Best laptops of CES 2018: All the laptops that matter so far

The Consumer Electronics Show, which takes place in Vegas every January is back for 2018 and we've been rushing around the show floors looking for all the best in upcoming tech.

Companies usually use CES to showcase the latest updates to their laptops, hybrid laptop/tablet devices and tablet ranges. This year is no different with plenty of manufacturers showing off the latest and greatest in new laptops, netbooks and notebooks.

We've hunted down the very best laptops revealed so far to give you the low-down.

Asus took CES this year as an opportunity to reveal two new lightweight and highly portable laptops. The new Asus ZenBook 13 is firmly targeted at MacBook fans and is now even available in a rose gold version. Boasting impressive stats that include an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD it's no slouch either. The new Zenbook also includes a Harman Kardon sound system and a 15-hour battery life.

Dell unveiled new Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 at the start of CES. This is a new 2-in-1 device that users can either use as a laptop or touchscreen tablet. The new XPS 15 is made from the same materials as the Dell XPS 13 - metal and carbon fibre and will come in a silver and black finish. Specs wise, the XPS 15 includes the 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated High Bandwidth Memory for graphics.

Like the XPS 13, the Dell XPS 15 will also include the new Maglev keyboard technology as well as a next-generation InfinityEdge display with 4K resolution. Dell also claims the new laptop will offer 15-hours of battery life on a single charge despite being the "the smallest and thinnest 2-in-1 of its size."

HP used CES 2018 to unveil several new laptops the first of which is the Spectre 15 x360 which the company claims is "the world's most powerful convertible PC". This new laptop uses Intel's latest 8th generation Core quad-core processor and either Radeon RX Vega M or Nvidia GeForce MX 150 graphics to deliver a 4K resolution on the laptops 15.6-inch touchscreen.

The Spectre 15 x360 also apparently boasts 13.5-hour battery life, fast charge technology and Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It's available on HP.com.

HP also announced the new version of the Envy x2 2-in-1 laptop. This new variant has an Intel 7th generation Y-series processor, up to 256GB of SSD storage and up to 8GB of RAM. It also runs Windows 10 and delivers a 4K resolution on a screen that's protected Corning Gorilla Glass 4. HP says you can choose to spec the new Envy x2 with a nano-SIM card slot for mobile data so it can easily be used on the move.

Lenovo has taken to CES 2018 in Las Vegas to announce a number of new laptops. The first of these is the Lenovo Miix 630, a 2-in-1 laptop that boasts 20-hours battery life thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform and Windows 10 S operating system.

We've had our hands on this new laptop and we're happy to report it's silent, powerful and long-lasting straight out of the box. With 4G LTE connectivity, it's also great to use on-the-go.

Lenovo also announced the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon as part of its new ThinkPad line-up for 2018. This new 14-inch laptop boasts a few stand-out features that make it interesting including Amazon Alexa capabilities and a Dolby Vision HDR display.

The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon is also customisable with up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage. All this is backed by a 15-hour battery life and a WQHD IPS display offering 2560x1440 resolution.

Acer has updated its Swift 7 in time for CES 2018. The new Swift 7 offers a thinner chassis that Acer claims makes it "the world's thinnest laptop". The company has also added 4G connectivity thanks to an Intel XMM cellular modem making it flexible enough to use on the move. More power and a keyboard backlight are the other main stand out features over its predecessor. The Swift 7 uses an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256 GB PCIe SSD storage but only offers Full HD resolution rather than 4K.

Acer also announced the new Acer Chromebook 11, which sports USB-C connections and Google Play allowing it to run millions of Android apps. Featuring an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 IPS display it will be available with the choice of non-touch or touchscreen options and an HDR camera on the front for video calling. This new Chromebook will also include 16GB or 32GB options for internal storage as well as up to 4GB of RAM driven by Intel Celeron processors. 10-hours battery life, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, are the other highlights here.

At last year's CES Razer revealed the bonkers three-screened laptop under the banner of Project Valerie. It's no surprise then that Razer has once again wowed audiences at this year's show with Project Linda - a concept device that turns a Razer Phone into an Android laptop when it's docked into the machine.

The Razer Phone works as the laptop's touchpad when it's slid into the front of the keyboard. This docking is also a two-way relationship with the laptop then being capable of charging the docked phone over three times without connection to a power supply. Although this isn't the first time we've seen a phone/laptop hybrid system it's certainly interesting and bound to make waves with Razer fans.