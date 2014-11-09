Best designer handbags for work: Here are 11 for carrying your tech in style

It doesn't matter what profession you are in, many of us need a practical bag for work and for some that means carrying a laptop, tablet or some other form of tech around with you on a daily basis.

Just because you need to carry a laptop, doesn't mean you have to have a boring bag though. In fact, there are plenty that will fit that black or silver slab in without cramping your style.

We have rounded up a few that combine both fashion and practicality because let's face it, dedicated company laptop bags aren't the most pleasant to look at. The handbags in this feature are all about looking good while making sure you can carry around all your tech without it being immediately obvious.

Some have several pockets to ensure all of your gadgets are organised, while others are normal beautiful handbags that happen to be large enough to fit a laptop inside. There are a couple that sit within the £200 mark and there are a couple that are a little higher up the price scale for those who don't mind spending a little more, but there is one thing they all have in common - they are all lovely handbags and well worthy of a quick look even if you'll need to do some saving.

If you hadn't already guessed from the name, The Cambridge Satchel Company offers a number of satchels in a various colours and sizes so it will depend on what you are planning to carry as to which one you choose.

The 13-inch satchel measures will fit up to a 13-inch laptop in it, as you might have guessed, and it comes in four colours - tea rose, port, coastal blue and a lime green.

PRICE: From £75 at the Cambridge Satchel Company

Ted Baker's Celiaa Crosshatch Shopper Bag sits with The Cambridge Satchel Company as one of the cheaper options on this list of designer handbags and it comes with a matching internal purse so you almost get two bags in one here.

Measuring 280 x 430 x 150mm, the Celiaa Crosshatch Shopper Bag is made from bovine leather with rose gold metal detailing, it has a spacious interior and it fastens shut with a zip to keep everything secure.

PRICE: £159 from John Lewis

The Knomo Beaux leather backpack comes in three colours - black, espresso and navy. It has plenty of pockets inside designed to carry all of your tech from your laptop and tablet to your smartphone and cables.

It measures 420 x 295 x 100mm and it will fit a laptop up to 14-inches.

PRICE: £249 from Knomo

If you are after something a little different, Lulu Guinness is a good place to start. This Medium Orla tote is one of her more understated options but it's still got a nice bit of character.

It measures 355 x 320 x 70mm and it has a secure front pocket with a metal alloy cut-out lip zip pull, while the unlined inside offers two pockets - a main one and a smaller one.

PRICE: £245 from Lulu Guinness

Micheal Kors makes dedicated laptop bags and sleeves as well as handbags that are more than capable of fitting your devices inside them, one of which is the Medium Jet Set Travel Medium Tote Bag.

This handbag comes in a number of colours and it features a central zipped compartment, a smaller zipped section and three open pockets within its 375 x 280 x 150mm footprint.

PRICE: £260 from House of Fraser

The Sophia tote from Coach comes in a range of colours from classic black and navy to red, purple and more neutral colours.

It is finished in polished leather, features and inside zip and top zip closure, as well as several pockets for holding your smartphone and other smaller devices. The Sophia measures 400 x 255 x 155mm so there will be plenty of room for a 13-inch laptop.

PRICE: £275 from Coach

Ralph Lauren's Lauren range includes the Newbury Brown Large Tote Bag that features two large zipped compartments, a spacious middle section, a smaller zipped compartment and a two smaller open pockets so it is perfect for getting all your gadgets inside.

It fits our 13-inch MacBook Air, DSLR camera, phone, large make up bag, purse and notepad inside its 430 x 270 x 170mm size without a problem and it can be carried using the shoulder strap or handles.

PRICE: £310 from House of Fraser

Kate Spade is well known for lovely handbags and iPhone cases. Not all are large enough for a laptop but the Cedar Street Jensen will do the trick, measuring 366 x 267 x 140mm.

It is made from crosshatched leather, features a Carolina Spade Dot lining and comes with 14-carat light gold plated detailing. There are two large zipped compartments, a main compartment with tab closure, two smaller pockets inside and a zipped internal pocket too.

PRICE: £340 from Kate Spade

Stepping it up a little in the price department, the Aspinal of London Marylebone Tote comes in a huge range of colours and finishes. It has a large main compartment, two mobile sized open pockets, two concealed external pockets, a padded iPad compartment and it is secured with a full length zip closure.

The tote design measures 482 x 318 152mm and it comes with the option for an integral tech charger pack so you can charge your phone or tablet on the go, although this isn't included in the price.

PRICE: £950 from Aspinal of London

Sticking with the pricier end of the spectrum is the Mulberry Bayswater, which comes in a range of colours and finishes. All are made from natural leather and feature the classic Mulberry icon and postman's lock on the oval panel at the front.

Inside the 265 x 360 x 165mm bag are main main compartment, two internal slip pockets and one internal zip pocket. There also also belted sides which can be adjusted to expand the bag if you are carrying more than usual on a particular day.

PRICE: From £895 at Mulberry

For those who have around a thousand to spend on a work bag, the Marion Ayonote Issoria Work Bag could be the one for you. It is made from leather and measures 370 x 340 x 100mm.

There are three main compartments for your laptop, tablet and files, while three internal pockets are there for smaller devices and essentials.

PRICE: £1080 from House of Fraser