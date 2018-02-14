Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today

Mobile devices like tablets and smartphones are great for enjoying games and movies on the sofa or browsing emails on the train on the way to work, but neither are a match for actually getting things done when it comes to work.

Whether it's school work, video editing, spreadsheet managing, or whatever else your job may entail, you need a good laptop to get the task in hand sorted.

Here we've compiled a list of the best laptops available on the market, covering Windows, Chrome OS, and MacOS systems.

Buy the Microsoft Surface Book 2 from around £1999 from Amazon.co.uk

As an update to the original, the Surface Book 2 makes some neat nips and tucks - mainly under the skin, with improved power and performance - that add up to make this Microsoft a seriously powerful contender for Apple's MacBook Pro (also on this list). The Book 2 is more versatile, for starters, given its touchscreen and multi-function screen positions.

It's ludicrously pricey though, ranging up to £3000 and there are a few points that could have been addressed over its predecessor, such as a wider colour gamut and a better-balanced design in terms of weight.

In many areas the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is an unrivalled pro workhorse though; a device more versatile than just a laptop. It further cements Microsoft's position as a hardware manufacturer to be reckoned with and it'll be more than worth it for many, especially those who use it beyond its laptop form.

Read the full Microsoft Surface Book 2 review

Buy the Dell XPS 13 from £1195 on Amazon.co.uk or the Dell XPS 15 from £1198 on Amazon.co.uk

For years Dell has been making really, really great laptops that not only look the part, but act the part too. That's the great thing about the latest XPS series with InfinityEdge display: they squeeze more into their small form factor than their respective 13-inch and 15-inch screen resolutions might suggest. Plus battery life is up there among the best.

In addition to appearing stylish, the XPS 13 and XPS 15 and powerful beasts too. Fully equipped with the latest processors, all the ports you'd need, plus discrete graphics (in the case of the XPS 15) if you want, these Dell machines leave no stone unturned. If you're not a Mac user and you don't have the cash for the Surface Book 2, then we can think of no better all-round workhorse option.

Read the full Dell XPS 13 review or the Dell XPS 15 review

Buy the Apple MacBook Pro 13 from £1399 from Amazon.co.uk orthe MacBook Pro 15 with TouchBar from £2000 from Amazon.co.uk

In 2016 Apple made some interesting changes to its MacBook Pro range, offering a TouchBar control (rather than a touchscreen) for the higher-spec models. Some love this touch-sensitive strip to the top of the keyboard, others thought it was dead on arrival. If it's not for you, then the entry-level 13-inch model can't feature it, which makes for one of the best balanced powerful portables on the market.

Elsewhere, both MacBook sizes include brighter screens than their earlier models, move to Thunderbolt 3 connections, add a new keyboard and trackpad motion, and, naturally, powerful specs. You can even go with Radeon Pro discrete graphics in the 15-inch model, in a similar fashion to the Dell XPS 15 (above).

If MacOS is your thing and you would struggle to consider running a Windows 10 setup then the latest MacBook Pro options are perfect workhorses, savvily straddling the line between portability and power - whichever size you select.

Read the full Apple MacBook Pro review

Buy the Lenovo Yoga 720 for £949 from Amazon.co.uk

Almost every laptop we've seen in recent months and years has some sort of notable compromise but in the Lenovo Yoga 720, in our review configuration, it was hard to assert more than a few minor moans at this excellent laptop. For the near-£1,000 bracket it's among the best Windows laptops you could buy.

It looks great, performs well, longevity is impressive from a Core i7 chipset, there are high-end features and the flexible hinge design further expands its appeal. It's got full Windows 10, unlike the Microsoft Surface Laptop, it's better priced than a Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and it's more stylish than a MacBook Pro.

In short, if you're looking for the best 360-degree laptop all-rounder then you'll be hard pressed to buy anything better balanced than the Lenovo Yoga 720.

Read the full Lenovo Yoga 720 review

Buy the Apple MacBook for £1249 from Apple.co.uk

The Apple MacBook is one of the most beautiful and portable laptops we've ever seen. This updated version arrives with a faster processor and improved battery life than the original, along with rose gold colour finish and a second-generation butterfly keyboard that is a noticeable improvement on its predecessor.

However, a word of caution: it's still a future-facing device, which means only USB Type-C ports, not full-size USB ports, which may put some hurdles in your way.

If you're using the cloud for everything and are after a stylish, peppy little laptop that's ultra-portable then this little number is approaching just about perfect.

Read the full Apple MacBook (2017) review

Buy the Surface Laptop from £960 on Amazon.co.uk

Originally pitched as the ultimate laptop for college - in part due to being the first laptop to don Windows 10S - we think the Surface Laptop is actually oh so much more versatile than just that.

It's gorgeous to look at, incredibly well built, powerful, silent in operation, and offers an excellent screen and decent battery life to boot.

If we were going to buy any sub-£1,000 Windows machine tomorrow it would be the Surface Laptop. It's only the out-the-box Windows 10S software that gets in the way a little, but that can be easily rectified in our view, but that's easily rectified as it's free to upgrade to full Windows 10 throughout 2017. Bonus.

Read the full Microsoft Surface Laptop review

Buy the Acer Chromebook 11 for around £190 on Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking at the budget end of the market then a Chromebook is a savvy choice. The Chrome OS operating system has developed considerably over the course of time, with both online and offline use possible, including the option to run Play Store apps.

Sure, the Acer Chromebook 11 isn't going to bring design excitement with its plastic finish, but it's befitting of the price point. Besides, it's smartly made, portable, has a 360-degree hinge so the screen can be positioned as you please, and it works for many hours at a time too.

If your school or college season is incoming and you don't have heaps of cash then this is a savvy buy to crack on with your homework.

Read the full Acer Chromebook 11 review

Buy the Surface Pro (2017) from £910 on Amazon.co.uk

Is it a tablet, or is it a laptop? Well, the Surface Pro is the best of both worlds. And it's the 2-in-1 device to beat in its category. Many have tried - from Acer to Samsung and beyond - but it's Microsoft that still has the upper hand.

The Surface Pro is the best built in its category, offers exceptional performance with near-silent operation - whatever loadout you choose - and has a 12.3-inch "PixelSense" screen (which, at 2736 x 1824, is ultra-high resolution).

Ok, so it doesn't come with a keyboard - you'll have to buy that separately - and the battery life isn't as out-and-out good as a dedicated and larger device, but the Surface Pro has defined a whole category for good reason. One for creative types, where the option of handheld tablet and/or stylus pen use will be just as important as typing up notes.

Read the full Microsoft Surface Pro 5 review

Buy the HP Envy 13 for £949 from Amazon.co.uk

The HP Envy 13 is all the laptop most people need for a very compelling price. It can do things several pricier options simply can't, largely thanks to its built-in discrete graphics card. You'll still have to fiddle with resolutions and graphics settings in recent games, but this HP will wipe the floor with a MacBook Pro 13.

Sure, the trackpad could be better, the screen resolution isn't mind-blowing, and the binary on/off keyboard backlight should be stepped, but otherwise the sheer versatility of this little laptop is hard to beat. For the circa-£1,000 price point you'll struggle to find a 13-inch laptop more compelling and versatile than the new HP Envy 13.

Read the full HP Envy 13 review

Buy the Asus ZenBook Flip S for £1200 from Amazon.co.uk

The Asus ZenBook Flip S is one of the best hybrid laptops going. Its screen is vibrant, you get plenty of storage, build quality is fab and the price is competitive once you consider the 512GB SSD.

There's just a couple of niggles to deal with: battery life doesn't reach the all-day gold standard, while some of you are going to hate the shallow keyboard. Mostly, though, the Asus ZenBook Flip S is very thin, very light and very pretty.

Read the full Asus ZenBook Flip S review