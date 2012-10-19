Windows 8 is ready to go for your computing experience but are you ready for Windows 8? Sure, you might have a laptop of AIO that can handle it. By Jiminy, you may even be heading down to the shops to buy a new machine specially for it but, either way, don’t forget your Windows 8 accessories.



Obviously, there are more Windows 8 accessories to choose from than most humans have time to sift through, but we are superhuman here at Pocket-lint - so we’ve done it for you. Here are the best Windows 8 accessories, according to us.

Logitech Bluetooth Illuminated Keyboard K810 - £89.99

The Logitech Bluetooth Illuminated Keyboard K810 is optimised for the Windows 8 system and complete with shortcut keys. At the same time, it also works with Apple’s iOS and Google's Android operating system and can pair with up to three devices simultaneously. The result is that users can seamlessly switch between devices.

As far as the Windows 8 side goes, the Windows key will switch you between Modern UI and the standard desktop. The backlight will come on only when the keyboard’s sensor recognises that your hands are nearby, saving you battery power. The result is 10 days of Bluetooth connectivity in a single charge. Read more

Logitech Wireless Rechargeable Touchpad T650

As much as we didn’t really want this to turn into the Logitech page, the giant peripherals company has rather cleaned up in the market. We love the look of HP’s silver trackpad, shown off in the images for its HP all-in-one computers, but there are no details on how to get one for now.

So, instead, for those who want a giant pinching, zooming and swiping Windows 8 experience without even bothering to lift a finger to the screen, the Logitech Wireless Rechargeable Touchpad T650 really is the only way to go at the moment.

Read: Windows 8 review

Microsoft Wedge Touch Mouse - £70

When you use Windows 8, a lack of a touch screen is a real bind. With the Wedge though, you get touch controls. As there's no scroll wheel, you can simply drag your finger down the middle to achieve the same result. It's brilliant.

Perhaps best of all though, you can also scroll horizontally with the mouse, something you'll do a lot of in Windows with its funky new interface. This worked really well too, and using Windows 8 we learnt to appreciate it very quickly. In fact, it's fair to say this mouse had at least something to do with our eventual conversion to the world of Windows 8. Read more about the Microsoft Wedge Mouse.

Fellowes Deluxe Micro Fibre Cloth - £7.99

The big headline on Windows 8 is that touch screen interface that comes with the Modern UI. Like Windows Phone, you’ll be able to swipe around the screen, open apps and even use the soft keyboard, if so inclined.

Of course, all that greasy fingering means your screen is going to get mucky, and fast - particularly if it’s a communal machine of sorts. The cure? Pick up a good microfibre cloth, and one that looks to do the trick is the Fellowes Deluxe Mirco Fibre Cloth. You can buy one here for £7.99.

Xbox Music subscription - £8.99/month

Spotify will do just fine, but for full, seamless, Windows 8 music integration, you may as well jump right into the Microsoft ecosystem with both feet and sign up to Xbox Music. For £8.99 a month, you get access to 30 million-odd tracks and music to stream this way and that.

There’s a free trial at launch to test it out and, if you really want to get the most out of all of this, you may as well grab an Xbox too if you don’t already have one. Again, it’s great for streaming bits betwixt laptop and home cinema set-up and there'll only be more crossovers to come as the platform matures. Read more about Xbox Music here.

Nokia Lumia 920 - pre-order

Yes, that’s right, an entirely new mobile phone would make a superb accessory to Windows 8 - if it happens to be a Windows Phone phone, of course. It’s not an essential but services such as SkyDrive, Outlook/Hotmail and your gaming integration are going to be slicker, more feature-packed, just more fun.

The current top of the line with the Windows Phone 8 version of the mobile OS is probably the Nokia Lumia 920 with its 4.5-inch screen and PureView series camera (whatever PureView means in real terms). We’d certainly not advise against the HTC 8X either. Take your pick. Nokia Lumia 920 hands-on | HTC 8X hands-on

Windows Media Centre is going to come as a paid for add-on in Windows 8, meaning there might not necessarily be a massive need for a remote control. But if you're the type who likes to use your PC to watch movies, then it is a must.

There aren't yet any remote controls built specifically to control Windows 8, so a Windows 7 compatible option is all you have to choose from right now. The Philips Prestigo range is a good choice, because the remotes work with devices other than just Windows computers, including Macs. The Philips Prestigo SRT8215 can be picked up for £75 here.

Rather than picking up each piece individually, there is another option: the all-in-one complete with accessory route. Vizio has one of the nicest set-ups we've seen with a 24-inch and 27-inch option, which is available as both touch screen and non-touch screen. Sadly, it's probably only going to be available in America.

The computer includes a remote to control the Full HD LED display, a 2.1 speaker with SRS surround sound and a trackpad. It also looks rather like a MacBook, but in desktop form. HP also does something similar if you're looking to get a taste this side of the Pond with the Spectre One, although it lacks a remote and won't be available at Windows 8's launch.

