Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around

Keyboards are a personal preference, gaming keyboards equally so. A good quality gaming keyboard can make all the difference when you're in the heat of battle. The best mechanical keyboards not only offer extra key travel, but a choice of tactile response and actuation force that can be customised according to your needs and preferences. You might prefer a silent keyboard, but there's also something to be said for loud and accurate Cherry MX Blue keys.

Gaming keyboards are often built to last, with rigorous testing to ensure every key can handle the years of use and abuse they're going to be put through. Making the right purchase means you can be sure that even if you're an angry gamer, you're going to have a keyboard that lasts and continues to be accurate for years to come.

These high-end gaming keyboards also include features that allow for the handling of multiple keypresses at once, recording custom macros and user-specific lighting profiles. These features make a big difference to how you work and play with your keyboard.

We've put a range of keyboards to the test to hunt down the very best and help you decide which one is right for you.

High-quality metal frame

Cable management features

Colour/light syncing with other Asus peripherals

Detachable numpad

Repeat acceleration keypress function

When it comes to gaming keyboards, some manufacturers go all out and stuff their keyboards with all the features you could need. Asus has done this with the ROG Claymore. With an RRP of £200, it's one of the most expensive mechanical keyboards on our list, but it's also one of the most feature-rich and flexible. Which is why it makes it high on our list of best gaming keyboards to buy - if you can stomach the price tag.

Out of all the keyboards we've tested, the first thing that stands out about the Asus ROG Claymore is the build quality. Asus really hasn't scrimped on the design here. Its high-quality metallic frame makes it immediately feel superior to plastic counterparts. This is backed up by a thick braided cable that offers less resistance to traditional rubberised cables. For the neat freaks among us, the addition of the cable management in the form of "routing grooves" on the base of the keyboard is a welcome feature too.

The Asus ROG Claymore includes a detachable numpad that is capable of attaching to both ends of the keyboard or just being left aside if you don't want to use it. This is great if you have to travel with the keyboard, to take it a LAN event, for example. It's also useful if you're left handed or prefer to game with the numpad. This setup gives a lot of flexibility that not everyone will need, but that certainly stands out in a crowded market of gaming keyboards.

Multimedia keys

Repeat acceleration mode

On-the-fly macro recording

Overclocking keys compatible with Asus motherboards

The Asus ROG Claymore boasts a number of on-the-fly settings that allow you to do a variety of things with ease. This includes all the usual features you'd expect from an RGB backlit keyboard as well as a range of custom settings including overclocking your CPU and memory, recording macros, controlling fan speed and much more.

During setup, it is also possible to create customisation settings for specific keys to be used during "gaming mode" – for example, changing what the Windows Key does or ALT+Tab.

There are function and media keys for adjusting volume and playing/skipping/pausing music easily and the wheel on the numpad is used to quickly and easily adjust media volume with a roll.

Another highlight for gamers, especially those who enjoy a good RPG, is the "repeat acceleration" - this feature is the rate at which a letter repeats itself when you hold down a key. A faster rate is useful in a game where you're constantly looting for new gear and mashing F or E to pick up items - setting a higher repeat rate means you can just hold the button and save keystrokes. This setting is easily adjustable on the fly and can be turned off for typing.

Cherry MX RGB switches

100-per cent anti-ghosting tech

50 million keystroke guarantee

Gamers know that keystrokes are essential to winning and when it comes to mechanical keyboards, there are a lot of important features that make a difference.

The Asus ROG Claymore features Cherry MX RGB switches, with 100 per cent anti-ghosting technology. This means keystrokes are accurate and all your important presses are tracked as they should be, even if you're mashing a multitude of keys at once.

It's flexible too - with a choice of red, blue, brown and black keys allowing you to customise comfort and response according to your personal preference. We found this keyboard to perhaps be the loudest out of all those we tested, which will prove popular for most avid-mechanical keyboard fans, but could risk verging on being obnoxiously loud for everyday typing.

We found the tracking to be excellent during our playtime and it's clear that the ROG Claymore is built with a strong focus on accuracy, durability and usability. Asus also claims these keys are capable of handling 50 million keystrokes too, so this one is built to last.

RGB individually backlit keys

16 million colour compatible

9 preset effects including static, breathing, colour cycle, wave and more

As you'd expect from a high-end gaming keyboard, this one is packed with various settings within the software for customising its lighting. You can adjust backlighting for specific keys (e.g. W, A, S, D) or the whole keyboard. There's also a mass of lighting effects that include static, breathing, colour cycle, wave, ripple, reactive, starry night, quicksand and custom modes that can be adjusted according to your taste.

Within the software, you can create multiple profiles, allowing you to have specific lighting for different games or for between standard use and gaming use. If you're an Asus fan, there is also an Aura setting which allows you to match the glow and colours of the keyboard with ROG mice and vice versa.

Function keys combined with the up and down, left and right arrows change lighting between the settings on-the-fly without the need to load up the software. Which is a nice touch and makes for pleasant day-to-day use.

The Asus ROG Claymore is an excellent choice if you're looking for a high-end gaming keyboard. It might be a tad expensive for some, but you are getting what you pay for here. The quality of the design and build here is undeniable.

We like the inclusion of macro keys without actually having physical keys on the keyboard that might risk confusing the layout you're used to with an everyday QWERTY keyboard.

That said, we do think the Asus ROG Claymore is lacking a few areas. The keys are replaceable, but we prefer the textured W, A, S, D keys available on other keyboards of a similar price (Corsair K95 Platinum being one of them).

The lack of wrist rest maybe be a negative for some - we liked seeing this added comfort on some of the other keyboards we've seen.

The metal frame is brilliantly designed and the funky textured surface gives this keyboard a very distinctive look. We did find it to be a bit of a dust magnet though.

Cherry Red MX Silent keys

Rubberised detachable wrist rest

If you're after a mechanical keyboard for the accuracy and quality that comes with this design, but are put off by the loud keystrokes commonly associated with them, then a "silent" mechanical keyboard might be the best option.

The Fnatic Rush mechanical keyboard uses Cherry Red MX Silent keys - which means keystrokes are comfortable, quiet and accurate too. The "silent" might be misleading here though, as there is still some noise, but during testing we found these keys to be a lot quieter than the other mechanical keyboards we've tested.

The Fnatic Rush has an interesting keyboard design that stands out from the crowd, being simplistic yet comfortable and practical. The keys and surface of the keyboard have a rubberised feel to them which is as unusual as it is comfortable. The detachable rubber coated wrist rest is a welcome addition that adds a comfort to everyday use.

The design of this one isn't loud and proud like other keyboards - there are no unnecessary extra buttons or bells and whistles, but Fnatic has proven this isn't necessarily a bad thing.

The design of the Fnatic Rush keyboard also includes two additional USB ports on the back for convenient plug and play with other devices - to charge a phone, for example.

Rubberised surface and wrist rest

Multimedia buttons

Five profile settings with up to 10 macros at 26 keystrokes per macro

50 million strokes guaranteed

Despite the apparent simplistic design, the Fnatic Rush is actually very capable. This one includes the ability to record keystrokes into macros with up to 26 characters per recording. These can be set up in five profile settings. Each can hold up to 10 macros and these macros can be assigned to any key on the keyboard making it very flexible and easily customisable.

There are function keys too that include multimedia buttons for volume, skip, play/pause. These buttons do require two key presses though - FN + F1-F6 – unlike other keyboards which have separate and easy to use buttons.

The Fnatic Rush is built for quality, it's designed for eSports and therefore is made to be robust enough to handle transport to tournaments as well as regular use and abuse. Keys are apparently guaranteed for 50 million strokes, though how you'd prove you'd done less we're not sure. It does, though, Fnatic's confidence in the product and the trust you can put into your purchase.

Red backlit keys

On/off and pulsing modes

The Fnatic Rush is not an RGB keyboard but it is backlit with a nice red hue. The settings here are pretty basic as you can only have three settings for the lighting - on, off or pulsing. If colourful lighting is what you're after from your gaming keyboard, this might put you off. We found the lighting to be pleasant and easy enough to use though.

The Fnatic Rush is a surprisingly capable and enjoyable keyboard to use, both during gaming sessions and for everyday use. At around £70, it's well worth considering if you want the accuracy of a mechanical keyboard but with quiet keys and a slightly more understated design that wouldn't look out of place on an office desk.

The rubberised surface, large wrist rest and comfortable keystrokes make this keyboard a joy to work with. We'd like to see textured W, A, S, D keys and perhaps some separate media keys to cut down on keypresses but all in all it's an impressive piece of kit.

Mechanical gaming keyboards are great for gaming, but often lacking in flexibility making them a less pleasurable experience for day-to-day use. An overabundance of extra keys, quirky designs or a harsh key noise can be off-putting. Others' designs, though brilliant to look at, are often lacking in comfort which results in painful daily use.

Kingston's HyperX Alloy Elite ticks all the boxes to deliver comfort and usability across gaming and typing, resulting in a fantastic keyboard, whatever you're doing.

Soft-touch keys

Heavy-duty robust steel design

Simplistic design that requires no extra software

The HyperX Alloy Elite boasts a heavy-duty, durable and heavy-weight design using a solid steel frame. We found the keyboard didn't move about on the desk and had an obvious robust design to it that could withstand hours of use and abuse. The top of the keyboard also includes an extra USB 2.0 pass-through input for peripherals (such as a mouse).

A thick braided cable allows for plugging into your gaming machine and ensures there's no friction or resistance issues with your desk.

Illumination adjustment, gaming mode and brightness buttons

Dedicated multimedia keys and volume wheel

Unlike other gaming keyboards we've tested, the HyperX Alloy Elite doesn't use software, so you don't need to worry about downloading extra things to your computer or spend time setting up profiles. This speaks to the simple design of the keyboard.

The HyperX Alloy Elite includes dedicated multimedia keys and a volume wheel. It also includes keys for illumination switching, game mode and a brightness button. There are no macro keys here, so if this is something you need from this gaming keyboard then this one isn't for you. We found the extra keys perfectly sufficient for everyday use. Whether posting on social media, playing games or writing documents, the HyperX Alloy Elite does it all with ease.

Swappable textured keys for W,A,S,D and 1,2,3,4

Available with Cherry MX Blue, Brown, or Red key switches

Large removable wrist rest with textured surface

The HyperX Alloy Elite is a mechanical keyboard with soft-touch keys. It's available with Cherry MX Blue, Brown or Red key switches, so you can choose the right setup for your needs. We tested this keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches and found key presses to be quieter than other mechanical keyboards we'd tested. These switches are also noticeably smooth and comfortable for everyday typing.

We found this one to be fantastic to use for everyday typing – smooth, comfortable and easy to use without being obnoxious in terms of loud key presses.

Included in the box are titanium-coloured textured keycaps for the W,A,S,D and the 1,2,3,4 keys. There's a slight texture and slant to the W,A,S,D keys which make them easy to identify in the heat of gaming battles.

We also loved the large detachable wrist rest with a soft-touch coating, which proved superbly comfortable during every day use and helps to alleviate wrist fatigue during long gaming sessions too.

We found the HyperX Alloy Elite to be one of the more comfortable keyboards to use for a variety of tasks and loved the small additions to the design that made a big difference. Another simple addition, the gaming mode button – disables the pesky Windows key when playing games, which is a handy thing to have indeed.

Red backlighting

Illumination switching on-the-fly

Five lighting settings including Solid, Breathing, Trigger, Explosion, Wave, and Custom

Lighting strip

The HyperX Alloy Elite is not all-singing, all-dancing in terms of lighting. This is an illuminated keyboard, but only with red backlighting. Without extra software, it's easy to assume that the HyperX Alloy Elite isn't as capable as other keyboards on this list, but it works surprisingly well.

Illumination switching is done via a single key on the top left of the keyboard. You can use that button to switch between a handful of backlight modes including Solid, Breathing, Trigger, Explosion, Wave and custom.

The W,A,S,D keys are lit by default on custom, but you can choose which keys to light in this mode by pressing and holding brightness and game mode key together, then simply pressing the buttons you want to highlight and press brightness and game mode keys again when you're done. This allows you to customise the lighting of specific keys to meet your requirements without having to load up any additional software.

Although it doesn't have all the features and bells and whistles of some of the other keyboards on this list, the HyperX Alloy Elite is still our best choice for everyday typing and comfort. What it lacks in macro keys and RGB lighting it more than makes up for with comfortable keystrokes, the fatigue relieving wrist rest and a simplistic design.

The HyperX Alloy Elite is fantastic for its £120 coverprice. It includes customisation options to make it your very own with a choice of switches, textured W,A,S,D keys and various illumination settings. Most appealing to us though was the quality and comfort of the design that was unmatched by most of the others we tried, especially at this price point.

Comfortable and quiet key design

Feature-rich gaming keyboard

The majority of gamers are looking for a mechanical keyboard when shopping for new gaming gear, but not everyone is a fan of the mechanical design. You might be one of those people who prefer the quiet and comfort of a membrane keyboard but are disappointed with the lack of available options out there. Membrane keyboards often don't stand up to their mechanical competitors in terms of style, features, flexibility and functionality.

If this sounds like a problem you've faced, then there's good news in the form of the Roccat Horde AIMO - a new keyboard from Roccat with a membrane style design in a world dominated by mechanical keyboards. This gaming keyboard presents an interesting alternative if you're looking for something that's feature-rich and works as well for everyday typing as it does for gaming.

Large detachable wrist rest

1.8m braided USB cable

The Roccat Horde AIMO is a more affordable keyboard than a lot of the other devices on this list. The result is a keyboard that's mostly plastic and might look cheap and cheerful at first glance but is actually well-built with a clear focus on quality. This keyboard has a large and comfortable wrist rest that's also detachable and so can be adjusted to your needs. Like the rest of the keyboard, it's plastic but fits well on the wrist and ensures a good level of comfort whatever you're doing.

There's a long braided USB cable and that highlights the quality of the design too. Just because this isn't a mechanical keyboard doesn't mean it should be dismissed as cheap and lesser quality. The keys have a comfortable actuation and an impressive feedback that surprised us during use, even when compared with high-end mechanical keyboards.

Tuning wheel and easy-access multimedia keys

Customisable macros and key functions

Multiple profile memory

Easy shift key switching

As you'd expect from a gaming keyboard, the Roccat Horde AIMO is packed with features and key functionality. The left side of the keyboard includes five low-profile macro keys that can be easily programmed to your personal liking within the Roccat Swarm software. The top right is dominated by easy-access multimedia and function keys. These allow you to do the usual thing like playing, pausing, skipping and rewinding music as well as adjusting volume, but also allow for easy tweaking of lighting, brightness, colours and more.

The tuning wheel allows for quick and easy adjustment of the settings on-the-fly too. As default, it controls media volume but with a click of the various other function buttons, it changes between settings allowing you to adjust brightness, colour, dpi settings and more. We particularly liked that you can use it to switch between windows in Windows 10 too.

One of the highlights of this keyboard is the inclusion of Roccat's Easy-Shift functionality. We've seen this before when we looked at the Roccat Kone AIMO gaming mouse. This function allows you to choose a button in the Swarm software that then adds an alternate keypress, action, macro or other setting to any button on the keyboard. We assigned Easy-Shift to the capslock key (because who's that angry anyway?) and then set up a variety of interesting settings. Simple things like Easy-Shift + 1 opening task manager to kill a hanging program or to mute your microphone, open a specific folder, launch a web browser. The possibilities seem to be endless. This is a simple enough function but it makes the keyboard incredibly flexible and highly appealing.

If you so wish, you can also remap the primary function of individual keys to another keypress or setting too. As a number of programmable profiles are available within the software, this means you can theoretically program different settings for different occasions - one layout for gaming and another for writing and surfing. We can also imagine hilarious antics with reprogramming keys to give completely the wrong input and confusing anyone else who might use the keyboard while you're away from it.

"Membranical" key design

Quick-fire low-profile macro keys

Anti-ghosting technology

The Roccat Horde AIMO is designed to fit in a specific category of keyboards somewhere between traditional keyboards and mechanical gaming keyboards. To this end it has been designed with so-called "Membranical" key technology, which is superior to classic membrane style keyboards in terms of gaming capabilities, but quieter and more comfortable than a mechanical keyboard for everyday use.

This is an interesting positioning for any gaming keyboard, but it works surprisingly well. It's an unusually comfortable and accurate keyboard that works incredibly well for gaming and day-to-day typing tasks. It's quiet and easy to use, much like the Fnatic Rush, but with more of a focus on membrane style and RGB illumination.

The "Membranical" keys offer a midway travel actuation point which results in a much more precise and responsive keystroke compared to classic keyboards. The anti-ghosting technology ensures that all keypresses are registered and you're never left hopelessly mashing keys and wondering why they aren't working. There's nothing worse than losing a game because the keyboard you're using is letting you down and not registering your frantic inputs.

We were surprised with how well this keyboard worked and how comfortable it is to use. We're big fans of mechanical keyboards, but this membrane styled device is a brilliant alternative if you're looking for something that's quieter but with a variety of functionality and impressive accuracy at the same time.

Multi-zone RGB illumination with 16.8 million colours

Multiple lighting modes including colour wave, snake, fully lit, heartbeat, breathing and AIMO intelligent

Like all good gaming keyboards, the Roccat Horde AIMO features RGB lighting that can be customised to your personal preference. Our initial thoughts when we first started using the keyboard was the lighting is much dimmer than the mechanical keyboards we've seen. During the daylight hours, the colours of the keys is barely visible even on full brightness. This is down to the design of the keyboard though.

This keyboard is built with an "island layout" design where the keys are precisely spaced and distinctly separated. The result is, unlike with mechanical keyboards, the edges and underside of the keys are recessed in the keyboard itself. This means there is no light-bleeding from the edges or underneath of the keys and the lighting is only visible through the laser-cutouts of the lettering on top of them.

At night, this lighting design is perhaps easier on the eye than the sometimes overpoweringly bright lighting you'll see on mechanical alternatives. There's no danger of a disco light show on your desk distracting from your gaming session, but if bright colours are important to you then this might not be the keyboard for you.

The lighting system on the Roccat Horde AIMO is customisable within the Swarm software and allows for switching between a variety of lighting modes including colour wave, snake, fully lit, heartbeat, breathing and AIMO intelligent. The last of these synchronises with other Roccat peripherals so you can have the joy of harmonised lighting across your keyboard, mouse and headset if that's your sort of thing.

Otherwise, the lighting modes offer some variety, but certainly not as much customisation as the mechanical keyboards on this list. For custom settings, for example, you can choose the main keys, navigation keys or numpad keys but you cannot select individual keys to highlight them in specific colours. Still, it's nice to see flexible and customisable RGB lighting on relatively cheap and non-mechanical gaming keyboard.

The Roccat Horde AIMO represents an interesting choice if you're looking for a new gaming keyboard. It's cheaper than many of the other options on this list, especially the high-end mechanical keyboards, but it doesn't scrimp on quality or features as a result.

If you're looking for a mechanical keyboard with impressive RGB lighting options then this is not the keyboard for you. But if you're happy with a subtler lighting style and an accurate keypress from a quiet and comfortable membrane style instead, then this is a brilliant option. At a mere £80/$89 the Roccat Horde AIMO is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a cracking gaming keyboard at an accessible price.

If you're willing to pay a hefty price for your gaming keyboard and you want only the very best then the Corsair K95 Platinum is likely your best bet. At around £265, this keyboard is likely the most expensive you'll see on the market. It's also one of the most feature-packed keyboards we've seen.

Aircraft-grade brushed aluminium frame

Braided USB cable

Spare USB input with cable management features

The Corsair K95 Platinum is built with an obvious focus on quality. It's a high-end gaming keyboard with all the features a gamer could want. The base is solid, weighty and robust - built with an aircraft-grade brushed aluminium frame that's understated yet sublime.

A thick braided USB cable connects to your PC via two USB 2.0 connectors, this is required to power the lighting and functionality settings. Underneath there is a criss-cross of cable management channels allowing you to make tidy use of the extra USB port on the top of the keyboard to plug in other peripherals.

Six dedicated macro keys

Lighting, profile and windows key disable button

Multimedia keys and volume wheel

The Corsair K95 Platinum features a handful of extra keys for quick and easy use whatever you're doing. There are the standard multimedia (play/pause/stop/skip) keys, as well as a volume wheel and mute button for music playback. Six dedicated macro keys also sit on the left side of the keyboard giving access to customised macros when you need them during a gaming session.

At the top, there are three keys for switching between profiles stored on the keyboard memory, turning the windows key on and off and adjusting the brightness of the backlighting.

Cherry MX RGB Speed key switches

100 per cent anti-ghosting

Detachable double sided wrist rest

Swappable textured gaming keys

The Corsair K95 Platinum uses Cherry MX RGB Speed key switches meaning there's an ultra-fast level of activation that's comfortable for everyday typing as it is for gaming. This is one of the quieter keyboards we've tested, though if you're looking for silent then you'll need to look elsewhere.

The highlights for us here are the swappable textured gaming keys. You can pop out the Q, W, E, R, A, S, D and F keys and swap them for textured alternatives included in the box. These keys are also slightly sloped at the edges, which means they're easier to feel and differentiate from other keys on the keyboard. That means, even with the lights off, you can be sure you have your fingers in the right place when gaming. They're comfortable enough to use for everyday typing and a simple, yet welcome addition to the design that's great for avid gamers. The spacebar also has a similar texture to it that ensures your finger won't slip off when you're mashing your way over fences and obstacles in game.

This is an incredibly comfortable keyboard. The large wrist rest includes a double-sided textured surface on a magnetic rubber mat that can be flipped over with ease. If you're not a fan of wrist rests you can remove it too, though we'd highly recommend keeping it as it's very comfortable.

The Corsair K95 Platinum boasts 100 per cent anti-ghosting technology to ensure the keystrokes are always recognised and accurately recorded. Multiple keypresses are capable and we found this keyboard extremely capable both for typing and gaming sessions.

RGB backlighting with 13 settings

Lighting link to sync colours with other Corsair products

Lighting strip across the top of the keyboard

The Corsair K95 Platinum uses full RGB lighting with individual key settings. There are 13 standard settings including a variety of colour options and animations. These include rainbow, rain, visor, colour shift and many more. The highlight for us is the ability to customise keys individually, so you can set different key colours according to your preference. That means you could, for example, highlight every key on the keyboard red and then set W, A, S, D to white.

Even the lighting strip across the top of the keyboard is split into sections that can be individually lit with specific colours. On the default settings, the lighting is beautiful and entertaining. We love the custom settings, but also enjoyed things like "type lighting" which sends out a ripple of colour as you type or adds a fading colour change to the keys you've pressed as you type.

One problem we did find with lighting is if you have a constant power source through USB – ie. when your computer is off, touching or knocking the keyboard results in it powering on and providing you with a light show or "disco on your desk" as the wife called it. The light button doesn't work to turn that off either.

This keyboard also includes a "Lighting Link" functionality that allows it to sync colours with other Corsair products, including mice and headsets.

The Corsair K95 Platinum is the cream of the crop when it comes to premium gaming keyboards. There's a lot to love here. The build quality and robust design is superb. Lighting is extremely flexible and the Cherry MX RGB Speed keys are comfortable, accurate and tactile without being overly loud.

Highlights for us include the little features that make the big difference - the swappable textured gaming keys, the comfortable double-sided wrist rest, the easy access macro and multimedia keys.

All these things combined result in our favourite gaming keyboard and our overall recommendation for best gaming keyboard you can buy.

Though not quite as capable or feature rich as some of the other gaming keyboards on this list, the SteelSeries Apex M750 is worth considering if lighting is your thing.

The software included with this SteelSeries keyboard allows for integration with a range of apps which make lighting far more flexible and interesting than other keyboards. We loved that you could hook it up to Discord and see specific buttons light up to tell you who was talking, for example.

The Audiovisualizer engine renders the audio spectrum when listening to music, such as through Spotify, or playing games. Fully customisable with colours for foregrounds, background and the wave, it's very neat and colourful according to your needs and preferences and the sounds playing.

Meanwhile, ImageSync allows you to upload gif files to the keyboard and get them played out as illuminations. In the above image, we'd set Pacman as our gif and could see him actively chomping down his food.

We also loved the ease of lighting customisation that allows you to colour a group of keys by highlighting them with your mouse – nice and easy to use if you want to paint W, A, S, D a single colour and the rest another.

It's a highly flexible keyboard, but lacks in other areas that make the rest of the keyboards on this list stand out

