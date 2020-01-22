There's nothing wrong with a trackpad, per se, but let's be honest - even if they're getting better every year, there's still nothing quite like using an actual mouse for your computer, in terms of precision and control, especially if you work from home.

If you're finally tired of living that trackpad life, then, you might be on the lookout for a new mouse that doesn't necessarily assume you're a hardcore gamer whose biggest priority is stacks of function keys and flashing lights. In fact, most of us just want something compact we can use on the move or something accurate but simple for use at a desk.

We've taken a detailed look at the market and here's our roundup of mice to help you consider what mouse is perfect for you.

Logitech only released the MX Master 3 recently, but it's quickly rocketed up to the top of our list — this is an absolutely superb mouse used by at least two of the Pocket-lint team. It's weighty in the right way, while still retaining a gliding feeling of control that's hard to beat.

It's also wireless, which isn't completely essential, as this list will demonstrate, but does help with the feeling that you can use it in whatever way you like. The ergonomic design is easy to hold, the clicks of its buttons are satisfying but easily done; it's the whole package. The only hesitation is that it won't work for left-handers, an all-too common malaise in the world of the computer mouse.

You can use it with Logitech's Unifying USB receiver or with Bluetooth.

It won't be the last on this list, but while the G203 Prodigy might be branded as a gaming mouse, we think it's subtle enough and usable enough to belie that tag.

The fact that it's wired keeps the price really low for this device, and the performance you get from it is hard to argue with. It's lightweight and glides nicely, and has six buttons that you can reprogram if needed, for example, to open your most-used applications. Although it does have some LED lighting that is a little "gamery", it's pretty subtle and can be controlled to suit your taste.

That's right, your eyes don't deceive you. Chances are you recognise the above design from somewhere, whether it's a school IT lab, an office, or a front desk. Well, wherever that place was, their bosses haven't scrimped on equipment, because despite its austere looks, the Intellimouse is a seriously great mouse.

With a subtle but effective ergonomic curve, and no unnecessary bells and whistles, there's a reason why Microsoft's mouse design hasn't changed much down the years.

If you're working remotely, or if you have a working commute — or even if you just take the odd work trip, you'll know the value of portability. Logitech, which you might be noticing as a bit of a repeat feature on this list, has a great option for those who want a more diminutive, easily transported mouse.

The MX Anywhere 2S is still premium, but also just smaller. It's also still carefully molded to fit your hand nicely. If you're in the need for a mouse that travels, Logitech has got you covered.

If you've ever worked in a sizeable office environment, you've probably glimpsed something like the image above in the far-off distance — there's always someone in each organisation who's discovered the benefit of a vertical mouse.

Anker's got one of the best in the business, for an extremely reasonable price, if you're interested in trying out a new orientation in life, and getting your hand relaxed. Some people find that the difference is night and day, and that any discomfort they had eases away instantly, so if you're not getting on with a traditional mouse, this could be the answer.

We know that we opened this list with a promise to steer clear of putting a pure gaming mouse on it, but the simple fact is that the DeathAdder, from gaming experts Razer, is a genuine classic of the mouse world. It's been around for years now, with only slight refinements, and that's because it's super comfortable, and reliable.

If it's good enough for gamers to use for hours on end, it might just suit for your work, and if you drop into a game of Modern Warfare at lunch you might just have an advantage. Also, importantly, it's a low-key mouse that doesn't cram loads of extra buttons in. Instead, it concentrates on working well and staying comfortable.