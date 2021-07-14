Gaming laptops have moved on dramatically in recent years, with the unwieldy designs of the past now being replaced by refined gems with ever-improving power and capabilities.

So, instead of the heavy and LED-encrusted monsters that once would crush your femurs - should you dare rest it on your thighs - the typical form factor is now a slightly bumper-sized notebook. There's no need to compromise on specs either, with the elite-level refresh rates, graphics cards, keyboards and trackpads all available.

With the modern gamer having so many choices at their disposal, and with gaming laptops typically not coming cheap, which are the ones you really want to be considering?

That's where this guide comes in. We've tested the latest and greatest options in order to deliver a list of recommendations for different types of users, as well as providing a dedicated section for those looking for advice before buying.

Here are our choices for the top gaming laptops, for those who'd rather buy than build.

Our Top Pick: Best Gaming Laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 offers everything you could need from a gaming laptop. Excellent performance, a great keyboard and a form factor that's easy to live with. Pros Extremely fast and powerful

Great connectivity

Relatively compact for its specification Cons It's pricey

Hefty power brick

With top-of-the-line hardware and a thoughtfully designed chassis, we think the Zephyrus S17 is one of the best gaming laptops money can buy.

The keyboard is a highlight, with clicky mechanical switches, RGB backlighting and a comfortable incline that makes typing feel sublime. The keyboard angle also doubles up as a way to allow for more airflow, which keeps games running smoothly when things start to heat up.

It's not perfect, the fans still get fairly noisy under load and the price tag is high. But, if you can get past these niggles, you're in for a seriously top-notch gaming experience.

With the XG Mobile dock in tow, this is the complete package, desktop-replacement power and ultimate portability. Pros Excellent battery life

Amazingly portable

XG Mobile dock for serious gaming Cons Not many USB ports without the dock attached

Hot on the lap under load

The Asus ROG Flow X13, when purchased with the XG Mobile dock, offers the best of both worlds. It's a slim and lightweight notebook that can handle a bit of gaming, and it even has a 360-hinge and touchscreen, allowing it to be used like a tablet.

When you're ready for a serious gaming session, simply plug it into the RTX 3080-powered dock, and watch your frame rates go through the roof. You can use the dock to keep a monitor and peripherals connected, too, making the X13 a full desktop replacement.

The advantage of this formula is that you don't have to lug around a heavy machine when you're out and about, and you get much better battery life. This is because, when you're away from the dock, the laptop runs an efficient GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card instead.

With a sleek sci-fi design and superb performance, the Alienware X17 R2 is hard to resist. Pros Stylish and slim chassis

Excellent gaming performance

Highly configurable Cons Quite expensive

The Alienware X17 R2 carries over the slick sci-fi-inspired design of its predecessor, and you'll hear no complaints from us. It looked great when we first saw it, and it looks equally great today.

This model has a huge range of configuration options, so you can set it up to fit your needs. The model we tested had a 1080p display with a blazing fast 360Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for esports titles like CS:GO, but if you prefer, you could opt for a 4K panel with a more modest 120Hz refresh rate.

We don't love the fact that all the ports are hidden around the back, making them quite hard to get to, but it definitely creates a sleek look. The laptop is impressively slim, too, but it's not exactly lightweight, coming in at around 3kg.

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that won't weigh you down while you're out and about, then the Legion Slim 7i is well worth your consideration. Pros Very lightweight and portable

Good performance

Excellent display Cons Heats up significantly

With understated looks and a fairly slim and light design, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is a great companion for work and play.

It's a full kilo lighter than some of the other options on our list, whilst still packing up to an RTX 3060 and Intel Core i9 processor. Impressive stuff.

Of course, some compromises have to be made to keep it so lightweight, so if you're purely looking for gaming performance, this might not be the machine for you. However, if you want your laptop to be something that you don't mind carrying around all day, the Legion Slim 7i should be high on your list of considerations.

The Helios 500 is a classic gaming laptop, it's chunky and bold, making no sacrifices for portability. If you're looking for raw power, you'll find it here. Pros Amazing Mini LED screen

Excellent cooling

Lot of key travel Cons Very expensive

The Acer Predator Helios 500 is not afraid to show its true colours, it's exactly the type of device that your picture when someone says "gaming laptop". Adorned with RGB accents, the chassis is thick and chunky, but it's all for good reason.

The Helios 500 prioritises performance over everything, and as a result, you get a laptop that stays cool when the pressure is on and delivers high framerates in the most demanding titles.

If you need something to throw in your backpack with a battery life that'll see you through the day, then you'll want to steer well clear. However, if you're looking for a desktop replacement that has all the power you could ask for, this is the machine for you.

How to choose a gaming laptop

There's a frankly ridiculous amount of gaming laptops on the market at any given time, and finding the right one for you can be an uphill battle. Before you get bogged down in spec sheets, here are some questions you should ask yourself before splashing the cash.

What games will you be playing?

Obviously, if you're looking for a gaming laptop, you're going to need it to handle your favourite games. This will mostly fall under CPU and graphics card performance, but there are a few other factors to consider, as well.

If you love more graphically demanding games like GTA V and Cyberpunk, then you'll want to focus on finding a laptop that's filled with top-end hardware. If you're more into strategy games like Crusader Kings or casual titles like Fall Guys, then you may be satisfied with a more mid-range configuration. Our gaming laptop reviews always test performance on some popular titles, so they should give you a good idea of what to expect.

The other things to consider are the keyboard, which may be very important if you plan to use it for first-person shooters and equally the monitor's refresh rate. If you play a lot of reaction-based competitive games, then a 120hz and the above screen will be ideal for you. If you prefer single-player games, you can save some money by purchasing a 60hz option.

What do you need it to do outside of gaming?

One of the best things about PC gaming is that you can use your PC for all manner of tasks outside of gaming. Thanks to the high-end hardware found in these devices, they're particularly suited for creative tasks like video editing, graphic design, 3D rendering and live broadcasting.

Video editors will want a display with a high degree of colour accuracy, and usually a resolution greater than 1080p. Whereas those who want a gaming laptop that can double up as an office machine will likely want to focus a bit more on webcam quality and battery life.

Where will you be using it?

If your gaming laptop will spend most of its life on your desk, it doesn't particularly matter if it weighs half a ton. However, if you'll be lugging it around in a backpack, then you'll want to keep a keen eye on the device's portability. Battery life, too, is a big factor here, and it's worth noting that performance can differ significantly when running on battery as opposed to mains power.

You will also want to consider the connectivity options. If you want to plug in multiple monitors and a host of peripherals, then your ideal laptop should accommodate those. Luckily, in the gaming laptop space, we're usually well covered with connectivity, and rarely have to resort to dongle life.

What about audio on gaming laptops?

Most hardcore gamers prefer to use a headset for maximum audio fidelity, so they might not care much about a laptop's speakers. However, as we've said, a PC can be used for many things. If you're likely to watch a movie on the thing, then you'll definitely want to look at the speaker performance - there's nothing worse than a tinny, quiet speaker to ruin the immersion, after all. This is an area where options differ wildly, ranging from barely audible to pretty darn good.

How much can you spend?

The sky really is the limit when it comes to a gaming laptop, and, while ultra-premium options are often in the region of multiple thousands, there are some great budget options, too. This is an area where a higher price usually means higher performance components, but there are a few things to watch out for.

To get the most out of your money, you might want to look at a lower-resolution display. A 1080p gaming experience will still look great on a laptop's relatively small screen, and won't need such a beefy graphics card to run.

Most gamers won't need shed-loads of RAM. You can usually get away with about 16GB on even the most demanding titles. So as long as you're not planning any heavy-duty video rendering, you can avoid overspending by cutting down on the system memory.