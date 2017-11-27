Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK laptop deals: Acer, Asus, Lenovo and more
Black Friday is over now we're into Cyber Monday. As with previous years, there are loads of savings on laptops, netbooks and notebooks to be had – so plenty of opportunity to grab a bargain in time for Christmas or as a treat for yourself.
If you're looking to save money on a laptop this Christmas period, keep coming back to this page as we'll be updating it with the biggest and best laptop deals we find as the days tick by through Cyber Monday and on towards Christmas.
Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals have now gone live and there are still some laptop deals to be snapped up and bargains galore.
- Microsoft Surface Pro Intel Core m3 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for £599.99 (save £350) - see this deal here
- HP Stream x360 2-in-1 laptop for £199.99 (save £80) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Yoga Book 10.1" Black Touch Laptop (Quad Core Atom X5-Z8550, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics, Win10 Pro) for £299.99 (save £250) - click here for this deal
- Alienware 17.3-Inch Full HD Gaming Notebook for £1499.99 (save £299) - see this deal
- HP Stream 11-y000na 11.6-inch Laptop (Aqua Blue) for £188.49 (save £41.50) - click here for this deal
- HP Stream x360 11-aa002na 11.6-inch Touch Screen Convertible Laptop (Jack Black) for £199.99 (save £80) - click here for this deal
- HP Pavilion Pro 14-bf008na 14-Inch FHD Laptop for £699.95 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Lenovo IdeaPad 700 15.6-Inch Notebook (Black) for £699.99 (save £200) - click here for this deal
- Lenovo IdeaPad 310 15.6-Inch FHD Laptop for £289 (save £160) - click here for this deal
- MSI GE72MVR 17.3" FHD Gaming Laptop for £1,399.97 (save £300) - click here for this deal
- Porsche Design Book One 13.3 inch Convertible Touchscreen 2in1 Notebook for £1,799.99 (save £595) - see this deal
- ASUS GL702VS-GC033T ROG Strix 17.3-inch Full HD Gaming Laptop for £1,599.99 (save £300) - click here for this deal
- ASUS GL702VM-GC137T ROG Strix 17.3-inch Full HD Gaming Laptop for £1099(save £300.99) - click here for this deal
- Razer Blade Stealth 12.5-Inch 4K Touchscreen Laptop for £1,259.99 (save £290) - click here for this deal
- Dell XPS 13 13.3-Inch QHD Touchscreen Notebook for £1,199.99 (save £179.01) - see this deal
John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
John Lewis is price matching its competitors, and in some cases may even offer a better price than some.
- HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 1TB, 15.6” Full HD, Opulent Blue for £449.99 (save £80) - see this deal
- HP 14-BP026NA Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14”, Black for £389.95 (save £200) - see this deal
- HP 15-bw089na Laptop, AMD A12, 8GB RAM, 256GB, AMD Radeon 530 2GB Graphics, 15.6" Full HD, Natural Silver for £479.95 (save £200) - see this deal
- HP Pavilion 17-ab301na Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2 GB dedicated, 17.3”, Full HD, Shadow Black for £749.95 (save £350) - see this deal
- Lenovo YOGA Tab 3 Plus Tablet, Android, 32GB, Wi-Fi, 10.1", Black for £249.95 (save £50) - see this deal
- Lenovo IdeaPad 110S Laptop, Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6" for £129 (save £70) - click here for this deal
- Lenovo IdeaPad 320 Laptop, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14", Denim Blue for £379.95 (save £120) - see this deal
- Lenovo YOGA 300-11IBR Laptop, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB EMMC, 11.6" Touch Screen, Snow White for £249.95 (save £120) - see this deal
- Lenovo Ideapad 710S Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3" Full HD, Silver for £749.95 for £749.95 - click here for this deal
- Lenovo Yoga 720 Convertible Laptop with Active Pen, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3" Full HD, Platinum for £999.95 (save £99) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Book, Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 10.6", Black for £499.00 (save £150) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Galaxy Book, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12", Black for £1119 (save £150) - see this deal
- ASUS Chromebook C302ca, Intel Core M7, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 12.5" for £699.95 (save £100) - see this deal
- ASUS ROG GL502 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1070, 15.6" Full HD for £1689 (save £140) - click here for this deal
- ASUS ZenBook UX410 Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14", Rose Gold for £649.95 (save £150) - see this deal
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017), Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB PCIe-based SSD for £849 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3", Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe-based SSD for £999 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Dell XPS 15 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1050, 15.6" Full HD, Silver for £1,349.95 (save £99) - see this deal
- Apple MacBook Air 2017 13.3", Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB PCIe-based SSD for £849 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Apple MacBook Pro 2017 13", Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, Silver for £1149 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- MSI GE73VR 7RE Raider Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1060, 1TB HDD, 128 GB SSD, 17.3" Full HD, Black for £1,499.95 (save £200) - see this deal
- Alienware 17 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, 17.3" Full HD, Silver for £1,799 (£319) - click here for this deal
Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
Argos is another online retailer that's continuing its annual Black Friday deals on and into Cyber Monday. The advantage of Argos being you can order a deal online and they'll hold it at the local store for you for 7 days and avoid the queues or the slow seasonal deliveries.
Here are some of the Cyber Monday laptop deals we've found on Argos so far:
- HP 14" Intel Pentium quad-core processor, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for £279.99 - see this deal here
- HP 14" Intel Pentium quad-core processor, 4GB RAM 256GB SSD for £329.99 - see this deal here
- Acer 15.6" Intel Core i5 Windows 10 8GB RAM 256GB SSD for £499.99 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6" AMD FX-9830P Windows 10 8GB RAM 1TB HDD 128GB SSD for £679.99 (£20) - see this deal here
- Acer Spin 1 11.6" Intel Celeron Windows 10 4GB RAM 64GB for £279.99 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Acer Swift 3 14" Intel Core i5 Windows 10 8GB RAM 256GB SSD for £679.99 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Acer Aspire 3 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 1TB Laptop for £389.99 (save £160) - see this deal
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6 Inch i7 8GB 1TB Laptop for £499.99 - see this deal
- Acer Aspire ES 15.6 Inch AMD E1 4GB 1TB Laptop for £219.99 (save £80) - see this deal
- Acer Aspire ES11 11.6 Inch Celeron 4GB 32GB Laptop - Red for £169.99 - click here for this deal
- Lenovo 120S 14" Intel Celeron Windows 10 4GB RAM 32GB for £199.99 - see this deal here
- BT Whole Home Wi-Fi twin pack for £99.99 (save £50) - see this deal here
Tesco Direct Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
Tesco Direct is another strong favourite for those of you hunting for a bargain. The supermarket chain has kicked its Cyber Monday deals with a range of electrical and technology products at great prices.
We've had a look and there are certainly some laptop deals worth considering:
- Acer Aspire 15.6" laptop for £379 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Miix 310 10.1" 2-in-1 laptop for £179 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Miix 510 - 80U1000PUK - 12.2" 2-in-1 Tablet for £549.97 (save £150) - click here for this deal
- HP Stream Pro 11 G3 - 11.6" Laptop Intel Celeron for £229.99 (save £110) - click here for this deal
- Lenovo Yoga 300 - 11.6" Convertible Laptop for £269.99 (save £80) - click here for this deal
- HP Pavilion 15.6” AMD A10 8GB 1TB, Radeon 530 2GB, Full HD Silver for £479 (save £120) - click here for this deal
- HP 14" 14-bw022na AMD A4 4GB 1TB Black Laptop for £249 (save £80) - click here for this deal
- Lenovo ThinkPad 13 - 13.3" Ultrabook Core i5-7200U 8GB 256GB SSD Win 10 Pro for £799.99 (save £100) - see this deal
- HP OMEN 17-an019na Laptop Catalogue Number for £1799 (save £165) - click here for this deal
- ASUS E402 14" Intel Celeron 4GB RAM 32GB Storage Windows 10 Laptop White for £239.99 (save £60) - click here for this deal
- See all of Tesco Direct's Black Friday laptop deals
Currys/PC World Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
Currys and PC World have, as you would expect, plenty of deals across laptops and computers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and they've started already. Here are some of the best.
- HP Pavilion X360 14" 2-in-1 laptop for £449 (save £200) - see this deal here
- HP 15-bs559sa 15.6" Laptop - Silver for £349 (save £200.99) - click here for this deal
- HP ENVY x360 15-bq051sa Touchscreen 2 in 1 - Dark Ash Silver for £679.99 (save £270) - click here for this deal
- HP 14-bp068sa 14" Laptop for £399.99 (save £250) - click here for this deal
- HP Pavilion Power 15-bc350sa 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Black for £679.99 (save £220) - click here for this deal
- Lenovo 80XL03FVUK 15.6" laptop for £499.99 (save £200) - see this deal here
- Lenovo IdeaPad 310 15.6" laptop for £599.99 (£200) - see this deal here
- Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBN 15.6" Laptop - Black for £599.99 (save £200) - click here for this deal
- Lenovo YOGA 510-14AST 14" 2 in 1 - Black for £379 (save £220.99) - see this deal
- Asus ZenBook UX530 15.6" laptop for £999.00 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe 14" laptop for £1,399.99 (save £400) - see this deal here
- Asus ZenBook 3 14" laptop for £999.99 (save £400) - see this deal here
- Microsoft Office Home & Student Lifetime 1 User for £89.99 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Microsoft Surface Pro Intel Core i5 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for £849 (save £251) - see this deal here
- Asus ZenBook UX530 for £999 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Intel Core i5 5GB RAM 128GB SSD for £959 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD for £1199 (save £50) - see this deal here
- MSI Apache Pro GE62VR 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Black for £1,099 (save £200) - click here for this deal
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Black for £829.99 (save £269.01) - click here for this deal
- See all of Currys/PC World's Black Friday laptop deals
Microsoft Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
We'll keep checking the Microsoft store for any laptop savings and updating this list:
- ASUS Transformer Mini T102HA-C4-GR Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC for £249.99 (save £200) - click here for this deal
- Dell Inspiron 13-5378 P87CH 2-in-1 PC for £549.00 (save £100) - see this deal
- HP Pavilion x360 11-u003na 2 in 1 PC for £299.99 (save £100) - see this deal
- HP OMEN 15-ce013na Gaming Laptop for £989.99 (save £270) - see this deal
- Linx 12X64 12.5” Tablet & Keyboard with FREE PNY 32GB memory card - £199.99 (save £119.99) - click here for this deal
- Dell Inspiron 15 5567 Laptop for £579 (save £170) - click here for this deal
- Dell XPS 13 9360-7935SLV Laptop for £1,349 (save £200) - click here for this deal
- Acer Predator 15 G9-593 Gaming Laptop for £1,349.99 (save £449) - click here for this deal
- Dell Inspiron 15 5567 Laptop for £579 (save £170) - click here for this deal
eBuyer Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
Ebuyer is running Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that include a number of discounted laptops:
- Acer Aspire E-14 (E5-475) Laptop - Grey for £299.98 (save £149) - click here for this deal
- HP ProBook 440 G4 i5 Laptop 2EW14ES for £529.98 (save £139) - click here for this deal
- HP ProBook 450 G4 Laptop for £459.98 (save £187) - click here for this deal
- HP 250 G6 i7 Laptop 2SY44ES for £529.96 (save £170) - click here for this deal
- HP 250 G5 i3 Laptop for £299.98 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA for £1399.98 (save £143) - click here for this deal
eBay Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
eBay is getting in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday action too with a number of different deals. We've had a look and found some good laptop deals for you:
- Lenovo YOGA 510-14AST 14" 2 in 1 - Black for £379 (save £220) - click here for this deal
Overclockers Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
As well as Overclockers weekly deals, the online retailer is also running Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals too. As well as savings on a variety of gaming products and peripherals there are a number of discounts on laptops worth checking out:
- MSI GE72MVR-064 gaming laptop for £1,499.99 (save £200) - click here for this deal
Other Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals
There are a range of other online retailers with discounts and deals on laptops worth checking out.
- HP 250 Core i3-6006U 8GB 256GB SSD 15.6 Inch Windows 10 Laptop for £399.97 (save £95) - see this deal
- Lenovo V110 Core i5-6200U 4GB 1TB DVD-RW 15.6 Inch Windows 10 Laptop for £427.97 (save £102) - click here for this deal
- Acer Switch One 10 SW1-011 Intel Atom X5-Z8350 4GB 64GB 10.1 Inch Windows 10 Touchscreen Laptop for £239.97 (save £60) - see this deal
- HP 250 G6 Core i7-7500U 8GB 256GB SSD 15.6 Inch Full HD Windows 10 Laptop for £549.97 (save £150) - click here for this deal
- Lenovo IdeaPad 310 Intel Core i3-6006U 8GB 1TB DVD-RW 15.6 Inch Windows 10 Laptop for £409.97 (save £112) - click here for this deal
- MSI GE72MVR 7RG Core i7-7700HQ 16GB 1TB + 256GB SSD 17.3 Inch GeForce GTX 1070 8GB Windows 10 Gaming Laptop for £1397.97 (save £472) - click here for this deal
- Refurbished Apple MacBook 12" Intel Core M3 1.1GHz 8GB 256GB OS X 10.10 Yosemite Laptop - Rose Gold 2016 for £889.97 (save £300) - click here for this deal
- Refurbished Apple MacBook 12" Intel Core M 8GB 256GB SSD OS X 10.12 Sierra Laptop in Gold - 2016 for £859.97 (save £130) - click here for this deal
- Asus VivoBook Slim 14" Laptop - Grey for £499 (save £150) - click here for this deal
- HP ENVY 13-ad013na Touchscreen Laptop for £806.65 (save 15 per cent with code SAVE15) - see this deal
- HP Pavilion Pro 14-bf101na Full-Featured Edition Laptop for £679 (save £170) - see this deal
- HP 15-bw094na, AMD A10, 4Gb RAM, 128Gb SSD, 15.6in Full HD Laptop for £349.99 (save £170) - see this deal
