having a wireless mouse that doesn't weigh a ton and isn't too delicate might make sense.