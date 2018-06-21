Whether it's school work, video editing, spreadsheet managing, or whatever else your job may entail, you need a good laptop to get your tasks sorted.

Here we've compiled a list of the best laptops featuring Google's Chrome OS and we'll be adding more in over time.

Chrome OS is Google's alternative to Windows and, essentially, is a more complex version of the Chrome browser with a desktop. It's ridiculously simple to use, updates itself and lacks the confusion and complexity that often hobbles Windows and macOS.

That said, it is less capable for professional use than the other operating systems. But for most users at home or in education it provides more than enough functionality.

Buy the Google Pixelbook for £999 from Amazon.co.uk

There's no doubt that the Pixelbook is a visually stunning piece of hardware. But many non-pro users, who by-and-large only need to access the web, some mobile apps, email, Google Docs and Netflix, could save a lot of money by going with a cheaper Chromebook.

Sure, that'd mean a crappier display, no Pixel Pen or built-in Google Assistant, but they'd still be able to get done what they need to do.

Ultimately, Google made Pixelbook to flex its design and hardware muscle. And it's succeeded. But it hasn't succeeded in making a Chromebook that's truly worth a grand. Not yet, anyway.

Read our full Google Pixelbook review

Buy the Acer Chromebook 11 for around £190 from Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking at the budget end of the market then a Chromebook is a savvy choice. The Chrome OS operating system has developed considerably over the course of time, with both online and offline use possible, including the option to run Play Store apps.

Sure, the Acer Chromebook 11 isn't going to bring design excitement with its plastic finish, but it's befitting of the price point. Besides, it's smartly made, portable, has a 360-degree hinge so the screen can be positioned as you please, and it works for many hours at a time too.

If your school or college season is incoming and you don't have heaps of cash then this is a savvy buy to crack on with your homework.

Also check out our early verdict on the new 2018 version of this Chromebook: Acer Chromebook 11 (2018) initial review: Blue, budget and potentially brill

Read our full Acer Chromebook 11 review

Buy the Asus Chromebook Flip for £285 from Amazon.co.uk

The Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA is a Chromebook that feels like a £1000 laptop in many respects.

The all-day battery life, decent typing experience, good screen quality for the price and prospective future potential from Google Play make the Flip among the most interesting Chromebooks available today.

Its all-metal case and low weight make it a good choice for those tempted by a MacBook or Windows machine for work while travelling, who just don't have the spare cashflow.

A plastic trackpad does cheapen the Flip's feel a little, but you'll have to decide just how picky you are.

Read our full Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA review

Buy the Acer Chromebook 15 for around £190 from Amazon.co.uk

The Acer Chromebook 15 is the perfect example of how Chromebooks have progressed over recent years. No longer does the word 'Chromebook' dictate an ultra-budget look and feel, with the Acer 15's aluminium panel finish paving the way for this future of this product type.

As an almost-portable desktop replacement proposition, the combination of its decent screen, stacks of ports, and premium design ensure it's a king of productivity.

Buy the Asus Chromebook C301 for £299 from Currys PC World

Despite its reasonable price point, the Asus Chromebook C301 is a super laptop for watching online video due to its Full HD display and 15 hour battery life. The base model boasts 4GB of memory plus 32GB of storage so there should be enough for all the basic files you have on your device. As with every Chrome OS laptop, though, most of your data is stored in the cloud on Google Drive. And, at a mere 1.35kg, it is effortlessly portable, too.

Buy the Acer Chromebook 11 N7 for around £295 from Amazon.co.uk

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 is a good Chromebook for those who'd rather have a laptop that feels hard as nails rather than looks that tell those nearby it's worth stealing. It must be one of the sturdiest laptops in the world at this price.

The special sauce in this particular Acer Chromebook 11 is its strength. Military-grade ruggedness means the N7 can pretty much survive being thrown through a wall.

It's a great little typing machine, the screen is only just about fine but if you just want a computer for the basics this is a good choice.

Read our full Acer Chromebook 11 N7 review