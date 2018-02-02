The best Windows 10 laptops: Our pick of the top Windows 10 notebooks to buy today

Windows 10 has been out for three years now and has been generally very well received over that time. Plus, Microsoft keeps on adding new features, such as the recent Windows Fall Creators Update.

If you're in the market for a new Windows 10 laptop you've come to the right place. We’ve reviewed all the top Windows computers on the market, and because of that, we can safely tell you which ones are worth your money.

There's a good selection here, encompassing the very best Windows 10 laptops you can buy at several price points, plus 2-in-1 options, too.

The most important factor to remember when it comes to buying a new laptop is making sure you have the best laptop for your needs. Our advice is always to pick a budget and stick to it when buying a new Windows 10 laptop so you don't spend over the odds for something you simply don't need.

For years Dell has been making really, really great laptops that not only look the part, but act the part too. That's the great thing about the latest XPS series with InfinityEdge display: they squeeze more into their small form factor than their respective 13-inch and 15-inch screen resolutions might suggest. Plus battery life is up there among the best.

In addition to appearing stylish, the XPS 13 and XPS 15 and powerful beasts too. Fully equipped with the latest processors, all the ports you'd need, plus discrete graphics (in the case of the XPS 15) if you want, these Dell machines leave no stone unturned. If you're not a Mac user and you don't have the cash for the Surface Book 2, then we can think of no better all-round workhorse option.

As an update to the original, the Surface Book 2 makes some neat nips and tucks - mainly under the skin, with improved power and performance - that add up to make this Microsoft a seriously powerful contender for Apple's MacBook Pro. The Book 2 is more versatile, for starters, given its touchscreen and multi-function screen positions.

It's ludicrously pricey though, ranging up to £3000 and there are a few points that could have been addressed over its predecessor, such as a wider colour gamut and a better-balanced design in terms of weight.

In many areas the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is an unrivalled pro workhorse though; a device more versatile than just a laptop. It further cements Microsoft's position as a hardware manufacturer to be reckoned with and it'll be more than worth it for many, especially those who use it beyond its laptop form.

Almost every laptop we've seen in recent months and years has some sort of notable compromise but in the Lenovo Yoga 720, in our review configuration, it was hard to assert more than a few minor moans at this excellent laptop. For the near-£1,000 bracket it's among the best Windows laptops you could buy.

It looks great, performs well, longevity is impressive from a Core i7 chipset, there are high-end features and the flexible hinge design further expands its appeal. It's got full Windows 10, unlike the Microsoft Surface Laptop, it's better priced than a Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and it's more stylish than a MacBook Pro.

In short, if you're looking for the best 360-degree laptop all-rounder then you'll be hard pressed to buy anything better balanced than the Lenovo Yoga 720.

Originally pitched as the ultimate laptop for college - in part due to being the first laptop to don Windows 10S - we think the Surface Laptop is actually oh so much more versatile than just that.

It's gorgeous to look at, incredibly well built, powerful, silent in operation, and offers an excellent screen and decent battery life to boot.

If we were going to buy any sub-£1,000 Windows machine tomorrow it would be the Surface Laptop. It's only the out-the-box Windows 10S software that gets in the way a little, but that can be easily rectified in our view, but that's easily rectified as it's free to upgrade to full Windows 10 throughout 2017. Bonus.

Is it a tablet, or is it a laptop? Well, the Surface Pro is the best of both worlds. And it's the 2-in-1 device to beat in its category. Many have tried - from Acer to Samsung and beyond - but it's Microsoft that still has the upper hand.

The Surface Pro is the best built in its category, offers exceptional performance with near-silent operation - whatever loadout you choose - and has a 12.3-inch "PixelSense" screen (which, at 2736 x 1824, is ultra-high resolution).

Ok, so it doesn't come with a keyboard - you'll have to buy that separately - and the battery life isn't as out-and-out good as a dedicated and larger device, but the Surface Pro has defined a whole category for good reason. One for creative types, where the option of handheld tablet and/or stylus pen use will be just as important as typing up notes.

The HP Envy 13 is all the laptop most people need for a very compelling price. It can do things several pricier options simply can't, largely thanks to its built-in discrete graphics card. You'll still have to fiddle with resolutions and graphics settings in recent games, but this HP will wipe the floor with a MacBook Pro 13.

Sure, the trackpad could be better, the screen resolution isn't mind-blowing, and the binary on/off keyboard backlight should be stepped, but otherwise the sheer versatility of this little laptop is hard to beat. For the circa-£1,000 price point you'll struggle to find a 13-inch laptop more compelling and versatile than the new HP Envy 13.

The Asus ZenBook Flip S is one of the best hybrid laptops going. Its screen is vibrant, you get plenty of storage, build quality is fab and the price is competitive once you consider the 512GB SSD.

There's just a couple of niggles to deal with: battery life doesn't reach the all-day gold standard, while some of you are going to hate the shallow keyboard. Mostly, though, the Asus ZenBook Flip S is very thin, very light and very pretty.

