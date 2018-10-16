EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 nominees: Best Laptop

It's that time of year again where the team here at Pocket-lint is gearing up ready for our annual Pocket-lint Gadget Awards, in association with EE. Our awards are now in their 15th year and with them will come 18 categories, each celebrating the amazing devices we have seen appear and reviewed in full over the last 12 months.

Every year we post a series of features in the the run up to the awards, each diving a little deeper into the individual categories and the nominees within them. The idea is to give you a run down as to why they have been shortlisted and what we think is great about them.

So far, you'll be able to find the breakdown of the best game, best camera, best soundbar, best tablet / 2-in-1, as well as best smartphone and best mid-range smartphone, while here we are looking at the nominees for best laptop of 2018.

Vote for Apple MacBook Pro | Read the full review

The MacBook Pro has so much going for it. With this laptop your bag, you feel you can do anything that's required. The lack of full-size USB ports feels less relevant now as all laptops are moving that way, although it's still a pain needing to remember dongles to use legacy devices.

The performance increase on offer for the 2018 model is nothing short of excellent,, although it won't be enough alone to upgrade from last year's model. But as a brand new purchase for someone needing a new laptop, the MacBook Pro delivers on its pro promise in style.

Vote for Asus ZenBook Flip S | Read the full review

The Asus ZenBook Flip S is one of the best hybrid laptops going. Its screen is vibrant, you get plenty of storage, build quality is fab and the price is competitive once you consider the 512GB SSD.

There's just a couple of niggles to deal with: battery life doesn't reach the all-day gold standard, while some of you are going to hate the shallow keyboard. Mostly, though, the Asus ZenBook Flip S is very thin, very light and very pretty.

Vote for Dell XPS 13 | Read the full review

The Dell XPS 13 is a lot thinner than the last version, and has a neat new fingerprint scanner built into the power button. Even the entry-level display spec is great, while every aspect of the laptop's build is great quality.

You do trade a little battery life and larger connectors to slim down to 11mm thickness. But if you value a slim frame, it's not too much of a sacrifice.

Vote for Huawei MateBook X Pro | Read the full review

With a stunning trim-bezel screen, heaps of power on tap, ample ports (including full-size USB), and a great-looking finish throughout, it really is Pro by name and pro by nature for the Huawei MateBook X Pro.

Sure, the battery life doesn't hit the double-figures golden standard, and it's not the cheapest with a starting price of £1500 but we are pleased it arrived on these shores, as the MateBook X Pro is a truly great Windows laptop.

Vote for Lenovo Yoga 920 | Read the full review

It's hard to image a hybrid much better than the Lenovo Yoga 920. Ok, so we'd ideally like an SD card slot. And an HDMI wouldn't hurt. There are always ways you can make a design better in your head. But we're simply swimming against the current with our nostalgia for connections.

If you're after a laptop to use while on the go, you can't do much better than a Lenovo Yoga 920. It lasts for an age per charge, offers decent performance power and looks great too.

Vote for Microsoft Surface Book 2 | Read the full review

As an update to the original, the Surface Book 2 makes some neat nips and tucks - mainly under the skin, with improved power and performance - that add up to make this Microsoft a seriously powerful contender for Apple's MacBook Pro. The Book 2 is more versatile, for starters, given its touchscreen and multi-function screen positions.

In many areas that Microsoft Surface Book 2 is an unrivalled pro workhorse; a device more versatile than just a laptop. It further cements Microsoft's position as a hardware manufacturer to be reckoned with and, we suspect, will go down a storm with many creatives.

Voting in the 15th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open so you can let us know which one of these great devices you think should win the Best Laptop award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 17 categories.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 13 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 2 November.